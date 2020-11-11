10 Best F150 Ecoboost Cold Air Intake Reviews [November 2020 Updated]

This article is the guide for the top 10 best F150 Ecoboost Cold Air Intake Reviews. We found K&N 57-2575 is the best ecoboost cold air intake for ford f150.

The second option you can go with is aFe Power 54-12192 cold air.

In order to optimize the performance of your truck, it is essential to take care of the engine itself.

Since the only food supply our engines get comes in the form of air and fuel, it is essential to find the best air intake system to keep the auto running smoothly.

An effective, high-quality air intake system enables you to prevent debris from getting into the engine while you improve overall torque and horsepower.



This article breaks down all the helpful details on this truck component. Discover F150 Ecoboost cold air intake reviews so that you can outfit your truck with the best possible system.

What is the best cold air intake for F150 Ecoboost trucks?

Our pick for the best f150 ecoboost cold air intake is K&N 57-2575.

The best cold air intake system ultimately depends on your needs. If you have an older truck, the top priority is finding a compatible model for the vehicle.

Otherwise, opt for a trusted brand that maximizes horsepower overall. Popular options include K&N, AEM, and aFe.

So long as you choose a reputable company and a filtration type that meets your needs, you set yourself up for successful driving.

Why is the K&N brand best for F150 Ecoboost?

Popular thanks to its multiple different product options, this brand is a leading contender for air intake systems.

Particularly for F150 Ecoboost engines, this unit works for multiple years and has a proven track record of success amongst consumers.

Can a cold air intake add horsepower to my F150?

Since air intake capabilities directly impact your truck’s performance, a quality unit can actually impact your vehicle’s function.

The clearest way to see this is through horsepower. When more oxygen gets to the firing system, the reaction that causes horsepower goes into hyper-gear.

Good filtration and colder air accessing the engine, therefore, increase horsepower overall. To get the best results, opt for a choice that has multiple filtration levels and uses quality lubrication.

Top 10 Best F150 Ecoboost Cold Air Intake Reviews Buyer’s Guide

01. aFe Power Magnum FORCE 54-12192 – Best F150 Ecoboost Cold Air Intake

When you go on the hunt for an ideal cold air intake system, one of the chief things to keep your eye on is the heat shield.

Thanks to the given laws of physics, increased heat causes a change in air density. This is precisely why you want to enhance the cold in the cold air intake.

The warmer the air, the worse the density levels. To enable your engine to breathe properly, you need to find an item with the best possible heat shield.

Working well for this purpose, the model seen here uses a top-quality heat shield to prevent the air from entering from getting too warm before reaching the engine.

Not only does this improve horsepower, but it also helps the system last longer overall. The shield itself is sturdy and well-manufactured, enabling you to keep the air intake system running optimally over the long term.

Highlighted Features

Adds as much as 32 horsepower to engine capacity

Drastically increases torque levels during operation

Five layers of oiled cotton gauze to improve air quality

High-functioning heat shield feature for easy installation

Meets quality control standards across the USA

Pros

Safe engineering

Efficient performance

Simple to install

Cons

Cotton wears down

The black design takes on heat

02. K&N Cold Air Intake – Great Choice for High-Performance Needs

Usually, truck enthusiasts opt for the F150 because of heavy hauling needs. These vehicles are famous across the globe for high-performance capabilities.

This makes it all the more important to find an air intake system with equally durable properties.

Avoid the pitfalls of ongoing filter cleaning and changes with an option designed to last for thousands of kilometers.

This system is ideal for its ability to work in tandem with demanding truck drivers.

Ideal for older 5.4 liters, V8 models, this piece enables you to accelerate with ease while storing heavyweights in the bed of your truck.

Since the unit is easy to install and requires limited maintenance, you can keep your focus on driving and hauling your cargo.

Highlighted Features

Compatible with 2007-2014 Ford F150 Models

Works on 5.4 Litre, V8 models

Improves the sound of the engine while driving

Increases horsepower as much as 50%

Simple to install and maintain over time

Pros

Long-Lasting product

Increases horsepower

Facilitates acceleration

Cons

Higher price point

Vulnerable to impact damage

03. S&B Cold Air Intake Filters 75-5081 – Ideal Eco-Friendly Model

Often, in the modern-day and age, it is better to look for a natural approach whenever possible.

Improving the overall environmental friendliness of your vehicle, this filter system uses organic materials to run filtration.

Through eight different cotton layers, this unit keeps debris from entering the engine so that you keep the truck as healthy as possible.

Overall, it significantly increases the airflow rates and enables your engine to breathe easily.

Since it is compatible with a wide variety of F150 models made between 2015 and 2017, this is a very workable option.

