10 Best Wheel Bearings And Hub Assembly 2020 – Reviews of Top Picks

You’re on the market for a new assembly and are seeking out the best wheel bearings. Great news, you’ve come to the right place. These vehicular parts are a critical part of the automobile’s steering process.

Not only do they make the drive more pleasant (reducing vibration and noise), but they add to the shelf life of the wheels and axles themselves.

It’s no secret that steering is vital to proper road safety, so don’t settle for anything less than the perfect part. We’ve scoured the internet for the safest, highest quality tools to meet the exacting demands of your vehicle.

This way, you can spend less time on repairs and be back on the road as quickly as possible.

Top 10 Best Wheel Bearings Reviews

01. Detroit Axle for Front Wheel Assembly – Heavy Model for Heavy Duty Vehicles

Those of us with heavier-duty vehicles see the most benefit from this product. It is on the higher end of the weight spectrum, so it’s a great thing that it is compatible with larger trucks.

Overall, it is highly companionable to older models. As time passes, the materials used in vehicular manufacturing change.

Parts that were once steel are now made of plastic polymers. This assembly matches well with older autos, both in weight and in style. That said, it has only been on the market for three years.

As vehicles age, parts wear down. Anyone who has driven for a significant amount of time is fluent in the wear-and-tear process on automobile components.

This is especially true for pieces that see the most movement (anything associated with the wheels). They absorb the brunt of the friction placed on the wheels.

If you have an older automobile (like those compatible with this product), then chances are this is not your first wheel bearing replacement.

The benefit of newer manufacturing is twofold. First, there is the production knowledge. The efficiency of factory manufacturing has driven down the cost of these products.

Additionally, we see the benefit of high-quality steel and improved lubricant. When we benefit from the modern, the shelf life of our items improves substantially.

Highlighted Features

6 lug nut assembly system

3 bolt flange attachment

Dimensions: 20 x 8 x 8 inches

Product has been available for three years

Weight: 24 pounds

Compatibilities: 2002-2006 Escalades, several Chevy models, many GMC’s

Pros

Highly compatible model

Made in certified facility

Cons

Only works with four-wheel drive assemblies

02. Timken Bearing and Hub Assembly – Terrific Tried-And-True Choice

Wheel bearings are a great addition to the function of a vehicle. Without them, the strain of axle rotation would compound.

The force of friction is strong, especially when vehicles weighing hundreds of pounds travel at freeway speeds. The ball bearings inside of the assembly are the key to this item’s utility.

In effect, they are small spheres that interact with each other in a minimal way. When two orbs make contact, it is with a limited surface area.

This leaves less room for friction to take effect (thus reducing wear and tear on the product).

Of course, proper installation is also necessary. When torque comes into play, alignment becomes a question.

If you are putting in the assembly yourself, ensure that steering quality is also considered. It is a sound investment of time to take an extra few minutes when placing the product to ensure that everything is as it should be.

The product itself is relatively light without sacrificing strength. We favor this option because it works on multiple driving systems.

Whether your vehicle is front or all-wheel drive, this assembly is suitable. Naturally, the product dimensions must fit accordingly with the vehicle onto which you are installing the assembly.

The item itself has been on the market for over a decade, proving that it has stood the test of time successfully.

Highlighted Features

Dimensions: 9.4 x 8.9 x 6.1 inches

Weight: 13.2 pounds

Present on market for 11 years

Pros

Reasonable comparable cost

Quality materials

Works on multiple driving systems

Cons

This is not a universally compatible assembly

03. Motorman Front ABS Wheel Hub and Bearing Set – Ideal for Four Wheel and All Wheel Drive

Many of us vehicular fanatics are very attached to our personal automobiles. This makes sense since these reliable tools get us safely and consistently from Point A to Point B.

The value of transportation is extreme in an increasingly globalizing world. It is for this reason that we must be diligent with the care and maintenance of our cars, SUV’s, and trucks.

Safety is key to overall wellbeing. A great number of vehicles feature air brake systems to contribute to this keenness.

Being able to stop safely and in time is one of the most important components of staying secure on the road.

