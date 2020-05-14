Don’t have an engine code reader? Well, there is no need to worry, we will tell you how to check engine codes without a code reader Ford.

Having a code reader in hand is, of course, an easier way to find out the error code, but you can certainly read the engine codes without it and find out what the problem is.

There is more than one way to read the engine codes. The ways to read the codes may vary model to model of the Ford. So, if you are not successful with one method be sure to try other methods.

Let’s start with the first one!

Learn How to Check Engine Codes Without a Code Reader Ford

Reading the engine code through Odometer reset

Following are the steps that you need to follow to read the engine code without engine code reader:

The first step is pressing and holding on to the odometer’s reset button. After doing that, make sure to turn the key on to “accessory”. You have to hold the button for as long as the word “TEST” appears. The appearance of this word is an indicator that you are on the right track. The next step is letting go of the button as soon as the word “TEST” appearance and then press the button once again so that the onboard test cycles through. Next, you have to push the “DTC” button. The DTC button will be able to tell you the error codes. Once you have figured out the code, you will know what the problem is.

Some people use a variation in the same method. What they do is, they reset the odometer and then turn the ignition key on and off.

By doing this, the engine code with appear on the digital odometer and then you can interpret it and fix the problem.

Using the ignition key

This is the second way of figuring out the engine codes and it is considered to be the easiest because it involves only a few pretty easy steps and even inexperienced drivers will be able to do it.

All you have to do is follow the process carefully and you will certainly be able to do find out the engine codes pretty easily.

Following are the steps that you need to follow for this method:

The first thing that you need to do is to turn the ignition key on and off without cranking the engine. You have to follow the same exact step that you did previously, once again. To achieve the engine codes, you will have to do the same steps a few times depending upon the model of the vehicle. You may have to turn the key on and off without cranking the engine for about five times, but some vehicles may show the engine codes only three times. This process will be ended when you bring the key to “on”. One thing that you have to make sure is that you don’t have to turn the engine on during this process. If you turn on the engine accidentally then you will not achieve the desired results and the same process must be started all over again. After turning the ignition key to on and off for about three to five times, you will see that the check engine light illuminates. There will be different codes, and each pulse of the light that you will see on the dashboard represents a different code. So, you have to care not the pattern of the light pulse. You can find the interpretation of the code in the repair manual and you will know what the actual problem is.

Using a wire

This method of finding the engine code without an engine reader is slightly tricky. You have to be careful and make sure that you are doing all the right steps.

Try the first two methods first, if you are able to get the engine codes through them then that’s amazing! But if not, then you can try this method.

The main component of this step is using a piece of wire. The piece of wire will do the trick and you will achieve the engine code without an engine reader. So, let’s have a look at the steps that you need to follow.

Open the bonnet of your car. Next, you have to find the testing port. Behind the shock tower, you will find the testing port. Then you have to pull the testing port out of the shock tower. Pull the connector out of the testing port and you will have two connectors that will be ready to have the engine test. To jump, you have to find the two connectors to which you will connect the piece of wire. For Ford, the testing port consists of the two connectors, one is on the top right and the other one is attached to it. Basically, you have to jump. So, for that, hook up the piece of wire to the two connectors and then you will be all set to get into the car. Get into the car turn the key to the on position and keep the engine off for the first time. As soon as you turn on the key, it will run the cooling funs and do a few other things until you see the check engine light. Once the check engine light starts blinking, you have to count the times it blinks. So, the blinking pattern represents different engine check codes. Note the pattern and then you will be able to figure out the actual problem. The second part of this test is to turn the engine on and then again monitor the check engine light. When the engine is on and the wire is hooked up to the testing port, the RPM will go up high. When the RPM comes down the test will be complete and you will be able to record the pattern of blinking. This way, you will know the problem.

We have listed three different methods of checking engine codes without using a code reader so you can try all of them and see which one works the best for you.

How to interpret the check engine light codes?

By following the code reading methods of reading engine code without a code reader, people are able to achieve the check engine light.

The check engine light tells you the kind of error that you may have.

You have to count the number of times that the light blinks and then you will be able to figure out the error code.

You can interpret it through the repair manual.

Also, if you have the code shown on the digital screen then again you will match that code to the repair manual and you will be able to find out the problem.

Will the check engine light reset itself?

Once you have fixed the actual problem that may be causing the error then it is certain that the check engine light will reset itself.

However, it is possible that even after fixing the problem, the check engine light persists.

This may be because you have not been successful in fixing the problem or you may not have the right diagnosis.

In this case, it is better that you get help from a technician and have the problem fixed.

What triggers the check engine light?

The possibilities are uncountable. There are so many things that can trigger the check engine light.

The most common ones may include a loose gap cap, once you tighten it, the check engine light will reset itself.

Similarly, the need for a new sensor or a failed spark may trigger the check engine light.

So, you cannot clearly tell what triggers the check engine light until you have figured out the error code.

How long do you have to drive so that the check engine light is reset?

To have the check engine light reset, you will have to drive for about 50-100 miles. Depending upon your vehicle, the check engine light will reset on its own.

Is low oil a cause of engine check light illumination?

Yes, low oil pressure can certainly be a cause of engine check light illumination. This is because low oil pressure is capable of disabling the engine so it is essential to have it repaired as soon as possible.

In this case, the light that represents oil also appears. Once it is fixed, the engine check light will reset itself.