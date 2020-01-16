Different Types of Lift Kits – Pros, Cons & Cost | Suspension Lift Kit

Lift kits come in all sorts of types, designs, and features. It can be for any vehicle that you might have.

There are lift kits for Spring over Axles, Shackle Reverse Suspensions, Lifted Spring Suspensions, Shackle Suspension Lift Kits, and Coil Suspension Lift Kits.

Many types of lift kits are why there is a need for truck owners to pick the right and best lift kits for your vehicle.

Different Types of Lift Kits & Suspension Kit

What are Lift Kits?

A Lift kit (also known as a suspension kit) is some car modification done to improve its ride height.

It is usually done to improve a vehicle’s off-road performances of SUV’s or trucks and for other practical purposes.

There are two types of lift kits first is the body lift kits, and the second is the suspension lift kits.

Body lift kits are used to lift trucks or SUVs. Do you want to elevate your vehicles for as tall as 3 inches than its original height? Body lift kits are what you are looking for.

As the name implies, body lift kits will lift your SUV or truck as tall as two to three inches.

How? Well, by just merely putting some high-quality nylon spacer in between the frame and the body of a vehicle.

On the other hand, suspension lift kits will elevate your vehicle for as tall as you wanted it to be. If unsatisfied using body lift kits, you can make use of the suspension lift kits.

What do you think are the best type of lift kits or your SUV or truck? This article will help you choose the right lift kits for your vehicle.

Below are the underlying advantages and disadvantages of having Lift Kits:

Pros of Having Body and Suspension Lift Kits

Here are the following advantages of having Lift Kits. First, installing lift kits in your SUV or trucks will not alter the quality of your vehicle. It is more economical compared to suspension lifts and less expensive.

SUV and truck owners will not need any more to change their shocks. Why? It is because, during its installation, the shock is not being touched at some point in the lift.

In this case, buying for new shocks is not necessary. Factory suspension geometry and alignment will be retained while giving more clearance to your tire.

It is another advantage of using lift kits, especially if you want an adventure off the road.

For suspension lift kits, it is very advantageous to use because they can provide satisfaction to the owner of the vehicle.

The reason behind this is that they can adjust their suspension lift kits as tall as they want.

The owner can purchase a bigger tire that they desire for their vehicle. Suspension lift kit makes the car lift more articulate compared to body lift kits.

Cons of Having Body and Suspension Lift Kits

The job’s nature is very time consuming, especially in installing it. It is hard to install because there is a need for the technician to lift the whole body of the vehicle.

Then, they will bolt back it into the same place again. Its frame is also more visible compared to before.

However, you will see some gaps in the vehicle’s fender walls. Another thing is that factory bumpers might be not well-raised together with its body. It is because of the placement of the trunk of the car.

Frame visibility is one of the factors which the clients complain about. This problem should be addressed carefully by all lift kits installers to promote excellent quality service to clients.

By this problem, it can affect the performance of the vehicle for the existence of a new gravity center.

Having lift kits sure can be relaxed, and all but some risks are coinciding with having a lift kit. This can make balancing your car/truck harder. It also comes with additional gas mileage.

The bigger the car, the more gas meaning more costs. Some manufacturers won’t accept the warranty of a vehicle with modified suspension, which will make it harder for you.

Before doing any car alterations, make sure to consult dealers first to know whether or not they’ll still cover warranty.

On the lighter side of having lift kits are not just really cool but it at the same time provides an advantageous view of the road. It can help you see well, especially in places where crowds are always bustling.

This can lean you away from possible road accidents. Having lift kits is also useful when towing. No need for truck squatting because it already has less to zero possibilities of bottom-up when pulling.

Suspension lift kits are a little annoying to use, especially when you are off and one of the best trucks. Because it is elevated, the driver will find it hard to climb in the car.

Maintenance is also needed in this kind of lift kits. It is not that budget-friendly type of lift kit.

It’s because you need to replace its supporting pieces now and then. That’s why there is a need for you to prepare for its cost.

Lift Kit Installments

Having lift kits installed to SUV or truck is not quite that hard. If you plan on having lift kits installed, be sure that you understand the risks of having it but at the same time have a good time enjoying your newest installment.

If you wish to install lift kits on SUV or truck, do what the lift kit installment that would suit your vehicle to avoid problems.

If you plan to lift your truck, you need to prepare your money. It requires payment before you can install it in your vehicles. Make sure that you have enough money and are willing to spend some cash.

Installing it on your own or asking for a professional technician will cost the same. The price of an installment is not being based on the labor cost required but on the number of lift kits.

Before purchasing lift kits, you need to decide and pick the right lift kits for your truck.

Whether you desire it or not, it is good to install lift kits that will suit your vehicle. The bigger the lift you wanted, the more lifting kits are needed.

Here are some of the prices of lift kits that you can choose:

$ 400 to $ 12,000 – If you have a smaller truck lift kits, you can raise it as tall as 2 inches. $ 1,000 to $ 4,000 – This price ranges for larger truck lift kits. The body of the vehicle can be raised for as tall as 6 inches and more. $ 200 to $ 1,000 – leveling kits cost lesser compared to lift kits.

Installing the lift kits that you prefer is not that hard. You can install it all by yourself without asking for any help from a professional technician.

Make sure that you have enough knowledge in fixing it. It’s because you can damage other parts of your vehicle.

In this case, it will be costly on the part of the owner for they will replace it. Realigning and steering of your wheels cost $75 to $200 or more.

Well, it is highly recommended to hire a professional in installing your lift kits. You will not have any problem in installing it for the professional technician will take care of all of it.

You will not worry about issues in fixing it, such as damaging the other parts of the vehicle.

Conclusion

You can think more peacefully that there will be no problem that will occur. It is also essential to pick the right technician who is well-trained and well-experienced in installing it.

It is necessary for you to expect good quality work and a satisfying lift kit installation service.