Top 8 Best Car Cleaners in 2020 (Reviews)

Car cleaners are important because to majority of people cars are like their second home. People do spend quite some time in their cars every single day especially those whose work is nowhere near to their homes. And considering that almost everyone nowadays is living a life in a constant rush, many people have to have their coffee and breakfast in their cars.

Unfortunately, regardless of how fun it sounds, cars are not the best place for a meal or coffee because they can easily get out of our hands and make a mess. However, for many people, this isn’t a choice and if you are one of those who have to spend a lot of time in your car regardless of whatever reason, it is understandable if you want to keep your car clean as it is your home.

Having that in mind, we have created an article with the top 8 car cleaners that can help you maintain your car clean and fresh.

Top 8 Best Car Cleaners in 2020

Rain-X 800002243 Glass Treatment

The best thing about this windshield cleaning fluid is that, in addition to effectively cleaning stains generated by mud, insects, or grease, it contains a hydrophobic technology.

Thanks to this attachment, rainwater turns into tiny drops when it falls on the glass, thereby optimizing visibility when driving, especially at speeds greater than 80 km / h. To use it, you just have to pour the product – unmixed – into the car’s tank.

Sonax 314300-755 Car Wash Shampoo Concentrate

The finishes and external materials of the car need special care when washing them. With this product from the Sonax brand, you can create soapy water that removes all types of dirt typical of the road. It is suitable for cleaning surfaces with paint, metal, glass, plastic, rubber, tiles, porcelain, and enamel, as it is free of phosphates.

Cleans and removes dirt thanks to a mild surfactant without attacking the protective layer of wax that preserves the paint. Provides a final shiny finish – a feature that many people are looking for when purchasing car cleaners.

Maddox Detail

The first thing that catches the eye when entering a car is the seats. To keep seats and floor mats in great condition, this Maddox cleaner uses dirt dispersants, which remove tough stains from fibers and revive original tones and colors. Another great advantage is that, when cleaning, it also eliminates bad odors and leaves a pleasant fresh perfume.

Madox Detail markets itself as the brand which is an expert in auto and moto products and it indeed is. Its biggest advantage is that it contains a formula that combat dirt and can return the original shiness of your car’s surface. What’s even better is that the cleaning is long-lasting, therefore you won’t have to clean your car every other day.

30 Pcs Car Windshield Glass Concentrated Clean Washer Tablets

Since the windshield can get very dirty on the go and make it difficult to see, it is important to be able to clean them properly without having to stop the car. For this, these tablets are placed in the water tank to increase the cleaning capacity, since they can remove mud or oil without difficulty, as well as clean the brushes.

The package includes 30 pieces, which is equal to 120 liters of the liquid windscreen wiper. They do not contain fluorescent compounds, so they are more environmentally friendly and do not leave traces.

Koch Chemie Micro Cut & Finish

When cleaning your car you should not only clean the interior but also you should also take care of the engine, right? This is where this product joins the game. Koch Chemie Green Star is the APC of APCs, concentrated, alkaline (pure pH 12.5), free of phosphates and solvents that can be applied both inside and outside the vehicle in a universal way including the engine.

Its main characteristic is its high level of purity, it allows creating dilutions to clean from the most resistant dirt such as grease in the engine to the areas more delicate interior.

Speaking of the engine, check out our other post that covers that topic more specifically.

BLACK+DECKER dustbuster Handheld Vacuum

If you take the opportunity to have breakfast in the car if you have children and biscuits are everywhere or leaves and tree debris slip into the car, you need this practical vacuum cleaner to leave the interior upholstery impeccable. This cordless handheld vacuum cleaner allows comfortable suction of both solids and liquids.

The best thing of all is that it comes with a lithium-ion battery that can last up to 18 months therefore, you don’t have to worry about charging it after every single time you decide to clean your car. Moreover, it features a cyclonic action that enables it to keep the filter clean and to always provide strong vacuum-power. If you are not really tech-savvy, this handheld vacuum also has a 2-year limited warranty and a detailed instruction manual.

Meguiar’s X3002 Microfiber Wash Mitt

For a perfect finish without traces of water after washing, these microfiber cloths are of great help. Its extremely soft touch – with high-density velcro and rounded edges – prevents accidental scratches on paint or glass and offers great absorption capacity for perfect drying. These characteristics also make it a suitable tool for car polishing and waxing.

The best thing about this microfiber cloth is that it is completely reusable, all you have to do is just to wash it and then use it again the next time you clean your car. The brand has been on the market for around 115 years, therefore, it is definitely a brand you can trust.