Ideal for home installation needs, this air intake system stands up to even the most ruthless vehicle critics.

Highlighted Features

Natural cotton material in the air filter unit

Uses 8 layers of lubricated filtration for improved quality

Precise oil application to avoid limiting air supply

Improves airflow to the engine by over 40%

Easy to clean and maintain over the long term

Works on 2015 – 2017 Ford F 150 2.7 & 3.5L models

Pros

High-efficiency model

Ecologically friendly

Improved airflow to the engine

Cons

Circumvents check engine lights

Cotton degrades naturally

04. K&N Cold Air Intake Kit 63-2593 – Best Suited for New F150 Models

Compatibility is always a leading concern for vehicle parts. If the part doesn’t fit the unit, then it is effectively a stopping point altogether.

Thankfully, this unit works on the majority of models made between 2015 and 2019.

Through the use of a simple installation feature, you can reduce the overall downtime of the vehicle and get back on the road as soon as possible.

Bolted installation is the choice of many since it makes light work. You can quickly outfit your truck with the component; and, since it doesn’t need filter maintenance, the time investment is minimal.

Working for a long period of time, this intake system is the ideal solution for many F150 drivers.

Highlighted Features

Compatible with 2015-2019 F150: 2.7 L V6 models

Increases horsepower by as much as 50%

Allows for improved performance when towing

Helps the engine sound better during motion

Does not require filter maintenance

Bolted installation for the simplified setup process

Pros

Easy to install

Improved power

Long-lasting item

Cons

The filter needs replacing not cleaning

Triggers check engine lights

05. aFe Power 54-32112-B Magnum Force – Perfect Option for Shielding Heat

Power, when it comes to truck driving, is usually a top priority. To answer this call, this option features a significant increase in overall airflow.

This means that the sheer volume of oxygen getting to the burning system is much higher than models just coming off the factory line.

Going a step further, the filter system uses high-quality lubrication to prevent debris from getting into the engine.

This facilitates the overall health of your truck (since a failing engine is a failing truck). Too much particulate getting into the engine prevents proper firing.

Over time, this causes power loss and other pesky issues. With this cold air intake system, you don’t have to worry about performance.

Highlighted Features

Improves air outflow as much as 70% versus factory models

Uses 5 layers of finely lubricated filtration to improve air quality

Cotton filtration technology for the environmentally friendly approach

Heat shielding technology prevents damage from elements

Pros

Heatshield coated for protection

Improves vehicles function

Increases horsepower

Cons

Cotton naturally wears down

Only 5 layers of filtration

Filter challenging to clean

06. K&N Cold Air Intake Kit 63-2592 – Perfect option for 3.5L V6 Engines

Chances are, you’ve driven down the road (whether in your truck or someone else’s) and heard the sound of a strained engine.

It is both unnerving and generally unpleasant. What many don’t know is that a great way to address this concern is through a high-performance air intake system.

Just like when a person wheezes, a truck’s engine hums roughly when powering through poor air conditions.

The model here focuses on the audible aspects of performance and offers the chance for truck drivers to have a smooth road experience.

Especially for long treks and rough roads, this component enables your truck to breathe well and function properly.

Featuring improved horsepower and better acceleration, it accounts for the full picture of performance.

Highlighted Features

Compatible with Ford F150 2015-2016 models

Facilitates horsepower increase by as much as 50%

Improves the overall performance and sound of the engine

Reduces contaminants chance of getting to the engine itself

Does not require frequent cleaning for easy maintenance

Pros

Increases horsepower

Helps acceleration

Protects engine from dust

Cons

Limited compatibility

Fittings subject to rust

07. AEM 21-8128DC Cold Air Intake System – Great Lightweight Intake Option

If you have ever endeavored to install a tricky part on your vehicle, then you know all too well the struggles associated with tedious parts.

Nonetheless, for those looking to reduce expenses or for the reward of setting the part up by hand, at-home installation is the best approach.

In these cases, it is best to choose an option that is easy to set up and requires the minimum investment of time and tools.

For these needs, the option here works wonderfully. As a component, it improves the engine’s performance in terms of accelerating capacity and horsepower.

In terms of installation, it requires limited effort and comes with everything needed for you to set up the unit. Lightweight and easy to handle, this is a great approach to home mechanics.

Highlighted Features

Improves the acceleration ability and overall horsepower

Aluminum materials for the lightweight model with less restriction

The simple installation process for home garages

Long-Lasting product design for demanding vehicle needs

Pros

High performance

Durable product

Improves airflow

Cons

Install requires tools

Aluminum easy to dent

08. Airaid 400-140-2 Intake System – Awesome Choice for Lubricated Filters

Nowadays, in the spirit of eco-friendliness and cost-cutting, it helps to opt for machine parts that are reusable.

