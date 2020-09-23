How To Disable Door Ajar On Ford Explorer: Quick Fix of Door Ajar Problems

What comes to your mind first when you shut your ford explorer door and turn the key only to notice the door ajar blinking? You would probably think, oh no, I didn’t close the door well, right?

What if it happens again and again, even after slamming the door of your beloved. Maybe you have thought about how to disable the car ajar on your vehicle.

The door fault is probably one of the most common problems of the ford explorer series.

The problem sometimes causes the dome light to malfunction and turn on intermittently or just stays on throughout the entire time and even when the engine is off.

As harmless and straightforward as this little fault may look, it poses a significant danger to both the driver and the other road users.

It is noteworthy to recall that the door ajar sensor is installed for both the driver and the passengers. It, however, becomes a cause for concern when it starts giving wrong and unreliable signals.

I don’t know how relieving this may sound, but the truth is that you’re not facing this alone. It is a common problem that many thought would have probably prompted a recall of the ford explorer.

Unfortunately, Ford never did see the need for such recall as the issue was fixable. Join me as we explore this problem and proffer solutions to it.

What Is A Car Door Ajar

When a door is not entirely closed slightly opened, it is said to be ajar. In the context of our discussion, a car door is ajar when any of the doors is not firmly closed. With your car door left ajar, it is not safe for both the driver and the passengers.

What Is A Door Ajar Sensor

A door ajar sensor is an electronic component that is equipped to each of your car doors. It sends signals to your car’s computer. It signals your car computer whether the door is open or closed.

What is a car ajar light?

Your car ajar light is often located on the dashboard of your vehicle. It often displays “door ajar” or is sometimes represented as a lighted car image indicating which of your car doors is open. These lights become a cause of concern when it remains lighted even after all the doors are firmly closed.

What is a car ajar switch

There is a car ajar switch inside the latch of the vehicle. These switches trigger the sensors to send accurate signals to your car computer.

There are about five different switches in the ford explorer. Four are located in the driver’s door, passenger’s doors, right, and left rear door.

How does the door ajar sensor works

The sensor works hand-in-hand with the ajar switch. The switch has a sort of plunger with a spring inside. The plunger compresses the spring when the door is closed and releases it when opened.

This action saves an on and off switch for the sensor that sends signals to the car computer. However, the accuracy of the signal sent out by the sensor can be hampered either by mechanical or electrical faults or both.

Learn How To Disable Door Ajar On Ford Explorer

Have you tried various door ajar fixes and yet no solution? Are you finally fed up with the WD-40 spray? Have you decided to let go of the car ajar entirely?

Here is a step by step approach to disabling the door ajar in your ford explorer.

The first step is to locate the door with the door ajar malfunction. But how do you discover the door?

Get into your car and turn the ignition on without starting the vehicle.

Open the doors one by one to locate the faulty door.

Check for the door that opens up without the alarm and the courtesy light. That is your culprit.

Remove the panel on the door or the trunk depending on which is faulty. Here is a little guide on how to remove the panel safely. Remove the connector and unplug the switch. Take a piece of wire and join the disconnected wires together and tape it. Repeat the same process for all the doors to disable the entire door ajar in your ford explorer.

Here is a short video on how to get around the above steps correctly.

Why Is The Door Ajar Light Still On Even After All Doors Are Firmly Closed?

What would you do if your car ajar warning light remains on even when all doors are firmly closed?

The first step to fix this problem is to pull over slowly if you were driving and confirm that all entries are securely closed.

The moment you are confident that all doors are closed, you can try the following quick fixes.

Spray a WD-40 lubricant liberally into the door latch.

Open and close the door firmly a couple of times to help work the grease in the mechanism.

Replace defective door switches

Fix structural causes, if any.

Dangers Of Car Ajar Issues

Beyond the door ajar light being pretty annoying, there are much more significant safety implications such as;

It will leave the dome light switched on. This can lead to battery drain and can also cause unnecessary confusion to other drivers at night.

The door will not lock when in motion. This could be risky and a cause for concern, especially to parents with kids.

The car will not be safe for parking, especially in public places, as the key fob cannot lock the doors.

Some Common Door Ajar Problems

Door ajar malfunction is a common problem for Ford explorer users. Some of the issues:

The door ajar sensor in the door hatch may get stock and malfunction. The door sensor may be faulty. There may be problems with the wires connecting the sensor to the car computer.

Quick fixes to the above problems

Spray a WD-40 spray liberally on the door hatch. Open and close the door a couple of times to free the mechanism. If you discover a faulty sensor, you can contact your dealer for a replacement. Check for broken wire among the door wire and fix it.

Is It Safe To Drive With The Door Ajar Light On?

You are right to feel uncomfortable driving with the door ajar light on. This could be problematic, especially if you are a parent with kids in your car. However, to be on the safe side, it will only be right for you to slow down and pullover to confirm that all doors are firmly shut.

Driving with your door ajar can cause various traffic problems like

Passengers falling out of your vehicle

Your opening suddenly and causing problems for the road users.

More often than not, the car door ajar light is left on due to a malfunctioning car ajar system. If you are sure that the light is due to a malfunction, it is safe to drive even with the door ajar lights on.

Conclusion

The car ajar is a feature we should probably never think of disabling with regards to its importance.

Unfortunately, the issue of getting unreliable signals from the door ajar sensor is a cause for concern.

However, to get rid of the issue once and for all, it is necessary to try out an option that can finally bypass it.

However, do not forget that this choice leaves you with the job of ensuring your doors are firmly closed.

The car ajar issue is probably one of the most discussed in almost all Ford explorer forums on the internet. However, it seems very difficult to get people to find a reliable solution.

I know you have tried the WD-40 spray, you’ve fixed broken wires, and you’ve also probably tried changing the sensors without success. Lastly, I’ll advise you to try the few steps I listed above.