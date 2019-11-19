12 Best Sounding Exhaust For F150 | Top Picks of Ford Muffler Ecoboost

Are you in the market for the best sounding exhaust for f150? If I assure you that your search is over, that would be making a BIG claim. Right?

Well, let me back it up by guiding you through the top varieties of F-150 exhaust in the market, what to look out for, the pros and cons of each.

This will help you make a better choice of which exhaust to buy. With F-150 truck, you’re likely to notice that the factory exhaust after a year or two, while perfectly functional, depreciate in sound quality.

Flowmaster, Magnaflow, Borla are the top brands for the best sounding exhaust for f150 trucks. However, our pick is Flowmaster, smooth sound, higher durability.

Borla and Magnaflow are not bad, some people like Magnaflow & Borla is some people’s first choice.

A Comparison Table of Top Exhaust System For Ford F150

Fortunately, there are a lot of top-quality spare exhaust systems that can create a variety of exhaust notes and even improve the performance of your truck.

Although the aftermarket exhaust systems come in different varieties and specs, it’s worthwhile to be diligent in figuring out what you want out of your exhaust.

Whether you own, drive, or currently servicing F150 truck – it’s likely that you’ll find a great exhaust from either of these 12 varieties.

So which one should you choose? For some nerds, car freaks and gearheads, the choice between the best exhaust for F150 brands is all about the raw sound. For others, it’s about brand loyalty.

Let’s reveal the actual differences below:

Top 12 Best Sounding Exhaust For F150 Ecoboost Reviews & Buyer’s Guide

01. Flowmaster 817691 Outlaw Stainless Steel Aggressive Sound Cat-Back Exhaust System

Highlights

The sound level is at the top.

Excellent Aggressive Sound

Manufactured in the USA

Large 4.00-inch black ceramic coated double-wall stainless steel tips

This Outlaw Stainless Cat-Back exhaust system from Flowmaster on of my top list exhaust for your 2009-2014 F-150 truck – if you desire to achieve that inside out maximum sound level.

This exhaust system consists of Dual Out rear or Dual Outside tailpipe exits. This fits all 2009-2014 Ford F-150 with 4.6L, 5.0L, and 5.4L engines as well as both 2 and 4-wheel drive models.

The product features large 4.00-inch black ceramic coated double-wall stainless steel tips to enhance its design as well as to create the durability that you need to for longer fun rides.

It also comes with dual stainless steel mandrel-bent construction and some high Super 10 series muffler best for your F-150.

This exhaust system was also dyno tuned for maximum performance and will surely give you that strong and super aggressive sound that can surely wake your neighbors up. You can even be the loudest in the block.

“This exhaust system is enjoyable, and I would recommend it to anyone who wants the loudest and best exhaust kit for the 09-14 f150s.”

This product also comes with all the parts and hardware you need for easy installation at your garage.

If you want to give your truck an upgrade, this Outlaw Stainless Cat-Back exhaust system is the best one you need to retain both excellent performance and that loud sound.

Pros

Intense and loud exhaust sound

Stainless steel and mandrel bent

Made of high-quality materials

Cons

Falls on the heavier side in terms of weight

Needs some adjustment and welding

02. MagnaFlow MF 19054 Cat-Back Exhaust System

Highlights

Graceful aggressive tone

Made in the US

Twin side-exit cat-back exhaust

Made of 3” 409 Stainless Steel

This Cat-Back Exhaust System is perfect for all Truck drivers who want a little bit more graceful yet aggressive sound and volume.

This exhaust system is made from 409 stainless steel with that impeccable quality construction. This will be the best for the 2015-2019 Ford F-150s.

It comes with an MF Series muffler single perforated tube running down the center combined with stainless steel wrapping and an acoustic material to shape a complete and notorious raspy tone.

This is a dual, same-side exit configuration that will dump before the passenger-side rear and will surely add muscle to that usual annoying single-side exit configuration.

“You can surely hear factory tone while cruising but not so much when you have a heavy load behind.”

This bad boy will surely catch people’s attention and comes with everything you need for easy installation.

This exhaust system offers more power and less fuel consumption without affecting your truck’s performance. During start-up, it may sound cold until you get to step on it a bit more.

It may not be the loudest, but it can be the best sounding exhaust system for your F-150 trucks.