When you can wash and lubricate the filter yourself, it prevents you from having to constantly source new vehicle components.

Given the constant changes to new F150 models, it is ever more important to find a unit that lasts a long time and answers to maintenance needs.

Answering this call, this air intake system features a filter that you can wash, lubricate, and reuse multiple times.

Taking only a few minutes each time, this gives you direct control over the type of oil used and the frequency of maintenance.

Enabling optimum engine function and health, this incredibly lightweight model is a great solution for home mechanics.

Highlighted Features

The filter is both reusable and washable for continued function

Improves overall airflow to the engine itself

High-functioning filtering abilities to decrease debris

Assists engine longevity and overall vehicle performance

Weighs in at 5 pounds with dimensions of 20.9 X 20.9 X 12 inches

Pros

Built by hand

Quality materials

Washable design

Cons

Higher price point

Limited heat shielding

09. S&B Filters 75-5122D Cold Air Intake – Ideal for Dry Filtration Requirements

A huge thing to keep an eye on for vehicle components is the material used during manufacturing.

By opting for high-quality options, you ensure product longevity as best as possible.

As science adapts, there is an increasing amount of options available to shoppers.

Making the most of these innovations, this product option uses silicon as the chief material in the air intake system.

The unique thermodynamic properties of this material enable increased performance for the heat shield.

It also prevents the potential damage of rust and corrosion to the system as a whole.

Together, these features improve performance and allow you to use the air intake over the long term.

Highlighted Features

Compatible with Ford F150: 2018-2020 2.7 and 3.5 Litre models

Improves airflow by over 35% while meeting international quality standards

Uses silicone components for a durable, corrosion-free experience

Design features circumvent check engine indicator lights

Pros

Exceeds quality standards

Easy to install model

Long-Lasting design

Cons

Limited airflow improvement

Lacks system lubrication

10. Roush 421981 Ecoboost Intake System – Ideal for Home Garage Installation Needs

As the world focuses more on the health requirements of products, many pieces of equipment adapt to the ongoing demands.

With increasing scrutiny applied to vehicle components and accessories, it adds an extra factor to consider when choosing the ideal system.

This system is a great option because it exceeds the quality standards for vehicle components in all international areas.

Acceptable in each of the 50 US states, this is a safe choice for truck drivers.

When combined with the simple installation, this system is an ideal solution for F150 drivers.

Adding benefits of improved throttle control and increased torque function, this system operates to a high-performance standard.

It works with a wide set of models and enables you to keep your engine healthy along with all the truck’s occupants.

Highlighted Features

Includes hardware and instructions needed for installation of the product

Increases the throttle’s response capabilities without specific tuning needed

Improves overall torque capabilities of the vehicle itself for better driving experience

Compatible with 2015-2017 F150 2.7 Ecoboost and 3.5L VC as well as Raptor models

Pros

Improves engine health

Approved in all 50 states

Includes all needed parts

Cons

Fittings can rust

Limited filtration levels

Buying Considerations of The F150 Ecoboost Cold Air Intake Reviews

As with any vehicle accessory, there are a few things to keep in mind when you make your purchase.

For best results (and to avoid the risk of buyer’s remorse), keep your owner’s manual handy and consider the most important factors.

You know your requirements best, so as long as you bear these topics in mind, you will have an easy time identifying the best cold air intake for F150 Ecoboost and all other models.

Compatibility

Perhaps the most important factor to keep in mind, finding a compatible part sets the stage for a good overall buying experience.

Since different Ford F150 models have different requirements for an air intake setup, you need to find a piece that fits. If the part doesn’t fit, your entire buying journey halts in its tracks.

To avoid this, check the specs on your vehicle against those of the product itself. Take a look at the dimensions of the unit, and the engine size with which it fits (example: 2.7L vs. 3.5 L).

To ensure success, most reputable online merchants allow you to input your vehicle details into the system. This lets you be certain that the part fits your truck.

Installation

Depending on your budget and time restrictions, your individual installation requirements differ. In any case, it helps to choose an option that allows for a quick install.

If you are going to outsource the work to your local mechanic, this cuts down on shop time and saves you money.

Should you want to do the installation yourself, this saves you a lot of time and effort.

Another thing to investigate is whether the setup uses a bolt-on mechanism or requires extensive hardware.

Depending on the supplies in your home garage, you may wish to find something that is all-inclusive.

When it comes to set up, it is best to stick to the instructions as the manual lays out. It saves you time and avoids the risk of damaging the cold air intake system itself.

