How To Remove Spare Tire From Ford F150 Without Key

Knowing how to remove the spare tire from Ford F150 without a key is an important process. We do not always have the exact tool for our vehicle model.

Also, we don’t know when we will need to use the spare tire. However, there is a very simple procedure you can follow.

With just a few tools you can use the spare tire when you need it most. For this, you do not need the special key for Ford F150, so this anti-theft system can be easily hacked. We won’t say whether this is good or bad, but it will be convenient for you.

You must think it’s a problem that’s only happened to you. Unfortunately, I must tell you that you are not special in this, as it has happened to a lot of men. For this problem, you must have some tools required.

You only need a few tools to quickly solve this problem. So, it should not be a problem to find them. You will be able to use your spare tire in less time than you think. For this you need the following:

14mm socket

A guide or tube for the 14mm socket

A hammer

Regular extender or crank

A flathead screwdriver

Also, we will provide you with the necessary steps below. In this case, it is a very simple task that you will be able to solve in a short time. So, grab your tools, head to your F150, and get to work!

Remove Spare Tire from F150 Truck Without Key

To get remove the spare tire from the F150 truck without the key you do not need to be an expert in mechanics. So, you can just go around loosening up the tension. In simple words, it’s about unlocking a lock like any other.

In the next four steps, you will learn how to do it. Besides, you will not damage the components of your vehicle in any way. Of course, you will not damage your vehicle if you perform the steps carefully.

In this case, you should have a 14-millimeter socket. To do this, you must place your socket on an extender or guide. What we want here is to get the socket to the special lock. So, the extender you use must be the right length for this.

So, the tool should be 60 cm or 70 cm long and you should have a hammer near you when you start work.

In this case, you do not need a special hammer or anything else. Only a tool that can give a few blows will do. It’s a tool that’s never missing from your home, right?

Step 2: Inserting the socket:

Your 14-millimeter socket must have the appropriate extender or guide, to begin with. What we want here is to take the socket to the special lock that locks the tire.

You must then insert the socket through the space provided. In particular, this space is located in the rear bumper. You will find this hole on the left side of your vehicle’s license plate.

Once you have succeeded in fitting the base with the lock, you must take your hammer. What we want to do here is tap the 14-millimeter socket in. In this way, simply, the skirting board will stick together with the special lock.

Once you have managed to achieve this step you can remove the special lock or key. It is important to consider that you do not need to knock too far in with the hammer.

We don’t want to damage any internal components of your F150, so don’t use too much force with the hammers. It is simply a matter of helping you to fit the two pieces together.

Step 3: Getting the spare tire:

Once you have managed to remove the special lock you can count on your tire. Once you have managed to remove this component you can use any regular crank or extender.

If you have done a similar procedure before, you will know which extender is most appropriate to use.

At this point, you will be able to lower and raise your tire quickly and easily. Although you no longer have this safety system, your tire will be available to you. So, it’s better to have less safety and one more tire, right?

Also, you can always find out how to reintroduce the special lock. Although I don’t think you want to do that, since removing it is easy for anyone.

Step 4: Separating the 14-millimeter socket:

At this point, we’re almost done. The only thing left to do is to separate the 14-millimeter socket attached to the special key. You can simply use a flathead screwdriver for this purpose. This reading tool will serve to make some leverage between both components.

Although you will not find any difficulty in this task. So, once you have achieved your goal you can put your tools away. You also have the option to permanently remove the special wrenches or re-insert them. However, your tire will not be lost or fall off with the movement and vibrations.

Useful Tips

There is an alternative to this drawback if you are concerned about the safety of your tire. Many users find a problem when they try to reintroduce the special lock.

So, they may prefer not to perform the procedure we have described. That is why there is an alternative that these users may find more convenient.

At this point, it is necessary to mention that not all F150 models are the same. Some several special locks and keys secure the tires.

So, your neighbor’s special key that has an F150 will probably not work. The only solution would be to order a new key for your type of F150.

For this, you will need to contact the Ford service department. If it is a model that is a few years old, you will have to pray that a key is still available.

Generally, spare parts for older vehicles are no longer produced after a while. So, if this happens to the key you need, you could be in trouble.

On the other hand, there is a third alternative if you don’t get a new key. In this case, you will also need to contact a specialist mechanic at Ford Service. Once you contact this mechanic the solution will be to cut the tire.

At this point, it is important to note that the costs may be too high. Also, depending on when you read this article, the final cost may vary.

Although you may be thinking that the costs will not be as high as if the tire were stolen. So, you will have to make the final decision in this situation.

After the cut is made, the mechanic will need to install a spare tire carrier. However, there are only 3 solutions to a single problem, you can choose the most convenient one.

FAQ´s of Removing Spare Tire From Ford F150 Without Key

What is the tool called that lowers the spare tire?

It is usually called the spare tire tool. A wide variety is available today. So, if it’s an F 150, you’ll want to use a 14-millimeter socket.

In this case, we have described the procedure needed to get your spare tire. You will need to read each of the necessary steps.

How do I get my spare tire off my truck?

To get your spare tire off your truck, you must first have the necessary tools. In this case, it is important to consider whether you need a special key. You must also have a crank to be able to lower and raise the tire.

Simply find the lock for this. Finally, just turn the special key or crank handle counter-clockwise. Once you have done this you will have got your tire.

How do I lower my spare tire?

To get the spare tire down, you have to identify where the mechanism for this is located. Trucks usually have a special lock.

So, you have to insert a standard crank or extender and turn it clockwise or counterclockwise. You may also need a special key instead of a standard extender. This is the main drawback we have analyzed for the F 150.

What is the standard socket size?

Generally, standard socket size is related to four different sizes. So, it is possible to find 1.9 cm or ¾ inch and 1.3 cm or ½ inch.

On the other hand, the other sizes used are 0.9 cm or ⅜ inch, and 0.6 cm or ¼ inch. So, there is no single standard size of a socket.

What is a screwdriver?

A screwdriver is a tool commonly used to turn screws. For the procedure we have described, you will not need to turn any screws. This tool will simply be used to provide leverage.

What is the special lock that locks the spare tire?

Specifically, this special lock has been designed as a security method. It simply locks the spare tire of your vehicle to prevent it from being stolen.

How do you put a spare tire back in the trunk?

Alternatively, you can place your spare tire in the trunk. To do this, it is important to have certain implements to fix the tire. This will prevent the tire from moving and being damaged during a journey.

Verdict

We’re done here and it wasn’t a very difficult procedure, was it? At this point, you will realize that knowing how to remove the spare tire from Ford F 150 without a key is very useful. In simple words, you can use the spare tire. Besides, a flat tire is always unpredictable, or am I wrong?