Review of Interstate Car Batteries

If you are a car owner, you must know that it is in no sense a sensible idea to change your car battery with the new one when your car has stopped working. Unfortunately, this is what many people do. Well, if you are thinking to replace your car battery, you must know the best car batteries in the town. For your convenience, we have thoroughly reviewed the Interstate car batteries. Keep on reading to get to know more!

It usually happens thrice or twice in your car’s lifetime that you may need to change your car’s battery for the better driving experience. There must be a moment for you when you think about tossing your old car battery in a dust bin. Even if you own a standard car or even a sports vehicle, you should look for the best car battery which is not only efficient but also budget-friendly. This is when interstate car batteries come into play!

What are Interstate Car Batteries?

Interstate batteries are the most preferred car battery company in North America. Their batteries can fit in almost every kind of vehicle. They also provide different types of battery options which makes them diverse car batteries brand in the US.

The original name of the company is “Interstate Battery System of America” which is a private battery and distributional marketing company, located in Dallas, Texas. Interstate Car batteries are not only famous for their top quality and refined material but for a large variety of batteries that serve and fit any vehicle.

This car battery brand targets light trucks, motorcycles, cars, and even heavy-duty and commercial vehicles. They are in the line of the oldest car batteries with decades of proven experience.

Why Should You Choose Interstate Batteries?

When you purchase an interstate car battery as a replacement of your existing car battery, you are definitely adding the best power backup system in your car. These car batteries are proven and guaranteed to work when you want them to run the most.

Above all, interstate car batteries have all energy and power managing accessories at one spot. They are regional partners with all around the world communities. They are the trusted batteries and car replacement battery brand since 1952.

While the company operates a broad distributor network that supplies car batteries to maximum 200,000 retailers, the distributors are spread all across the world like in Guyana, Canada, Honduras, Bermuda to Panama and the Dominican Republic. They are operating more than 200 franchise and corporate retail outlets. Moreover, interstate batteries come in various sizes to meet your car’s needs. They have all the batteries from mobile batteries to all high-ranking truck batteries.

Interstate is one of the prominent companies in the recycling industry as well, and they have sold fewer batteries than recycled ones. They are the number 1 acid battery recycling company in the United States and have been devoted to the environment since the mid of 1950.

Their workers are “Green Standard-Certified” which shows that all batteries are correctly and carefully handled every single time. The brand’s recycling program collaborates with all environmental regulations and U.S department transportation.

Every year Interstate is on a target to recycle one billion (in pounds) batteries. They have responsibly recycled more than 400 million batteries so far. They claim:

“If you arrange all their batteries out length to length, they can move around the planet three times”.

This action shows a commitment to the globe. This is the reason why “Firestone Complete Auto Care” is behind the Interstate batteries as its auto battery product exclusively.

Types of Interstate Car Batteries

Interstate manufactures batteries for both cars and trucks which deliver the powerful performance you want and deserve. Interstate car batteries are the first choice of vehicle users and auto technicians. If you own a car, you will need a battery that delivers its full performance, and indeed Interstate batteries have this capability to perform powerfully.

MTZ Car and Truck Batteries

The MTZ (Mega Tron Z) (glass-matt absorbed battery) comes with authentic matrix power which feeds hungry power vehicle serving as a strong start of the car engine. Within free 48 months replacement warranty and long-life performance, this powerful battery delivers long-lasting performance for high accessory cars, motorist and vehicles which uses plugins such as GPS device, phone chargers and DVD players. The MTZ battery of interstate batteries has the most prolonged life performance with different variants available on their website.

MTZ- 34

MTZ-34 is the variant of interstate car batteries which is specifically designed for vehicles like minivans, luxury cars and trucks that need AGM battery or have plugins or a lot of accessories. The battery is equipped with the power of Pure Matrix, delivers super-premium battery life and power for accessories and starting.

Key Features

It has 34 size group.

Comes with a warranty of 48 months.

Flexibility of mounting

3X life of conventional flooded batteries.

More power for plugins and accessories even when the engine is off

40% more cranking power

Absorbed Glass Matt

Cold Cranking Amps up to 800.

MTX Car and Truck Batteries

MTX (Mega Tron X) with consumed glass-mat AGM (Absorbed Glass Matt) battery offers life long and premium performance. With a free 36-month replacement warranty, this power battery will deliver lasting power in AGM-required material applications and will fulfil or exceed vehicle starting need.

MTX- 35

MTX-35 delivers robust and ideal battery life and accessories. It has a design which restores the original equipment and offers the additional energy required for performing vehicles and those cars with a high number of accessories plugins.

Key Features

It has 36-month free warranty.

Group size is 65

Comes with 750 CCA (cold cranking amps)

More than the life of conventional batteries (2X)

Great starting power

Massive power for plugins and accessories even when the engine is off.

MTP Car and Truck Batteries

This MTP (Mega Tron P) Battery line comes with free 30-month free replacement and six-year guaranteed performance guaranty. MTP batter can cover you with high performance for moderate to cold climate. This range will meet the vehicle’s needs to get you where you want to be.

