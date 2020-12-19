How to Repair the Throttle Body of Your Car?

The throttle body is an important part of a car engine. The throttle body or, as it is also called, the throttle valve is not only an integral part of the engine but also the fuel system. Its purpose is to adjust the airflow in the system and the speed of its movement. Naturally, sooner or later, with prolonged use, this part of the car may fail. Despite the great wear-resistance of the throttle body, sometimes it still breaks. And you still have to repair it someday. Let’s first start by explaining how the throttle body works.

How the Throttle Body Works?

In the car, the air supply is controlled by an accelerator (gas pedal). The accelerator is connected to the throttle body. While the driver presses the gas pedal, the fuel flap sensor is triggered and, when opened, supplies the required volume of air to the cylinders. The air entering the cylinders mixes with the fuel and the resulting air-fuel mixture burns, providing the necessary energy for the car to start moving. You can buy a fuel Injection kit on Amazon

At first glance, everything looks extremely simple, because these actions are periodically repeated during the process. But still, there is a whole set of problems that can affect the performance of this mechanism.

Circumstances That May Cause Damage to the Throttle Body

Under normal operating conditions of the engine, the serviceability of all components and assemblies of the machine, and the use of high-quality fuel, the throttle valve should be cleaned no more than once every 12 months. However, under some conditions, carbon deposits build up faster. Consequently, maintenance will have to be carried out more often.

It will not be difficult for car owners to identify the failure. There are a few signs that a throttle body is broken:

Intermittent start;

Floating idly;

Periodic power failures;

Jerky movement at low speeds.

The car slowly picks up speed;

At idle speed, the engine picks up speed too sharply and does not smoothly; “Restless” motor operation.

Detection of any of the above factors, in 90 cases out of 100, is the cause of a throttle valve breakdown.

Replacement, Clean, and Repair the Throttle Body

Disassembling the throttle body does not require specialized tools or accessories. You can remove the device yourself and replace it with a new one, but it will cost a fairly large amount. In some cases, it may not be about the breakdown of the damper itself, but about the failure of the sensor, which transmits incorrect readings. Replacing the sensor is easier and cheaper, but you can also try to repair it.

The throttle body can only be removed when it is cold. When dismantling and disassembling, you should separate:

Damper drive unit;

The actual choke with a plastic cover of the electric motor, which is removed by pressing the latch;

Motor winding (fixed on self-tapping screws);

The motor rotor magnet (do not forget to mark its position relative to the body with a marker);

Sensor board to be cleaned (board with tracks, slider, contacts, shaft).

How to Properly Repair the Throttle Body?

Before starting to repair the throttle body, you will need to remove the entire assembly from the hood so that it does not interfere with your repair. After this procedure, you need to verify the cause of the problem. This part rarely fails, so in most cases the problem is contamination and it is solved by ordinary cleaning of the part.

Before proceeding with cleaning, you first need to disconnect all the wires and pipes, then prepare special aerosols. It is also a good idea to replace the rubber pads. During cleaning, they need to be removed, because otherwise, the chemicals will corrode the material, as a result of which it will add extra trouble to you.





Broken Sensor

One of the possible causes of a throttle body breakage may also be a failure of the throttle sensor. Leaving wires aside, one of the most common causes of failure is the wear of the resistive layer of the tracks. It is not difficult to detect this breakdown. It is enough to simply disassemble the sensor. And in the event of a malfunction, the resistive layer of the track will be erased. You will have to think about replacing it. Unfortunately, it is not possible to eliminate this problem at home, since this requires special equipment that is available only in service centers and the knowledge of which its specialists have.

Throttle Motor Malfunction

If none of the above methods helped you, perhaps the cause of the malfunction lies in the motor. It is possible to detect a glitch of the throttle motor by examining the contacts of the motor. If when it rotates, the contact disappears, then it appears (unstable connection), then that’s the problem!

Throttle Body Motor Repair

First, you need to unscrew the mounting screws and remove the motor. Then unbend the so-called “whiskers” which are located on the body and hold the motor cover. Next, you need to open the motor. Opening, you will find a brush burnt to the body. This was the reason for the break in the chain.

Now, let’s get started!

Step 1:

Remove the burnt-out brush and use a soft cloth to clean its seat. Purchase a brush like this one from Amazon.

Step 2:

File the brush down to the required size.

Step 3:

Put the new brush in the body and check how freely it moves.

Step 4:

Crimp the old welded wire and the wire from the new brush.

Step 5:

Clean the collector tracks very carefully. To do this, use a drill

Step 6:

Degrease the work surface.

Step 7:

Put the body parts back and assemble the motor. That’s it, you are good to go!

If you want to see how the entire process might look like visually, have a look at this video:

Conclusion

The throttle body is an important part of the car engine, therefore, if you notice something unusual is happening with it, you should not wait, but either fix it or replace it immediately. Fixing the throttle body might not be the easiest thing to do especially if you have never done it before. If this is something that might sound too complicated for you then consider saving your time and effort and buy yourself a brand new throttle body from Amazon and replace the old one with the new one.

It will also last more than the old one so it might be a win-win situation that you should have in mind!