7 Best Timing Belt Review and Buyer’s Guide

The timing belt is an indispensable automotive component that needs to be replaced in regular intervals. Here is a roundup of the best timing belts in the market today.

Efficiency in cars mean ensuring that components like the timing belt are working correctly. This automotive element allows the crucial moving parts of the engine to work together. Also known as the rubber belt or cambelt, timing belts are a simple yet indispensable vehicle component.

The timing belt provides balances the fuel-air mixture and cooling properties. All these mechanisms ultimately power up the vehicle.

However, finding the right timing belt is tricky. This review introduces the seven best timing belts in the market today. When it comes to this component, you will know which brands to trust.

Best Timing Belt Selection 2020

While the rubber belt looks ordinary, it’s not a cheap job to have them replaced. That’s why you need to invest in ones that offer value for money and high quality at the same time.

There are several automotive aftermarket brands out there today, but are they all the same? The quick answer is no—not every cambelt you see in the current market is worth buying. It’s important to inspect products and find the best timing belt for your vehicle.

To save you and other owners from this confusing task, we have rounded up the seven best rubber belts for this year. We also listed their respective pros and cons.

Our Picks: 7 Top Timing Belts

To ensure optimal engine performance, you need to have a suitable cambelt that maintains the operation of other components. Our experts picked these top seven choices to help you decide which one suits your vehicle best.

Topping the list for this review is the Aisin TKT-025 and for a good reason. Each part consists of high-quality materials and matches original equipment manufacturer or OEM standards. What this means is that you can install each component of this kit to the assembly without worrying whether they fit perfectly because they always do.

This timing belt gets our nod because it allows your engine up and running in less time. It also goes with a price you can afford. It boasts an uncompromised cooling performance via its die-cast construction that enables weight and size reductions. It’s the brand that fits Japanese automobile models without hassle.

The body is healthy and resistant to corrosion and other harsh elements in nature. The brand uses various technological advancements to design and create each component, making cooling channels flow smoothly and your engine running reliably every time.

Pros:

Aluminum die-cast technology reduces weight and size while retaining peak cooling performance.

Carbon-ceramic seals guards against leaks

Meets original equipment standards and dimensions

Reasonably priced for its high-quality design and construction

Fits several Toyota models to a perfect tee

Cons:

Does not include crank or cam seals



Bottom Line

Aisin is a leading name in factory cambelt products, and you’ll find that the TKT-025 is both exceptional in value and quality. If you own a Toyota Tacoma, 4Runner, or other models, this kit is perfect for you.

Another leader in the list is the Aisin TKT-026. This timing belt checks all the standards in quality and functionality, which you could trust when installing on your vehicle. It’s an efficient replacement for old or worn rubber belts, ensuring that your car is up and running in no time.

The Aisin TKT-026 boasts the brand’s aluminum die-casting technology. This improvement makes it lighter and smaller yet still class-leading in cooling performance. The TKT-026 is resistant to corrosion, rust, and other damaging natural elements, enhancing its durability and longevity. People who bought this kit praise it for matching OEM specifications and allowing easy installation unlike other products out there.

Another plus factor for this brand is that it’s one of the most affordable names in the market. Aisin boasts the quality you can depend on for your vehicle. It is compatible with several Toyota models such as the Sienna and Highlander, among others. The tensioner is already ‘loaded’, which means that you only need to pull out the pin and you’re good to go.

Pros:

Matches factory specifications and size for Toyota and Lexus models

Aluminum die-casting ensures weight and size reduction while maintaining cooling performance

Made from high-quality materials at a price you can afford

Instruction is easy to follow especially for skilled DIY enthusiasts

Gasket included is made of metal, similar to the original

Pre-compressed tensioner for easy application

Cons:

Does not include crank or cam seals

Bottom Line

Toyota and Lexus owners praise this rubber belt kit for its efficiency and easy installation, which is what Aisin delivers for every product. When you want factory-specific components that are made to last, the Aisin TKT-026 can be your best friend.

Joining the toppers on this list is the Aisin TKH-002 Engine Timing Belt with Water Pump. It is yet another original equipment quality product from the brand. This kit matches and exceeds expectations for the best timing belt for your vehicle.