Pros

Lightweight

Sleek and durable design

Only fundamental hand tools are needed, as the kit doesn’t require any welding or cutting

Cons

Will Not fit F150s with regular cabs

will require a little bit of extra work upon installation

03. BORLA 140616 ATAK Cat-Back Exhaust System (Single side exit)

Highlights

Produces massive and hyper-aggressive roar

ATAK Multi-Core Muffler

Stainless Steel

Polished Tips and Dual Rear Exit Tailpipes

This will give your F150 truck that added power. This is one of the sought after exhaust systems in the market for that loud, aggressive sound.

It can be best with a 2015-2020 5.0L F-150 SuperCab with an 8 ft. Bed or SuperCrew with a 6.5 ft. Bed.

Apart from an impressive look, the BORLA 140616 ATAK is made from stainless steel with polished tips and dual 2.25 in.

Outlet Muffler. This kit also has an excellent split rear exit design with a 4″ rolled, angle-cut tip with a polished finish.

This product can withstand corrosion and discoloration since it is built using high-quality stainless steel. Quality fitment is assured of avoiding any inconvenience upon installation.

Well,

“This exhaust system not only fits perfectly but also sound superbly great.”

With this high-performance exhaust system, you will undoubtedly have increased power and throttle response as well as get your neighbors to turn their heads and check out your truck.

Pros

Produces sounds out of ATAK (acoustically tuned applied kinetics)

Made of high-quality and durable materials

All Hardware included

Cons

Falls on the heavier side in terms of weight

this cat-back kit only fits F150s with 145″ wheelbases out of the box

will not fit 2019 F150 Limited models due to their different exhaust configuration

04. MagnaFlow 12249 Exhaust Muffler

Highlights

Produces powerful and excellent sound

100% stainless steel and lap-joint welded for solid construction

Reversible stainless steel MagnaFlow mufflers for custom installations

Rugged casing with smooth welds for a clean appearance

Magnaflow Mufflers ensures that spotless stainless steel looks at the same time creates a quality sound that does not turn out to be overbearing.

This product seals a refined tone, which will allow you to enjoy long drives.

These were also designed with acoustic materials to ensure longevity and durability when challenged with extreme weather conditions.

Pros

Designs are ideal for cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs

Does not create overwhelming unpleasant noise

5 lbs.

Withstand extreme weather conditions

Cons

Loud sound

You need to drive up to 400 miles for it to settle to its typical music

05. MBRP S5248AL 4″ Cat-Back, Single Side, EcoBoost Exhaust System (Aluminized Steel)

Highlights

Produces a despicable and aggressive tone

Tuned and dyno-tested for sound and performance

Polished 5” diameter tip

The resonator is deleted due to complete Cat-back kit

Aluminized Steel

The MBRP S5248AL 4″ Cat-Back, Single Side, EcoBoost Exhaust System creates that definite and new exhaust sound adding horsepower and torque to your 2011 to 2014 EcoBoost F150s.

This exhaust system prides itself with mandrel-bent tubing for smoother exhaust flows.

It was crafted from a 16-gauge aluminized steel, and It has a straight-through muffler design, which will make you feel at ease and comfortable.

The MBRP Installer Series Exhaust System requires no welding nor drilling this, giving you ease upon installing the product.

Pros

It is cost-efficient, and quality assured

Fits all wheelbase sizes

Cons

The sound on a V6 engine isn’t as good as the V8

Note: You can add MBRP diesel resonator inline of the muffler if you want to keep the diesel sound on the low or tuned and lose the rice up top.

06. (49-03041-B) Atlas 304 Stainless Steel Black Tip for F-150 EcoBoost V6-3.5L

Highlights

Constructed from 4″ mandrel-bent aluminized steel

Free Flowing mufflers due to its design

This is the type of exhaust system that comes with band clamps and OE style flange of high quality to reduce leaks and assured performance.

This product comes with stable and hassle-free mountings for easier installations.

The Atlas 304 Stainless Steel Black Tip 4″ Aluminized Cat-Back Exhaust System can withstand high vibration and high heat conditions with its OE-style bayonet hangers.

You can now achieve low turbulence with an increase in power because the Atlas 304 exhaust systems were designed to allow maximum flow.

Pros

Keeps gas moving smoothly due to increased diameter

Cons

Falls on the heavier side in terms of weight

07. Roush 421248 F-150 (2011-2014) Exhaust Rear Exit

Highlights

Produces Loud Raspy Tone

Fits All 2011-2014 5.0L F-150s

High Grade 409 Stainless Steel Construction

Y-pipe tip single rear exit is made for versatility

From the Roush clan, the model 421248 11-14 is known to give all truck lovers out there that aggressive growl with a raspy tone.

