How to Clean a Throttle Body? Full Guide With Images – 2020

Many car owners, having enough knowledge and skill, know how to clean a throttle body and service their vehicles on their own. Indeed, some problems with the car can be diagnosed and solved simply, without the obligatory participation of mechanics.

One of these problems might be a broken throttle body which could be noticed by the difficulties with starting the engine, its “failures” at idle, the movement of the vehicle in jerks, and increased fuel consumption.

Cleaning the throttle body is easy to do on your own. You only need a few tools and about an hour of free time. Below I will tell you how to clean a throttle body.

What Is the Function of the Throttle Body?

The throttle body regulates the supply of air necessary for the formation of the fuel/air mixture to the engine intake manifold. The damper opens slightly at the moment the gas pedal is pressed. The more intensively this happens, the more air enters the combustion chamber and the more revolutions the engine produces.

Most budget cars come with a mechanical throttle. Its damper has a position sensor (DPDZ) and an idle speed regulator (IAC), which is often also called a sensor. These mechanisms allow the car to move away and help maintain optimal shaft speed, depending on the load on the onboard network.

Problems in the operation of the mechanical throttle assembly can be seen and eliminated by any car owner who is a little bit handy. Some devices which come with more expensive car models, should not be disassembled on your own to avoid additional problems. Failures in their work are usually resolved in specialized service centers.

Causes and Signs of Broken Throttle Body Issues

The air entering the engine through the throttle body is far from sterile. Fine solids, which air filters will not catch , settle in the oil layer on the throttle body and its damper.

Throttle body contamination can also be caused by:

Poor quality fuel

Poor quality fuel Wear of the cylinder-piston group

Crankcase ventilation system malfunction

A thick layer of dirty oily deposits on the damper can lead to its periodic “sticking”. Due to the huge amount of carbon deposits, it ceases to close completely and allows excess air to pass through. In these cases, cleaning is a must!

Problems in the throttle body can arise not only due to the formation of deposits. Sometimes the cause is the failure of the position sensor, malfunctions in the drive, and other malfunctions. Experts will help you find out more precisely.

How to Clean a Throttle Body?

There are two types of technology: with the removal of the damper and directly on the car. And cleaning directly on the car is complex. In this case, remove the dirt not only from the damper itself but also from the entire intake tract, including the intake valves.

Clean a Throttle Body With Removal

1. Removing the damper: Disconnect the coolant hoses and the damper position sensor wiring. Unscrew the fasteners, remove the damper housing.

2. Cleaning the shutter: Place the removed shutter in a suitable container. In case of stubborn dirt, wipe off with a plastic brush and repeat spraying. Pay particular attention to cleaning the starting gap and the damper shaft. Blow off residual dirt with compressed air or wipe off with a cloth. The damper in the body should rotate without delay or binding.

3. Install the damper in place, restore connections and communications.

Clean a Throttle Body Without Removal Guide

Firstly, provide access to the throttle body on a warm and muffled engine. If necessary, remove the liners, remove the supply air duct. Provide easy access to the throttle body. Secondly, spray the cleaning compound (check out below which throttle body products are the ones we find to be the best) into the throttle body, using approximately 100-150 ml of the composition. Let the composition work for 2-3 minutes. Thirdly, start the engine and maintain the speed of about 2-2.5 thousand minutes to continue spraying the rest of the composition. If using CRC 05078 a long probe can be used to get as close as possible to the intake valves of each cylinder. The engine will emit white-gray smoke. This is normal and it indicates that cleaning is proceeding normally. It is necessary to maintain the increased engine speed and make sure that the engine does not stall. Lastly, stop the engine. Restore connections, check engine operation, and ECU errors. If necessary, remove errors.

It is convenient to control the efficiency of the cleaning procedure using a gas analyzer such as this one on Amazon.

There are several special products available to clean the throttle valve body on Amazon. Some mechanics use WD-40, acetone, solvents, and other similar compounds for this. They are all super affordable. Given the fact that it is not necessary to clean the throttle body so often, any car owner can have them in their garage.

By far the best throttle valve cleaner. Cleans dirt and oil deposits efficiently:





High-quality cleaner. Popular with car owners worldwide:





Conclusion

If the issues mentioned above occur, check the condition of the throttle body. Cleaning is not very difficult and it definitely can improve the functionality of the throttle body. Therefore, do not forget to regularly clean the throttle body every 30 or 50 thousand kilometers. As for the cleaning products, use any of the above to do this because they will definitely make your job significantly easier and faster.

In fact, many car owners can improperly clean the throttle body, risking not getting the desired effect, and harming it instead of fixing it. Remember, it is important to understand when to do the procedure and how to do it before doing it.

Moreover, if the throttle body needs repairment instead of cleaning then you should check out our other article that covers that topic in specific. There you will learn how to clean the throttle body step by step.