3Pack Car Clay Bar Auto Detailing Magic Clay Bar Cleaner

When the car has a stain that is difficult to remove and you do not want to risk damaging the paint to remove it, these sponges are the ones for the task. And is that thanks to their porous texture, they can absorb any trace of dirt caused by scratches from asphalt, insects, or mold. You just have to lather the area to be cleaned, wet a Clay Bar, and rub it against the stain. It can be used on paints, plastics, glass, or chrome surfaces. The package includes three reusable pieces of Magic Clay Bar cleaners, therefore, you don’t have to worry about purchasing another package for a long time.

This product can be used in a combination with some car cleaning product in case you want to achieve an even shinier effect and return the original colors of your car.

Things to Keep in Mind When Purchasing Car Cleaners

Every car needs proper maintenance and washing is an important step in keeping it looking like new. Not only does it allow you to remove the dirt accumulated due to bad weather, pollution, and rough terrain, but it also takes care of small paint scratches.

Of course, car cleaners essential to keep the color bright and protect the exterior of the vehicle, but before starting the process, it is necessary to clean with a gentle and effective car cleaner. So instead of routinely taking the car to a local car wash and wasting more money than you should, take things into your own hands and make sure every inch of the vehicle is clean because it’s not very difficult if you have the right product.

There are several crucial features to consider when purchasing car cleaners such as:

Foaming properties

It is necessary to make sure that the car shampoo you purchase produces an adequate amount of foam. A cleaner that develops a thick, rich lather is more effective at suspending dirt particles from the surface without further steps. This means you won’t have to spend hours cleaning your car. The soap you are using also needs to have a long-lasting lather that does not dissolve in the bucket.

Lubricant

Much like foam, the lubricating property is an essential factor to consider when choosing a shampoo. A high amount of lubricant results in a simpler cleaning process. A slippery surface, such as foam, helps remove dirt from your car more easily, which again means less effort on your part. Furthermore, high lubrication makes the soap easier to rinse with less chance of leaving streaks or other residues on the surface. Like foam, the best way to find a lubricating cleanser is to read reviews online, as well as experiment with various products to find the formula that’s right for you.

Biodegradable

A biodegradable formula avoids damaging your lawn or staining your driveway. If you plan to wash your car outdoors, look for a cleaner with this characteristic.

Eco-friendly

Being chemical products, car soaps must have an ecological formulation, since when rinsed, they often end up in the drains of clear water. It might not make much of a difference to your car, but in the long run it can have a huge impact on the environment.

PH level and balance

Another important aspect to consider when purchasing car cleaners is acidity and alkalinity. Some car cleanrrs are highly alkaline, which means they are ideal for washing and removing acidic dirt, including bird droppings, while others are neutral and acidic. The pH level is always indicated on the product label. Soaps with higher pH are alkaline are acidic.

There is also a neutral pH which has no negative effects on your vehicle, but it may not be as efficient as the other two. Therefore, it is recommended to choose car wash detergents with a slightly lower or higher pH than neutral.

Resistance to water and streaks

Cheaper car cleaners tend to leave residual marks, streaks, and water stains. They risk damaging the paint by removing the protective wax. Make sure you buy a product with a quick-drying solution that can prevent both of these problems.

Protection

A branded car wash detergent has the power to add a layer of protection to the outside of your car. This is an ideal condition if you live in harsh climates. Consider how much protection you need from your soap by reading the formulas and who recommends the product you are interested in.

Some cleaning kits provide a shield against the rain and help water slide out of the car. Other wax formulations add a layer of general protection against external elements such as adverse weather conditions and snow-melting salt scattered on the roads.

By the way, check out this video so you don’t mess things up when cleaning your car:

Frequently Asked Questions about Car Cleaners

Can car cleaners be used with bare hands?

Yes, you don’t need gloves to handle these cleansers because they are gentle on the skin. However, you can use gloves to keep your hands from getting wet, especially in the colder seasons.

Can the wheels also be washed with car cleaners?

Some car soaps are also efficient enough for washing wheels and rims. However they are not specifically designed for this purpose, you can find dedicated products on the market that are more suitable. In any case, if you use a separate sponge, you can wipe the wheels with the cleaning solution before foaming the car, leaving the detergent time to act more thoroughly.

How to clean the dashboard and interior windows of a car?

To wash the car dashboard, use a dust cloth or wet wipes if there are stains that do not come off easily, or use a very diluted neutral detergent that does not foam.

Just water is enough to wash the internal windows, the detergent is not essential except in the case in which the dirt is a lot. Get a microfiber cloth for washing and use another one for drying.

Conclusion

As already mentioned, keeping your car clean is important especially if you are spending quite some time in your car every single day. However, another reason why you should take care of your car is that it will have a higher value if you decide to sell it one day.

Finally, if you are indecisive about which product to buy, it is best if you consider your budget and what part of the car exactly you want to clean at the moment. Of course, you can always take your car to a professional cleaning service, but if you do that every single week as you should, it will definitely add some extra amount to your budget.

Thus, purchasing some of these car cleaners and learning how to clean your car by yourself can definitely save you some extra bucks on a monthly basis.