Heat Shielding

One of the top reasons you want a cold air intake system for your Ford F150 is that it improves the overall quality of the gas as it gets to your engine.

Opting for something with a good heat shield improves the density of the air as it approaches the engine itself. When you go to buy your system, look at the heat shielding designs.

For one, you want to ensure that this protective mechanism comes with the system as a whole.

Secondly, you want to look at the material used in the shield. Consider the properties of the textile itself – does it prevent the accrual of heat like aluminum or silicon.

If so, then you will have the best chances of a successful function over the long term. Choosing something with quality heat shielding provides you with a better buying experience.

Filtration Type

Another key thing to keep in mind is the kind of filter in place. There are a lot of different options in varying degrees of performance ability.

The first thing to look at is lubrication. Some vehicle operators prefer to go with a dry filter model, though the majority opt for a filter that uses oil to block out debris.

That is the first differentiation. If you have chosen to go with a lubricated option, ask whether the product uses a high-grade synthetic oil – a good quality oil will drastically improve performance.

Next, consider the type of filter used. Some are made of a polymer-based material whereas others are natural cotton.

Both have their virtues, though cotton does degrade over time (like any other natural material). Consider the longevity of the filter itself when you make your purchase.

Additionally, consider whether you can clean the unit or if you will have to replace the filter – this speaks to price over time.

Lastly, take a look at the layers of filtration. Higher performing models have more layers inside the filter unit.

Therefore, even though the price may be higher, the amount of debris that gets to your engine will be significantly less.

Maintenance

Like any part of a vehicle, you need to maintain the cold air intake system. When choosing your purchase, weigh the frequency of necessary maintenance against the cost of replacement.

Some options enable you to perform a cleaning, lubricate the unit, and continue using the product. This promotes longevity and allows you to keep the same filter setup for the long term.

Other models make it trickier to clean the filter meaning that, once the unit wears down, you need to replace it altogether.

Another thing to bear in mind is the risk of corrosion. Any exposed pieces with a ferrous metal are vulnerable to moisture and therefore rust.

If the intake system has these pieces, maintenance requirements go up significantly.

Consider how easily you can access them and the amount of time investment you will need to place in cleaning the vehicle.

As long as you get a clear picture of maintenance needs for the component, you can make a clear and informed buying decision.

Performance

Once you accommodate all the considerations above, the final thing to consider is how well the intake system performs.

Consider the durability of the product first. Will the unit last over the long term with minimal maintenance needed?

These tend to be a better choice to buy since they aren’t as demanding and let you comfortably drive down the road for as long as possible.

Keep your eye on the horsepower. This is the direct reflection of the air intake’s performance. Look for an option that improves the power as much as possible.

It both increases the function of your engine and highlights the usability of the intake itself.

Take the extra step and consider the sound of your engine while driving – many filters create a quieter ride so that you can enjoy driving more.

Provided you consider all the above factors, and keep your vehicle’s specific needs in mind, you are sure to have a great buying experience.

FAQs About Best F150 Ecoboost Cold Air Intake Reviews

Does a cold air intake system need tuning?

The answer varies on the model itself. Provided you choose a design that doesn’t need tuning as it fits with your specific truck then no, you don’t have to tune the unit.

Some models, however, let you alter them on a small scale to maximize overall performance. If you want an easier system to use, choose one that doesn’t need tuning.

Should you want to maximize performance on the finest scale possible, look for something that tunes to your vehicle.

Can cold air intakes cause problems?

A worn down or low-quality unit can definitely cause issues for your engine. When a cold air intake system fails, it reduces your engine’s overall performance abilities.

Due to the amount of particulate these systems prevent from getting to the engine, a faulty system can result in irreparable damage to your truck’s function.

The impacts are clearly apparent and range from loss of power to limited ability to accelerate. The proper solution is to source a high-quality air filter system and maintain it properly over time.

How do I maintain a cold air intake system?

Air intake systems are fairly easy to maintain. First, check that your system allows cleaning. Provided it does, wash the unit with soap and water.

Allow it to dry and lubricate the whole filter. Aside from this, clean off any corrosion and signs of rust on the exterior.

As long as you follow these steps, you do everything to keep the system running as long as possible and avoid the need for excessive replacements.

Final Thoughts

Now that you’ve explored the F150 Ecoboost cold air intake reviews on industry-leading options, you can start the search.

As long as you ensure compatibility with your truck and keep in mind your performance goals, you are sure to find a quality unit.

You take great care of your truck, and opting for the best cold air intake for F150 Ecoboost lets you keep up this practice over the long term.