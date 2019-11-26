15 Best Shocks For F250/F350 Super Duty Diesel/Gas of 2020 | Top Rated Shocks For Ford F250 & F350 Truck

In this article, we will be providing you with the necessary information about the best shocks for f250 super duty diesel/gas & the best shocks for f350 super duty trucks.

The two series of Ford Super Duty trucks are considered as an upgrade on the series that were first released in 1999.

What makes the F250 and F350 to be considered advanced series, is their size, and improved capability and compatibility.

When compared to the F150, F250 and F350 are bigger, more capable and more compatible.

So, if you are looking at changing the shock of your F250 and F350, it is very important to have an idea of what exactly you are looking out for.

There are several types of shocks on the market, and some of these shocks are specially designed for some models.

This means, not every shock you see on the market is compatible with all models of heavy-duty trucks.

A Table of Top Quality Shocks For Ford F250/F350 Super Duty Diesel/Gas

What Are The Best Shocks For My Ford F250/F350 Truck?

The best shocks for F250/F350 duper duty diesel/gas on the market are BilsteinUS, Rancho, ECCPP, Maxpow, Monroe, Maxorber, Gabriel, Fox Racing, and Detroit Axle.

Our pick is Bilstein shocks due to high durability, reasonable price, great material, as well as customer’s choice.

What Is The Difference Between Bilstein 4600 and 5100 Series Shocks?

The advantage Blistein 5100 has over 4600 is in terms of performance.

5100 has a slightly improved performance and as well gives great value for your investment in the long run when compared to 4600.

Why Is Bilstein Shocks Better?

Bilstein Shocks are considered as a symbol of great quality by truck owners. The performance is brilliant, a step ahead of what other models offer.

In the end, because of the improved performance, you are guaranteed of getting a great value for whatever price you pay for it.

The following are top shocks to choose from when next you are considering a replacement:

Top 15 Best Shocks For F250 Super Duty Diesel/Gas & Best Shocks For F350 Super Duty Buyer’s Guide

01. Bilstein 5100 Monotube Gas Shock Set | Fits Ford F350 4WD 2005-2016

Bilstein 5100 is a perfect fit for your F250 or F350 super duty truck.

If you are considering a replacement for your F250 or F350 2005 to 2016 model, this is the right deal for you.

When it comes to performance, these shocks are known to be a great fit for street use.

“If you drive your truck on rough terrains, these shocks are not the right product for you.”

The reason why it is not advisable to use these shocks on rough terrains is that there are higher chances that the shocks will get overheated which will result in the release of oil as you move from one point to another.

Although it comes with the monotube shock absorber, it still doesn’t change the standards.

The monotube shock absorber is built to enhance better operation by providing cooling to the shocks.

And the standards remain that these shocks are designed to be used only on public roads.

Highlighted Features

Comes with 4 shocks

Weight of about 12kg

Comes with the ideal nuts, brush, and washers

Perfect fit for street rides

Pros

Top performance

Long-lasting when used rightly

Pocket-friendly

Better handling

Fits your F250 and F350 perfectly

Cons

Not ideal for rough terrains

02. Bilstein 24-186674_185981 Front & Rear Shocks | Fits 2003-2013 Ford F250 F350 F450 Truck

These shocks from Bilstein are a perfect fit for your Ford F250 and F350. If you are looking for top performance while driving, in terms of strength and handling, this is the right product for you.

While these shocks ensure you have a comfortable ride in your truck from time to time, they come at an affordable cost.

The design of these shocks is unique and comes with the design for the Bilstein series.

If you are an individual who drives your truck on rough terrains, this is a perfect fit for you.

These shocks ensure you are in total control while driving on these rough terrains.

You are well assured of not losing your control. The price is pocket-friendly and it comes with amazing features.

“When installed, you may experience a bit of stiffness.”

After a bit of use, the stiffness will go away.

Highlighted Features

A perfect fit for your F250 and F350

The weight is light

Improved riding experience

Perfect fit for rough terrains

A comfortable ride is guaranteed

Pros

Pocket-friendly

Easy to install

A great replacement option

Cons

When installed, you may experience a bit of stiffness.