Like its other products from the brand, the TKH-002 leads in every aspect that matters. It is high-quality in design and construction at a price point your pocket will appreciate. You can save hundreds of dollars when you purchase this kit.

The Aisin TKH-002 is made to fit original equipment specifications, making it easy to install. It also boasts the brand’s aluminum die-cast technology it is known for. This innovation allows reduced weight and size without degrading the engine’s cooling performance. The carbon mechanical seals and body design reinforce the strength of each component. You get durable and long-lasting parts that you can rely on for several thousand miles of driving.

What we also like about this cambelt set is that it doesn’t come off as thick, noisy, and stiff. The Mitsuboshi manufactured belt is everything you need to look out for in replacement parts. You are surely buying parts that are worth every penny you pay. This kit offers an excellent fit for several Honda models including the Acura and Odyssey EXL, among others.

Pros:

Dependable factory-like specifications for easy installation

Highly durable and efficient components that last for several thousand miles

Significantly cheaper and money-saving than counterparts

The tensioner prevents leaks satisfactorily even after a few years of usage

Water pump features the o-ring retention tabs that offer convenience

Cons:

Does not include crank or cam seals

The water pump’s cast boss is not machined and has a crackle type finish unlike the original part’s smooth finish

Bottom Line

One of the best reasons to choose the Aisin TKH-002 is the convenience you get from its factory-like dimension. It’s crucial to select parts that don’t need to be modified to fit, such as what this kit delivers.

Another trusted name is the Gates brand, and it’s no wonder why this product entered the top seven timing belt list. The Gates TCKWP329 Engine Timing Belt Kit with Water Pump offers efficient cooling for virtually every make and model of several vehicle brands. The kit includes the timing belt, tensioner pulley, water pump, shaft seal set, deflection pulley, and vibration damper, which you can install conveniently to your vehicle.

The set is considered factory-exact in comparison rating, which means that the parts fit the assembly perfectly. This kit is compatible with several Honda models, including the Acura, Odyssey, Ridgeline, and many more. It is already a complete set, so you don’t have to worry about extra purchases to install every component.

Gates is a leading manufacturer for automotive components that many people trust across the globe. However, some critical comments mention that the water pump is failing and leaking after a few thousand miles.

Pros:

Stock-like fit makes it compatible with many car models, including Honda Acura, Odyssey, and more

The kit is complete with all necessary parts, so there’s no need to source each component separately

Great price for vehicle owners who want a timing belt that fits the budget

Detailed instructions that DIY enthusiasts will appreciate

Cons:

The water pump has a high failure rate after several thousand miles

Tensioner struggles to bear high-demand driving

Bottom Line

Many mechanics and owners trust the Gates quality, which is why the TCKWP329 made it to this list. However, you need to take caution of the water pump’s failure rate. You should also ensure that everything is installed correctly to prevent premature damage.

It’s a big deal to choose stock-like rubber belt kits because it will make installation easy. The ContiTech CK334LK1 Black Series Timing Belt Kit is worthy of praises since it has everything need to install the timing belt properly.

One of the standout remarks regarding this product is the excellent quality of the Continental belt. In particular, water pump impeller is metal instead of plastic. As a result, it allows an improved performance . It’s a comprehensive kit that has isn’t heavy on the wallet. Replacement job is efficient and quick thanks to these parts that fit perfectly.

If there’s a downside to this kit, likely, you won’t get the O-ring with the water pump. While the manufacturer ensures it can be installed all Asian and European imports, it doesn’t offer a complete universal fit. It does fit several models of the Volkswagen and Audi, among others.

Pros:

factory quality kit that includes all components needed

Excellent fit and hassle-free installation

The water pump impeller is metal and not plastic, which improves performance

ContiTech is an ISO-certified manufacturing company, ensuring high standards in quality

Cons:

O-ring might not be included with the water pump

Not compatible with all Asian and European models

Bottom Line

The selling point of the ContiTech CK334LK1 is its metal water pump impeller, which boosts the performance of the kit. If you own an Audi or Volkswagen, this product is your best bet when replacing old or worn rubber belt and all its associated parts.

What’s great with timing belt kits is that you don’t have to source for individual parts. The ACDelco TCKWP329 Professional Timing Belt and Water Pump Kit with Idler Pulley and 2 Tensioners is one of the best aftermarket replacements.