Air brakes provide added reassurance when braking. It is important when getting a new wheel bearing assembly, to account for air brake attachment.

This model is great in this regard. The wired attachment for the ABS is sturdy. While the part is generally unseen, inside the wire casing is a critical component to the passenger (and driver) security.

A loose connection can cause drastic problems down the line. The assembly has seen here affixes firmly, preventing any jarring that can occur when we bring the auto to high speeds.

Highlighted Features

Comes with industry-standard dual set

5 lug bolt wheel assembly

Requires ABS system wiring

Measurements: 15.2 x 6.7 x 7.2 inches

Is the front-end assembly system

Weight 17.59 pounds

On the market for four years

Pros

Extremely affordable option

Works on two-wheel and front-wheel drive

Compatible with four-wheel and all-wheel drive

Cons

Requires air brake system wiring

04. Timken Hub and Assembly – High-Quality Option for Demanding Drivers

Manufacturing is not all alike. You can see the differences down to the quality of assembly to the value of the materials used in production.

When the assembly is inefficient, it compromises the product’s durability and longevity. Ill-fitting pieces are a large risk of poor-quality production.

We want our products to fit exactly to their specified dimensions. Thankfully, this product is made well and consistently meets the expectations of operators and demands of the vehicle.

Quality of the material used is another key component of product success. Steel is a great material, but not all steel is made alike.

Trace elements incorporated into the metal fortify it against the elements. Even though we do not see the parts, they are exposed to significant heat during use.

When metal heats up, it expands on a molecular level. Upon cooling, it slightly contracts. Over time, this ‘breathing’ process lends unseen wear and tear to the product.

The high quality of both material and manufacturing make this assembly ideal for those living in extreme weather conditions.

Because of the grade of materials used, it is altogether less vulnerable to drastic conditions of hot and cold. Consider this if you park your vehicle outdoors or take long journeys in hefty weather situations.

Highlighted Features

Strong manufacturing for a quality assembly

Measurements: 8.6 x 8.6 x 5.2 inches

Weight: 13.4 pounds

Available for over twelve years

Works best with synthetic oil as a lubricant

Pros

Reduces noise and vibration

Highly compatible model

Strong product engineering

Cons

The product itself is subject to damage during shipping

05. Detroit Axle Wheel Bearing and Assembly – Great for Multiple Capacities

Have you ever driven down the road and felt an irritating vibration? It’s especially apparent in the steering wheel shaking around and aggravating the carpal muscles in the hands.

This is a telltale sign that your wheel bearing assembly requires replacement. When we drive, the last thing we want is to fight to keep the car on the road.

The good news is that this make of assembly rectifies the trouble for a plethora of vehicle makes and models.

The best thing to do is, at the first sign of trouble (and once the issue has been verified), find and replace this system.

If we wait too long, the damage to surrounding systems compounds and leads to the need to replace even more parts.

The cost of the parts (and shop time for install) is relatively low for this wheel bearing assembly.

This is especially true considering the potential damage to the vehicle without a proper piece in place. Save yourself trouble down the line by reacting quickly.

A great draw of this feature is for proud Chevy drivers. The parts fit perfectly with a great number of makes and models (though mostly from older years). It is ideal for those of us who focus on the upkeep of our vehicles.

When we put proper care into our cars, they can stay drivable and functional for a long time. Keeping up with wheel bearing maintenance is key to this longevity.

Highlighted Features

Left and right wheel assembly included

Front system applicability

Works with ABS systems

Compatible with all driving types

Weight: 14 pounds

Measurements 14 x 7 x 7 inches

On the market for six years

Works with many Chevy vehicle models

Pros

Great compatibility with Chevys

Works on multiple driving systems

Quality components with heavy-duty material

Useful with air brake system applications

Cons

Limited compatibility for vehicles not of Chevy manufacturing

06. MOOG Hub Assembly & Bearings – A Long-Lasting Solution

When we get a new part for our vehicle, the goal is to have it last as long as possible. The less frequently we need to visit the mechanic, the better. To ensure this, the proper installation of the assembly system is critical.

Provided a professional mechanic (or someone with comparable experience) does the install, the product itself should stand the test of time.