MTP 24

MTP 24 battery has the fantastic and long-life performance you want in a battery. It is one of the types of artillery, designed to match your vehicles original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specs.

Key Features

With 750 cold cranking Amps

Free 30-month warranty

Group size is 24

Non-AGM and best-flooded battery

Meets the vehicle starting point

High performance even in cold weather.

Mt battery Line

Interstate MT (Mega Tron) is the classic Interstate power battery. With a free 24-month replacement and with a 5-year performance warranty, this battery for vehicles provides the most extended life to your car in moderate and even hot climates with MTP/MT options. It also has a high electrolyte-to-lead ratio that confronts high and extreme temperatures.

MT-27

MT-27 battery comes with better battery life and better performance in moderate to hot climates. If you want to have a battery that is affordable and reliable, then this product is for you!

Key Features

Cold-cranking Amps up to 810

With four months warranty

Group size is 27

Dependable and affordable

Performance is classic in moderate to hot climate

M Batteries

Another best reviewed interstate car batteries include M-line batteries that deliver the stable power you need at an affordable price you must like. As always, Interstate supports the service and quality you can expect from a brand of battery.

M-26

M-26 product keeps your vehicle smooth and without interruption. It is an auto battery with proven performance and quality at an affordable price.

Key Features

Standard performance life with incredible cranking power.

Group size is 24

With 18 months warranty

The standard life cycle for accessories

Commercial Batteries

These commercial battery series provide cars/trucks batteries with dependable power for your heavy-duty applications. It comes with free 18 months free replacement and warranty. This unique battery line works overtime providing endurance and strength.

C24-XHD

C24-XHD comes with reliable power for all of the heavy-duty vehicle’s application. This series works overtime to provide functional strength and endurance, which you need to get the job done.

Key Features

With 575 cranking cold Amps (CCA)

Eight months guaranteed warranty

Group size is 24.

It is for heavy-duty, fleets and off-highway automotive vehicles

Better performance even in high temperatures.

Pros and Cons of Interstate Car Batteries

Although Interstate car batteries are best in the town but like every diverse product this car battery has its own pros and cons that should not be ignored.

Pros:

Interstate gives confidence to its users as they have an association with AAA (American Automobile Association).

Friendly, professional and fast service in every store.

The appointment is not a requirement for installation and on-site testing of battery.

Staff of interstate car batteries can provide accurate information, check your battery and provide relevant and helpful tutorials within 15 minutes.

The company staff is honest about the possible frames of time for completing the assignment.

Their batteries no longer depend upon receipts for adjustment of battery.

Their staff check the other parts of the car like alternator to make sure everything works.

Cons:

Low warranty services as some battery handlers fail to acknowledge the warranty leading to loss.

Many Interstate batteries go defective or dead before their guaranteed lifetime.

In many cases, customer get blames for inferior products. For example, a customer is purchasing a cca900 battery for 280$. Then it fails after six months. The company exchanges it for a cca750 that cost 169$ new, and the customer charges only 100$. After one-week battery stops working and the customer doesn’t get any refunds and exchange.

Unknown Facts About Interstate Car Batteries

Every year Interstate sells above 15 million car batteries around the U.S, and all of the batteries come with receipt free warranties.

They are one of the NASCAR’s long-lasting partners. They are sponsoring car race #18 since 1994.

The company have a fair share of publication in the magazines of wall street journal and the USA today.

They not only manufacture top-notch car batteries, but they also have an ideal environment to work.

Interstate batteries were named as one of the top 150 places to work in the “Nation” in 2013.

Frequently Asked Questions [FAQs] about Interstate Car Batteries

How long Interstate car batteries last?

With Interstate batteries, you will be getting a 1-year warranty. If you regularly use their car battery, you can expect a good run. Usually, Interstate car battery can last up to 3-5 years with proper care. Also, it would be best, if you kept servicing the battery for a better drive.

Do Interstate batteries not require maintenance?

All the batteries produced by them are maintenance-free in average condition. However, the traditional deep cycle requires regular watering to keep them running correctly.

Are Interstate batteries expensive?

These batteries are a little expensive due to quality, higher ranking or warranty on the battery system given by Interstate. Most people choose Interstate over other brands because Interstate have thousands of stores around the country so you can easily give back or return the battery in case you don’t like.

How much does an Interstate battery cost?

The price range of the Interstate car batteries in both the outsourcing battery selling sites and main selling location sites typically round-up from $99 to $145. For dual-purpose batteries, their price range may go up to $353 per battery.

Do you need to add water to Interstate batteries?

Yes, interstate car batteries need water. Regular deep cycle batteries require daily watering to keep them properly working. You have to check every level for 4-6 weeks.

Summing Up

Interstate serves customers with top-notch quality car batteries and customer services. when it comes to trust, they are a leading battery company in America. If you are looking for a reliable and trusted car battery brand in the United States of America in that case, we will surely recommend you to immediately try Interstate car batteries as it’s the top car battery brand that comes with receipt free warranty products in the US.