You should expect more than high noise with this exhaust system. This particular product was made for versatility, and the quality sound you get out of this superior system is quite impressive.

Due to its free-flow design, your engine can function in maximum torque and power.

The installation will not be a problem for this product, and you’ll surely have more time enjoying your ride. This model will surely give you the style and great sound on the road.

Pros

Affordability

Loud Volume

Eliminates factory resonator

It fits perfectly on the for the 2011-2014 F-150s powered by the 5.0L V8 engine

Cons

Simple Installation; Some Cutting and readjustment may Be Required

08. MagnaFlow MF 15461 – Large Stainless Steel Performance Exhaust System Kit

Highlights

Constructed from 409 stainless steel

Used Mandrel bent pipes to increase exhaust flow

Dyno Tested

Smooth finish

The MagnaFlow 15461 surely is the product you need if you want to upgrade your ride without sacrificing fuel efficiency and horsepower.

This product has acoustic fiber bills, which creates a desirable exterior rumble with a quiet interior sound.

Magnaflow Performance exhaust system allows you to ride your truck at an optimal level, feeling confident, and just hearing the sound of your vehicle in a perfectly balanced and deep throaty rumble.

Easy installation instructions can just be followed for you to experience that ride of your life.

Pros

Improved fuel mileage

Fuel efficiency

decrease exhaust flow restrictions is achieved because of its muffler design

Cons

A lot of complaints about the fitting of this exhaust

Note: I’d be cautious and specific on which cap to order between the 6.5s and 5.5 to avoid the fitting issue experienced by many buyers.

09. BORLA Exhaust System -140616BC

Highlights

Creates that Loud Aggressive Sound

Stainless Steel Construction

Race-inspired Mufflers – ATAK”- acoustically tuned applied Kinetics

Multi-core design with 4” in. Black Chrome Tips

I consider the BORLA 140616BC as one of the top contenders of this list of the best sounding exhaust for F150 and will surely make your truck look and sound great.

A loud sound is created through a multicore interior structure for that Huge sound and Smooth style.

The black chrome-finished exhaust tips boast that intense look, especially with that exit at the rear.

This Borla Exhaust System has ATAK Split Rear Exit Cat-Back made from premium 300-Series austenitic stainless steel.

All the hardware you need is provided for easy and convenient installation.

ATAK (acoustically tuned applied kinetics) technology shall make sure that clarity of sound is retained at its highest DB levels, making sure that distortion is avoided.

These cat-back systems are tuned like a graphic equalizer for your specific vehicle- easy to install, especially for 2015-2020 2.7L EcoBoost F-150s.

Pros

Easy installation with just hand tools

Enhances Performance and regains optimum acoustics.

Durability

Cons

Might be a little bit expensive

10. MagnaFlow 15366 Exhaust Kit

Highlights

System and Muffler Material is made of 409 Stainless Steel

High Temp Satin Black Coating providing aggressive unique style and protection

Horsepower and Torque performance improvement

This Magnaflow Large Performance Exhaust Kit has both interior and exterior systems engineered for that regulated noise levels tested against SAE j1169 standards.

The MagnaFlow 15366 Kit fits those drivers who want both great sound and superb looks. It is available in a variety of styles, which also features a black ceramic coating for added protection.

It will also give you that smooth deep sound feels allowing you to enjoy the performance and music you need.

Pros

Fully Welded exhausts built to last for years

Comes with Mandrel-bent stainless steel to keep gasses flowing preventing power-robbing restrictions

Cons

It is made for the grown and more reserved on the power but lean towards efficiency

11. Roush 421711 Cat-Back Exhaust for 6.2L / 5.0L / 3.5L F-150 (2011-2014 model) SE

Highlights

Its components are made from high-quality stainless steel

The cabs and beds will Fit the 2011-2014 F-150 with 5.0L, 6.2L (including SVT Raptor), and 3.5L engine.

Features the ROUSH logo in Dual tips made from 304 stainless steel

3” diameter piping system mandrel-bent tubing that allows for smooth exhaust flow

The Roush 421711 exhaust system will surely turn heads as it creates that aggressive menacing sound.

What you get with Roush 421711 Cat-Back system is an exhaust that eliminates that sound from your resonator.

It is backed by unbelievable Roush fitment and quality with twin-side exit tips that revises the look of your F150’s rear end.

Excellent sound quality is assured as it is designed and tuned for your F-150 truck. With its 3″ Diameter, 409 Stainless Steel Tubing and 304 Stainless Steel Tips you are assured of that excellent sound and Roush quality that you can count on.