You can swap old or worn-out cooling components with this kit. It boasts the quality and reliability that automotive parts should have.

We’re saying yes to the ACDelco TCKWP329 because it meets all the requirements of a professional installation. It matches OE expectations that you can fit on different Honda models like the Pilot, Accord, Acura, and Odyssey.

The water pump is commendable for providing efficient cooling due to its superb design. The hydraulic tensioners included in the kit are also durable and long-lasting, making it another reason to choose this brand.

If there’s one undesirable trait to this product, it’s that the timing belt does not have any markings on it. Also, the cambelt might be longer than the original counterpart. There are also incidences when the pull pin of the tensioner spring may bend. It is prone to damage when used in extreme driving conditions.

Pros:

Durable and efficient water pump design

Hydraulic tensioners are long-lasting and work well

Complete stock-fitting aftermarket replacements that make installation convenient

Cons:

There are no markings on the rubber belt and tends to be longer than stock counterparts

The tensioner spring’s pull pin might bend

Bottom Line

Honda owners never forget to mention ACDelco because it upholds tradition and innovation in all its products. This TCKWP329 timing belt kit is no exception, making it a worthy addition to this list.

The last but not the least on this list is the ECCPP Timing Belt Water Pump Kit. It is one of the cheapest choices for cambelts in the market today. This product checks the marks for affordability while also delivering the performance you need for your vehicle. The manufacturer guarantees less transmission resistance, which leads to a quieter ride .

The ECCPP Timing Belt Water Pump Kit is made of high-performance material that prevents belt from getting deformed due to cracks. What buyers also love about this product is the detailed instruction regarding the product. It’s fairly easy to install every standalone part.

This rubber belt kit is made to fit Honda models like the Accord, Acura, Odyssey, Crosstour, and more. When you want to extend the life of your engine, choosing this kit could be the money-saving option. It’s a great combination of value and budget that you won’t find anywhere else.

Pros:

Very affordable timing belt kit compared to other counterparts in the market

Offers less noise and less resistance on the transmission, allowing smoother operation

Made of highly durable materials that prevent cracks from belt deformation

Cons:

Some buyers complain of the water pump failing after a few months of installation

The belt is a little less durable than other brands

Bottom Line

When you are after an affordable kit, the ECCPP offers one of the current market’s reasonably priced timing belts. It virtually eliminates noise and transmission resistance, giving you a more enjoyable and quiet drive.

Buyer’s Guide: Things to Consider for Timing Belts

Various people will have something different to say for every timing belt kits. Sometimes, it’s quite confusing to find which one would fit your vehicle best.

Here’s what to consider to ensure that you’re choosing the right timing belt.

What does a timing belt do?

A timing belt or cambelt is a toothed belt connecting your vehicle’s engine crankshaft to the camshafts, synchronizing these parts into position. The result is the proper closing and opening of the valves to let gas and air flow correctly.

Timing belt or timing chain?

Not every car uses a cambelt because newer models equip a timing chain instead. Timing belts need to be replaced at a specific mileage and depending on the instruction of the manufacturer. On the other hand, a timing chain lasts with the engine and doesn’t require regular replacement unless it is damaged.

One thing you should remember is that timing belts don’t have noticeable symptoms before breaking completely. You should replace it at regular intervals to prevent unwanted damage.

What makes a broken timing belt terrible for the vehicle?

When the crankshaft and camshaft don’t synchronize due to a broken belt , the engine will cease to work. It will heavily damage the valves, leaving them bent or damaged. It could also result in damaged pistons that causes engine failure.

At the least, your vehicle will stall and leave you stranded once the belt breaks.

How much does a replacement cost?

The cambelt could cost anywhere between $200 and $750. However, there are still many factors to consider including the brand and standalone parts that you need to purchase.

Sourcing every component is even more costly and time-consuming. Experts suggest purchasing a timing belt. It’s more ideal than buying each part separately.

Conclusion

A timing belt may look like a simple, inconsequential part of the vehicle’s engine. Still, its role is indispensable to keep your car in mint condition.

If you ever need to replace old or damaged timing belt, the kit you’re choosing should fit the car model. One of these seven timing belt kits could be the most suitable candidate for the job.