03. Rancho RS5000 Shocks | A perfect Fit 2005-2014 For 4WD Ford F250/F/350 Super Duty

Are you using a Ford F250 and F350 truck made from 2005 to 2014? Here is the perfect product for your next shocks replacement.

If you drive your truck on and off the road, these shocks are built to withstand the intensity associated with each ride.

Also, these shocks are as well suitable for both smooth and rough terrains.

Its suitability to all kinds of roads can be attributed to the presence of the twin-tube shock absorber that is designed alongside this product.

Talking about some other features of Rancho RS5000 is the 10-stage velocity sensing system that comes with it.

This system ensures every tuning done to your truck is precise.

Besides, these shocks come with a protective boot and ensure the oil doesn’t spill.

The way this model is built, it easily differentiates the rough roads from the smooth roads.

”A lot of users are not satisfied with the paint used on the piston rod. They believe the paint used for the coating is of low quality.”

Highlighted Features

About 12kg in weight

Comes with a protective boot

Comes with a velocity sensing system

There are 4 shocks in the kit

Pros

Ease of installation

Affordable

Perfect for all types of terrains

Cons

The painting is believed to be of low quality

04. Bilstein 33-187297 | Suitable For Ford F250/F350 Truck

This model of shocks is designed for Ford F250 and F350. They are considered to provide the right solution for your trucks.

To ensure you experience a fade-free performance on every use, this model is designed with a monotube.

For instant reaction to any change in road conditions, it is built with a unique velocity sensitive digressive piston to ensure you are not caught unaware.

With a high regard for optimum performance, these shocks come with absorbers that are designed for all applications.

If you are looking for a perfect model that guarantees a massive upgrade in terms of handling, steering and driving comfort, this is the product you should look out for on your next replacement.

”If you use a model of F250 designed from 1999 to 2004, this may not be the right product for you.”

Highlighted Features

Optimized handling

Instant reaction to a changing environment

Comes with shock absorbers

Designed with a monotube

Pros

Pocket-friendly

Easy to install

Improved performance is guaranteed

Ensures you drive comfortably

Cons

Not a perfect fit for 1999 to 2004 models of F250

05. Rancho RS9000XL | Fits on Ford F250 F350 Super Duty 2005-2016 4WD

If you use a Ford F350 model from 1999 to 2004, here is a perfect fit for your truck. This amazing product comes with shock-absorbing technology of nine different types in a shock. Also, this shock is very flexible.

When installed in your car, this shock is ideal for leveling, enhances off the road driving experience, and as well suitable for touring.

Rancho RS900XL is also ideal for 4-wheel drive trucks, jeeps and as well as SUVs. This shock is considered one of the best shocks you can get for your F250 and F350 truck.

When you look at the twin-tube, you will notice that they are powered with nitrogen gas.

The nitrogen gas improves the performance of your truck no matter where you drive it on. To protect the shock from dust and gravel, it comes with a protective boot.

”Before you install this shock on your truck, you must first test the dials.”

Highlighted Features

Protective boot

Shock absorbing technology

Flexible shook

Comes with Twin-tube

Pros

Perfect fit for 4WD, SUVs, and jeeps

Improved performance

Perfect fit for all types of terrains

Affordable

Cons

You must test the dials before you install them.

06. ECCPP 994585-5211-1644531 | Fits on 2005-2014 Ford F-250 & F-350

This shock is considered as an ideal fit for F250 and F350 trucks from 2005 to 2014.

In terms of stability and safety, it comes with twin-tube that guides against shock action that results from bad road conditions.

Also, this product is designed to enhance your comfort while driving, eradicate issues related to steering, and as well improve the braking.

Thanks to the accelerate frame and as well as the body vibration attenuation. With the design of this product, your comfort and safety are guaranteed.

The way the shock absorber is built, it enhances superior bump stop and as well comes with rubber bushes that are known for high performance.

You are on the right path of experiencing a better driving from time to time when you get this shock installed on your truck.

This shock from ECCPP is built with high-quality steel, and the rod is lightly polished using a double chrome plate which makes it resistant to corrosion.