Pros

Can withstand most climate conditions

Resist Corrosions with its 409 stainless steel

Cons

Requires trimming on some models

Require cutting off of their stock resonator/inlet pipe assemblies

12. F-150 Flowmaster 817522 F-150 4.6L/5.0L/5.4L V8 Engine

Highlights

Produces that Moderate sound

Stainless Steel

Dual Out Rear / Dual Out Side

Large 3.50-inch polished stainless steel tip

Mandrel-bent 16-gauge stainless steel tubing

Super 40 Series mufflers

All F-150 owners with 4.6L, 5.0L, 5.4L, or V8 engine needs to check this exhaust system out.

It suits that person who is into the moderately aggressive sound levels of an exhaust system.

It will look like a traditional exhaust but still give you that extra oomph and loud exhaust note you want.

This product fits trucks with the 4.6L, 5.0L, and 5.4L engines with all necessary parts and hardware for easy installation.

It also comes with a typical trademark performance of a Flowmaster exhaust system.

Pros

Comfortable Fit: Includes Everything Needed for a Simple Installation

Increased Throttle Response and improved power and mileage.

Fits 2 by 4-wheel drive and all wheelbases

Cons

It might require adjustment on a V6 engine

What to Consider When Buying The Best Exhaust For F150 Ecoboost

It all boils down to what you want from your exhaust.

01. Sound

Some people would go for sounds that are loud, aggressive, and has that powerful rumble, and some of the top choices to achieve that menacing sounds would be the Roush 421711 with its Y pipes.

Flowmaster’s Outlaw exhaust system can also make sure that you achieve that deafening exhaust sound, and it is also made with high-quality steel.

BORLA 140616 ATAK Cat-Back Exhaust System is also impressive in producing that massive roar, and you also get to have that polished finish that can withstand different weather conditions.

If you feel more confident with just having that smooth, moderately aggressive sound- Flowmaster 817522 Cat-Back Exhaust System and MagnaFlow 15461 can give surely be ear worthy to you and your neighbors.

02. Performance

You must consider an exhaust systems impact towards your vehicle’s overall performance, and MagnaFlow 15461 Large Stainless Steel gets to make sure that apart from impressive looks, it can also increase your truck’s performance as well as being fuel-efficient.

03. Easy Installation

It also takes effort when it comes to installing these best sounding exhaust systems and when it comes to convenient installations, the Roush 421248 11-14 F-150 Exhaust Rear Exit would save you time and energy.

This product can fit all cab sizes for most F150s from 2011-2014. The MBRP S5248AL 4″ Cat-Back, Single Side, EcoBoost Exhaust System can give you that ease and assurance upon installation since this product requires no welding or drilling.

04. Durability

MagnaFlow 15366 Large Performance Exhaust is one exhaust system you need to check out. Its fully-welded exhausts and elegant looks can last for years.

05. Cost

Price and quantity should also be looked into when it comes to making that decision to upgrade your vehicle’s look and sound and the Roush 421248 11-14 F-150 Exhaust Rear Exit can surely save you some bucks in your pocket.

06. Warranty

Does your exhaust system offers you a lifetime warranty, or will it only cover the next three years?

Having an exhaust system that offers you extra legroom for protection is something that you need to consider, and as observed, the better warranty or coverage you have, the more you would be willing to say yes to that price tag.

FAQs of Choosing The Best Muffler For Ford 150

Here are some of the questions and answers I put together to help you decide what you want from your F-150 exhaust.

Will Borla Exhaust System help in gaining horsepower?

This depends entirely on the combustion of the engine and the horsepower it produces.

There is no exact number of how much horsepower would be gained since environmental differences and a variety of unique applications should be factored in for specific situations.

It has been observed that a gain of approximately 8 to 12 horsepower range or higher is gained through Borla’s Exhaust system.

What makes BORLA exhaust better than other brands?

BORLA has its originality. The origin of using top-quality austenitic stainless steel in exhaust manufacturing could be traced back to the brand.

It prides itself on using advanced and innovative exhaust technology.

They continue to gain awards for their patents and race-winning designs when it comes to durability, fit, sound, and guarantee.

BORLA’s mufflers even flow way better than a straight pipe, which assures fuel efficiency.

Is BORLA easy to install?

It is convenient to install a BORLA system. Many have shared that they enjoyed their experience in fixing it, and it is even challenging to remove a stock system than installing a BORLA.

It is necessary to follow standard safety procedures. It is also essential that the vehicle is secured by approved and suitable jack stands.