One of the reasons for this durability is the protective coating applied to the part itself. This prevents corrosion. Often, vehicle parts fall under the umbrella of ‘out of sight, out of mind’.

The risk associated with this is the unseen damage caused by something as simple as water. Though the part itself is off the ground, it remains vulnerable to everything from puddle splashes to heavy rain.

Many of us live in climates where the waterfall is a regular occurrence. This increases the likelihood of oxidation (which wears down the part). Rust is a risk for vehicles.

The coating applied to this wheel bearing assembly during production prevents oxidation due to water/air exposure. Overall, this provides improved shelf life (as well as peace of mind for the operator).

Highlighted Features

Comes with a protective coating

Provides improved torque during operation

High-quality ABS connection

Engineered for longevity and smooth driving

Dimensions: 4.6 x 7.6 x 7.6 inches

Weight: 18.67 pounds

On the market for twelve years

Eight studs for lug attachment

Pros

High-quality manufacturing

Reasonable price point

Protective coating

Improves torque

Cons

Can prompt a false dashboard alert for the ABS system in some vehicles

07. Timken Hub Assembly with Wheel Bearing System – Manufactured for Multiple Models

Even the most experienced vehicle operators are subject to blind spots. A very common scotoma for drivers is the fact that wheel bearing assemblies are not all the same.

There are differences between the front end and back end of a single car.

When you check out product specifications, ensure that you are getting the wheel bearings designed for the part of the car that needs them.

This specific product design is for the front assembly. Though its application is limited to the anterior portion of the car, the model is highly diverse.

It has applications for a great many types and models of the auto. This spans a number of makes and includes Chevys, Sierras, GMCs, and even Hummers.

Hummer operators especially know the need for proper wheel bearing assembly units.

The weight of the vehicle directly impacts the amount of force placed on the wheels. Over time, the weight bogs down the system so that the bearings themselves abrade and decay.

This is simple wear and tear which will happen regardless of the quality of maintenance.

These heavy units match up nicely to these weighted autos with their hefty design and reasonable price point.

Highlighted Features

Weight: 17.7 pounds

Available on the market for 12 years

Dimensions: 8.6 x 8.6 x 5.2 inches

Applicable for many models of Chevy, Sierra, GMC, Hummers (older makes)

Pros

Very compatible assembly

Multiple-lug nut attachments

Reasonable price point

Comes in a set of two for full front-end assembly

Cons

Only works as front hub assembly

08. ACDelco Front Wheel Hub & Bearing Setup – Ideal Assembly for GM Vehicles

Sometimes the need to replace a product comes after we have driven a vehicle for a long time. Other instances are more surprising and sudden.

Whether the replacement need is because of an impact or collision, or due to wear and tear caused by poor alignment, you should swap this part out as soon as possible.

Many of us know the drill when it comes to replacing this component, so the part it is replacing is not the original, factory piece. That said, there is a first time for everything.

This includes wheel bearing assembly replacement on your vehicle. For those of us who are making the switch for the first time, this is a great choice (when we drive GM autos).

GM is easily one of the most prolific vehicles and parts manufacturers in the world. This part in specific is ideal as a replacement for the factory part itself.

The form is specific to GM vehicles. From dimension to material grade, the item has the best utility when used with vehicles of this type.

When we use parts that are ideally suited to the vehicle, it contributes to functionality and reduces resistance. We improve durability when the material quality is high (and suited to the vehicle itself).

This assembly is a fantastic lightweight model. The limit to the gravitational force which it adds to our cars shows in the reduction of friction. Friction produces heat (which causes fundamental wear and tear on the product).

The more we can reduce this force, the longer our product will last. This item is a fantastic example of modern technology used to benefit older automobiles.

Highlighted Features

Ideal part for GM vehicles to replace factory part

Quality materials used in manufacturing

Form and utility specific to GM make and model

Measurements: 6.8 x 6.7 x 6.5 inches

Weight: 8 pounds

Pros

Ideal for GM vehicles

Highly compatible within the make

Lightweight

Durable and high quality

Cons

Bearings manufacturing has shifted to the outside of USA causing quality discrepancy

09. ECCPP Wheel Bearing Hub Assembly – Great for Proud Pontiac Operators

Another key reason for the importance of this component is regulation. It is no secret that rules of the road have gotten stricter over the last decade.