The piston rod that comes with this product is built for strength which supports the weight of your truck.

Also, with the presence of the springs, which of high quality, no matter what your truck comes across on the road, it remains unshaken. Stability is well guaranteed at all times.

”If you are using a leveled truck, this shock is a no-go area.”

Highlighted Features

High-quality product

Resistance to corrosion

Perfect fit for 2005 to 2014 models of F250 and F350

Built from high-quality steel

Comes with twin-tube

Pros

Affordable

Easy to install

Comfortable driving, and eradicates steering related issues.

Known for stability and safety

Cons

Not a fit for leveled trucks

07. Maxpow 2 6767 | Compatible With 2008-2010 F250 F350 F450 F550

Apart from being compatible with Ford F250 and F350, if you drive the F450 or F550 model from 2008 to 2010, you should consider going for this product.

Maxpow is known as one of the biggest automotive parts manufacturers in the world of automobile, and are known for top quality products.

Made of high-quality material, this shock is designed to fit into your truck easily without wasting time on installation.

This shock is affordable and offers all users the support they need in terms of performance and handling.

Resistance to corrosion, thanks to its cylinder that is coated with powder, and the piston rod surface that are specially treated.

If you are looking for a shock that guarantees you total protection against vibration, this is the right pick for you.

Highlighted Features

Resistance to corrosion

Long-lasting

Top-quality product

Made of high-quality material

Pros

Known for improved performance and handling

Affordable

Easy to install

Cons

The bottom clip doesn’t pin as expected

08. Rancho RS5000X | Suitable For 2005-2016 Ford F250 Super Duty 4WD

Known worldwide, this amazing product is considered as an upgrade on all other types of shocks you can find on the market.

The maker, they have been in the market for years and has been able to gain the trust of users over their years of existence.

If you are looking at a perfect way of improving the handling and as well as the performance of your truck on and off the road, this is a nice pick for you.

The design is unique and the valving system that comes with it is patent. Rancho RS5000X is built for strength, and you are guaranteed of using it for a very long time.

With the two-layered welded loops and the twin-tube that is built with high capacity, you are assured of getting value for your money.

No matter how rough or smooth the road is, this specially designed shock ensures that the performance on each ride is of top standard.

Highlighted Features

Two-layered welded loops

Comes with Twin-tube

Built for strength

Unique valving system

The seal is self-lubricating

Pros

Smoother ride

Great replacement option

Perfect fit for heavy-duty trucks

Affordable

Very reliable

Cons

If you don’t follow the instruction, installation may be difficult.

09. Bilstein 24186018 Series Shock Absorber | Fitment – Ford F250

Bilstein 24186018 shock is designed to fit your F250 and F350 trucks without any stress.

These shock absorbers come with the Monotube feature to ensure you experience a fade-free performance on every drive.

No matter what the road condition is, this product is built with a velocity-sensitive technology and digressive piston to ensure the performance is not restricted.

No matter what the application is, this shock absorber is tuned to encourage improved performance.

If you are looking for a product that offers a massive upgrade in terms of smoothness of the ride, comfort, and ease of handling, then make this amazing product your number one choice.

On your next purchase, think Bilstein 24186018.

The only downside connected to this product is the instructions that are presented in an unclear manner.

Highlighted Features

Comes with Monotube

Perfect fit for all road conditions

Known for top quality

Improved performance and ride quality

Pros

You don’t have to break the bank

Installation is stress-free

Comfortability is guaranteed

Improved handling

Cons

The instruction is not clear

10. Bilstein 24-185325 | For Ford F250 Super Duty 2WD

Designed to help your F250 and F350 get to their peak when it comes to handling and performance.

The improvement in handling and performance is supported by how comfortable and stable every ride is.

When you compare this amazing product with other alternatives on the market, in terms of control, what it offers is known to be superior to others.

This model is the perfect design you can get for your truck.

When it comes to installation, the process is very easy. You don’t need to get off your tires before installation or replacement can be done.

This product is of great quality and it is available for a very good price.