It is recommended that you get a professional and skilled installer to do the job, particularly on header installations.

You need to take note that BORLA Cat-Back and Axle-Back exhaust systems are engineered to bolt to factory mounting locations, so it would not be best for highly modified vehicles.

Why does BORLA cost more?

BORLA exhaust system is made from high quality aluminized steel or an inferior 400-series.

It would cost more since austenitic stainless steel is used to manufacture such exhaust systems, and it needs special equipment to cut, bend and hand weld this type of stainless steel grade.

You can’t find many local muffler shops that can smoothen and precision mandrel bend in a 2.50″ 201 or 300 Series Stainless Steel pipes.

Research and Development is a primary focus for BORLA to ensure that the system fits well, sounds better than any other system in the market, and optimum performance is achieved.

Most exhaust systems would need replacement within 18 to 4 years, but BORLA is designed to last your vehicle’s life.

How do I differentiate between stainless steel and the aluminized muffler of a MagnaFlow exhaust system?

The external shell of the mufflers principally makes the difference between the two. The stainless steel mufflers are known for their polished stainless steel shell.

Which is considerably more durable than aluminum. The aluminum mufflers have stainless interiors, but the external is made of aluminum. It has a protective covering that may rust over time or if scratched.

Both mufflers will give you that Straight-through Wide Open Performance with no restrictions and no limits mean better flow, and with the better flow comes increased horsepower.

Both mufflers will give you that straight-through Wide Open Performance without any confinements, and no limitations would mean better stream and better stream implies expanded strength.

Does the size of the muffler determine its sound?

Bigger size mufflers would result in the quieter exhaust.

Will it be easy to install Magnaflow Mufflers?

MAGNAFLOW mufflers are known worldwide and can be easily installed manually or virtually as long as you use MAGNAFLOW “preferred installed”

Does MAGNAFLOW increase horsepower?

Customers can expect around 10% horsepower gains. This is based on aftermarket feedback.

You need to take into consideration though that replacing a car’s muffler alone is not enough to allow that restrictive exhaust system to open and ensure that there would be extra airflow for better performance

Why do most F-150 owners regard MAGNAFLOW as the Best Exhaust System?

Magnaflow exhaust system not only looks and sounds better; it also maintains your vehicle’s optimum performance.

Magnaflow is known for free flow and unrestricted horsepower and torque, which produces much power while maintaining efficiency.

Magnaflow’s team spend time in research and development to ensure competitive pricing as well. The inside structure of a MagnaFlow muffler is made up of steel with a hole at the center.

The material used in producing it is superior to fiberglass used by other manufacturers.

Straight-through, wide-open performance is attained through its straight flow wide open designs while creating that smooth, deep tone.

The stainless muffler is well polished for that car show look and will provide the power you demand by giving you that 20% reduction in bends over your O.E.M. system.

Do I need a welder for ROUSH exhaust installation, or will exhaust clamps work?

It comes with the clamps, but you would need a 15mm and an 18mm socket to cut the one piece of pipe from the muffler to were the resonator was hooked up. Doing this, the old CATS would fit.

Is it true that drone is bad at 70-80 mph with this kit?

As long as you are above 2k, rpm, you can hold a conversation at normal levels and have no worries going beyond that would be a little rough.

Does this kit come with resonator deletes?

It has a resonator delete since it uses a CAT-back system.

Is FLOWMASTER exhaust easy to install, and does it need custom tuning?

It is not required to tune this system. The kit also comes with all the hangers and clamps needed for installation.

(Aluminized Steel) MBRP S5248AL 4″ Cat-Back, Single Side, EcoBoost Exhaust System: Will it is difficult to fit this in a 157″ wheelbase?

No, it will not be difficult since it fits all wheelbases, and an extension pipe is included for all models.

Is tuning required, or will it use a stock tune? It will use stock tuning, and there should be no issues with it. No adjustment is needed for the CAT-back system.

Conclusion

After all, about exhaust sound, power, and performance, these are my top preference for F-150 truck anytime and day;

BORLA would always be my preference with its high-class design and impact on vehicle’s overall performance, increasing horsepower and torque. Pricey but high quality

Magnaflow would be my second choice since I see it as very durable with its black coating for protection against rust and corrosion. It helps in fuel efficiency and still creates that graceful, not so distracting sound. It fits most cars and SUVs also. Not so costly but with quality

Roush would be my last choice affordable and can withstand the most climate.

That being said, you might prefer something different, but this would guide you in your decisions.