This applies to everything from distracted driving to seatbelt laws. It is also applicable to the regulations in place to have a vehicle registered and insured.

In many jurisdictions, there is a specific process that we must undertake in order to have our automobiles eligible to drive on the road.

The process is generally seeking a journeyman mechanic and having them certify that the vehicle is in sound condition (and not a risk to everyone else driving).

If the wheel bearing assembly is not up to par, before the car can become eligible, the part requires replacement. This is because not only is this part useful for the comfort of the steering mechanism, it also connects to the air brake system.

Taken together, this component is critical to the driving mechanism (after all, a car is of no value if the driver can’t control its direction of travel).

This make of assembly is great for a number of reasons. It is lightweight, making it easy to ship and transport. The production focus is on longevity, which shows up in its corrosion resisting qualities. It suits a vast number of Chevys and Pontiacs, two very popular vehicles.

Another draw is the sealing features. This provides hermetic protection from elemental risks. We want our vehicles protected (thus garages), and we want the parts they contain to be safe as well (ergo seals).

The enclosed nature of this bearing assembly keeps water and air out of the mix, leaving only time to factor into the product’s shelf-life.

Highlighted Features

Prevents noise and vibration

Compatible with older Chevys and Pontiacs

Quality torque and steering guidance

Works with air brake systems

Weight: 7 pounds

Dimensions: 14 x 6 x 5 inches

On the market for four years

Pros

Avoids corrosion

Facilitates quality steering

Highly compatible for Chevys and Pontiacs

Solid seal for durability

Cons

The model can cause noise after a few months relative to usage and installation

10. Prime Choice Auto Parts Assembly – Great Choice for Those Seeking First-hand Parts

Sometimes, when we can get away with it, we like to source used vehicle parts. It can be a handy way to swap out a mirror or hubcap.

That said, there are other instances (like a wheel bearing assemblies) where it is preferable to seek out a newer model. This is particularly true if you know that there is a long drive ahead.

If you are switching out your wheel bearing assembly before a long-distance trek, it is best to seek out a new system for your wheels. This is a great choice for those seeking new, and not new-to-you.

One of the key draws is the benefit of modern materials. The bearings themselves have a coat of high-quality lubricants.

While it may seem like all oils are the same, there are significant chemical differences. From the durable seal to lightweight manufacturing, this product is an ideal way to take advantage of new developments in material science and technology.

Highlighted Features

A brand new system and parts

Front-end assembly

Weight: 15.8 pounds

On the market for four years

Features pre-installation anti-corrosion lubricant

Pros

New hub bearing assembly

Designed with the latest technology

Quality seal for durability

Sensors specific to make and model

Cons

Subject to wear and tear depending on system install and usage

Buying Considerations of Best Wheel Bearings & Hub Assembly

When we take on the task of sourcing parts and products for our vehicles, it requires significant diligence. There are a few tricks of the trade that makes finding automobile parts easier on us.

From the pocketbook to the time taken in shipping, anything that simplifies the purchase process is a friend.

Here we break down some of these common pitfalls so that key information can benefit your decision.

Product Fit and Compatibility

If there was no difference between vehicles, there would be no automobile industry. The truth is, we care about our cars a great deal- and those of us who have been on the road for a long time understand that there are specific needs of every vehicle.

When we seek out parts for our cars, the chief concern needs to be fit.

Check the product specifications against your auto’s user manual. This will provide you with the exact dimensions of the wheel bearing system.

It is always wiser to look at the measurements themselves, as opposed to the make and model of the vehicle (in case there were post-factory adjustments to the axel system).

Place of Manufacturing

To many, this is a significant detail. With significant job losses in the automobile industry, many of us choose to support domestic product manufacturing.

Sometimes, there is no way to avoid specific zones of manufacturing (if the part is only made in one place). In other cases, there are two or more options for sourcing the item. If this detail matters to you and your vehicle, check the origins of the product before purchasing.