Highlighted Features

Improved handling

Improved performance

light-weighted

Comes with Monotube

Pros

Affordable

Ease of installation

Clear instructions

Long-lasting

Cons

Because of its affordability, a lot of people misinterpret it as a low-quality product.

11. Monroe 911195 Reflex Truck Shock Absorber | Fitment F250/F350 Ford Truck

Monroe is a big brand in the shock world. The brand is known for its quality. If you are looking for one of the best shocks to go for, you can count on this brand to deliver with pure excellence.

Over the years, this brand has committed to the use of technology in enhancing the quality of their products as well as their services.

All the components that make up this brand of shock are made to withstand anything that is thrown at them.

In the end, you will get value for the price paid to have the product installed on your truck. Designed for enhanced handling and performance to improve your ride comfort.

To reduce the friction and to enable a smooth rod response, it comes with special modifiers.

With the availability of the fluon band, consistent sealing is guaranteed between the pressure tube and the piston.

The result of this consistent sealing gives rise to improved control and improved durability.

The weight is very light, and it is an ideal shock for your F250 and F350.

Made of high-quality steel which ensures it remains durable, it also comes with protective boots to ensure that the rod is well protected against dirt and gravel.

Highlighted Features

Comes with a Fluon band

Improved control

Protective boots

Improved durability

Smooth rod response

Light-weighted

Pros

Ease of installation

Affordable

Improved performance

The smoothness of the steering is enhanced.

Cons

They need to improve on their quality control

12. Maxorber 4pcs Front Rear Full Kit | Compatible with 1999-2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4WD

Right from the factory, from ordering to delivery, all parts of this product come well packaged. For every two pieces you order for, you get it delivered in one package.

And for every four pieces, you get your order delivered in two different packages. This model is compatible with the 1999 to 2004 model of F250 and F350.

The piston rod is coated in chrome, and when installed on your truck, you will feel a great improvement in the handling and control while driving. In the end, optimum performance is guaranteed.

With its high-quality finish, it becomes resistance to rust. This shock is powered by nitrogen gas, and the braking, stability, and steering are improved.

This product comes with oil seals, eradicates unwanted sound, and it is long-lasting.

Highlighted Features

Highly durable

Rust resistance

Improved handling and control

Improved steering and stability

Nitrogen gas powered

Pros

Stress-free installation process

Known for high performance

Properly packaged

Cons

Above the average market price

13. Gabriel G63810 Ultra Truck Shock | Fits on Ford F-250/F-350 Super Duty

If you drive F250 and F350 model from 1999 to 2004, this is the right pick for you on your next shock replacement.

When installed on your truck, the effect is immediate. The handling and control of your truck improve greatly.

The way this shock is engineered, it is programmed to give very quick responses.

With the inclusion of the StableSteer valving system, your truck’s tires are guaranteed to be on the road no matter the road condition.

In summary, your safety is a major concern when coming up with this shock design.

It comes with an oil seal that is designed to be a single lip. This design reduces friction to achieve top sealing. To bring about longevity, it comes with a piston that is resistance to leak.

To bring corrosion under control, the piston rod is chrome plated. So, be assured, this product won’t wear off at an unusual rate.

Highlighted Features

The shocks are gas charged

Light-weighted

StableSteer valving system

improved sealing

The piston is resistance to leak

Pros

Top performance always

Known for quality

Improved handling and control

Resistance to rust

Cons

Manufacturer needs to work on the packaging

14. Fox 2.0 Performance Shock Set | Compatible With Ford F350 2005-2016 Super Duty 4WD

Fox Racing understands the need for the best shock for your truck.

If you are working towards a replacement and need a total upgrade for your truck, this product takes your truck to an entirely new level in terms of the superior performance it offers.

When you install this shock on your truck, you will feel the difference no matter what your driving routine is. Fox 2.0 is built to ride overall road conditions.

No matter what your F250 or F350 encounters, the shock provided the necessary support your truck needs.

Known for its durability, this amazing product provides your truck with the strength it needs.