Quality of Material

The matter that composes our wheel bearings makes a difference. From the quality of the steel contained, and the amount of friction it can absorb directly influences shelf life.

Better grades of steel will generally last longer. This is because they can better handle temperature fluctuations (heat caused by friction).

Additionally, the lubrication pre-applied to the bearings impacts their ability to withstand agitation and overall quality of the tool.

Synthetic oils tend to be better for this purpose. Check to see if the product uses these or if it needs application during installation.

Shipping Time

When our vehicle is down for the count, our chief concern is getting it back up and running. Take a look at the product origin and consider how this will impact shipping times.

Factor in shop-time to get a realistic assessment of how long it will take to get your car back on the road.

Budgetary Concerns

Buying anything, by its very nature, is a factor of cost. Take a look at the price of products (new vs. used, for example).

Get an idea of what the overall monetary value is and how the product holds up against that standard. Some items are highly affordable with slightly reduced quality (though will still function fine).

Others are more costly with the promise of durability. Weigh out the value of longevity against the cost. Knowing your price point before making a purchase will improve the overall buying experience.

Time on the Market

Some wheel bearing assemblies have lived successfully on the market for over a decade. Others are relatively new and are designed to fit retroactively onto older makes and models.

Weigh both options. Newer assemblies have the benefit of modern technology and material science.

Older wheel bearing set-ups have stood the test of time. The choice depends on your set of values when it comes to vehicle part sourcing.

Frequently Asked Questions About Wheel Bearings

What do wheel bearing assemblies do?

Wheel bearing assemblies are a critical part of the vehicle’s core steering system. They add significant value in many ways (from safety to vehicle longevity.

One key factor that makes them great is that they take the pressure off the axle system and wheel itself. As the wheel spins, it generates friction.

This friction causes heat that would eventually degrade the steering system itself, compromising driving safety altogether.

The ball bearings inside the assembly reduce surface area and thereby limit friction without sacrificing torque of the wheels themselves. Without them, the wheel system would crumble at a rapid rate.

When is it time to change my bearing assembly?

A good tell that your assembly has damage is noisy driving (especially when making turns). You are familiar with how your vehicle feels driving and steering.

When the normal feeling of driving grows congested, coupled with an increase in vibration, check your bearing assembly. Symptoms start with increased noisiness when you operate the vehicle.

This couples with agitation that can you can feel inside the chassis. These are good tipoffs that you require a new wheel bearing system.

Like any vehicular issue, the longer we leave the problem, the more issues are bound to arise.

How do these systems impact safety?

The first way that wheel bearing systems affect our safety is through their application in steering. They directly impact the torque of the vehicle.

If our car can’t steer correctly, it cannot drive safely. The other component is its intertwined design with the air brake system.

Stopping (and the ability to come to a quick halt) is imperative to safety. Since the bearing system wires to the air brake setup, a quality assembly has direct safety implications for all of us in the vehicle.

Where do I check to make sure the product is compatible?

Often, vehicular applications are clear from product suggestions. Take a look at the bearing assemblies against the make and model (and year) of your automobile.

From there, it is always a good idea for us to do extra diligence. Take a gander at your operator’s manual.

It contains dimensions of the wheel assembly (assuming there were no after-market adjustments).

Compare these to the measurements of the wheel bearing system assembly. Provided they are a match, you can be confident in having a properly fitting part.

Can I change these out myself?

The requirements for changing out these parts are significant. From tools to space, this is a demanding part to put into place.

If you have a garage (and mechanical expertise) it would be no trouble to get this set up.

Otherwise, it is generally advisable to seek out a professional mechanic. The replacement process will typically be short, leading to low associated cost for the product.

Conclusion

Wheel bearing assemblies are an essential component of vehicle utility and safety. Correct installation and routine maintenance will keep your steering where it should be.

When we keep up with the care of these products, it promotes overall vehicular wellbeing, thereby limiting the amount of time the car is down for repairs.

Limit friction and the damage it causes by finding the ideal wheel bearing assembly to suit your vehicle’s specific needs.