Highlighted Features

Very durable

Top-quality

Provides your truck with the support it needs

Long-lasting

Perfect fit for your F250 and F350

Pros

Easy to install

Amazing performance

Cons

A bit expensive

15. Detroit Axle Prime | Fits F250 F350 Ford 199-2004 Super Duty 4WD

This design is one of the popular brands on the market. When you invest in the shock, the performance that results from its use will certainly meet up with your expectations.

For many truck owners who have this shock installed on their vehicles, they always prefer it installed on the front.

They believe that the front is the most critical part of a vehicle. But when you choose to get it installed on the rear, the comfortability it brings is non-negotiable in terms of its superior quality.

Knowing the attached benefit of installing it on the rear, a lot of people now want this product installed accordingly.

This design is compatible with the F250 and F350 models between the years 1999 to the year 2004.

With the way the piston seal is designed, it regulates itself just as expected.

The adjustment occurs whenever there is a need to ensure a tight seal between the pressure tube and piston is expected to be maintained.

The tight seal closes the leak tracks to ensure the life span of the product is improved and as well encourages consistent performance.

With the O-rings Detroit Axle comes with, it ensures the inner tube gets the needed pressure to create a seal that is tight enough to restrict dirt, exhaustion, and wear.

When installing this product, there is never a need for tools outside what comes in the kit.

This product is pre-assembled to aid ease of installation. For the right choice of trucks, they fit exceptionally well.

In case you do not know how to go with the installation process, feel free to contact a professional.

Once you get this shock installed, the back of your truck is guaranteed and certified to be safe, and you won’t be disturbed whenever you come in contact with unavoidable road bumps.

Highlighted Features

Perfect fit for all 4WD trucks

Comes with an 0-ring

The weight is not heavy

Top-quality

Pre-assembled product

Pros

Installation is easy

Consistent performance

Long-lasting

Affordable

Cons

Some users perceive it to be extremely cheap

Buying Consideration of The Best Shocks For F250/F350 Super Duty Diesel or Gas Truck

To purchase the best shock for your truck, there is a need to put some various factors into consideration.

The following are things you should look out for when making your next replacement.

01. Check for compatibility

Once you have a choice of shock on your mind before you proceed to make a purchase, make sure you have verified if it’s a perfect fit for your truck.

All you need to ascertain this position is a few minutes of your time to carry out the necessary research.

The main reason for the compatibility test is to ensure you find the right choice for your truck.

Before a shock can deliver on optimum performance, it should fit well into your truck.

Always ensure you contact the manufacturer to see if your choice of shock is compatible with your truck.

You can verify this on the manufacturer’s website and as well as on Amazon.

02. Ease of installation

Nobody wants a long and stressful installation process. When looking for a shock to buy, make sure you consider how long it takes to complete the installation and how easy the entire installation process is.

When you go for the right shock, you do not necessarily need to make provision for extra tools.

All you need for a stress-free installation comes with the kit. Also, the shock you go for must be a model that you can install easily without the help of a third-party.

In case you find it to be a complex task, there is no harm in seeking professional help. If your shocks are of great quality, they should fit in well.

03. Consider the durability

This is another big factor to put into consideration. You want to get value for the cash you are willing to invest in a new shock, so you should ensure you are going for the right deal.

The goal is to make sure you are not setting yourself up for frequent replacement because of not putting all necessary measures in place.

To get a durable shock, make sure such a model is made of high-quality steel. When a shock is made of steel that is coated, that is a perfect choice for you.

Such shock is resistance to rust. Also, make sure the shock can tolerate high pressure, vibration, and as well as temperature.

Remember, your shock will encounter these things. When you go for a highly durable shock, longevity is guaranteed, and you are as well assured of top-class service.

04. Consider the function

The main function of a shock is to keep your truck’s weight in check and as well ensure the wheels are placed firmly on the ground.

The main aim is to ensure your truck remains unbothered in road bumps. A great shock is ideal for on and off the road without any challenge relating to road bumps.

A great shock should function in a way that you have a smooth experience on every ride and as well makes your truck feel like its new.

An additional feature to check out is to see if it has a noise reduction function.

A shock that enhances smooth ride must make sure that unusual sounds are away from the steering of your truck.

When a shock is not rightly designed, once the metals contact each other, it results in unnecessary noise.

Therefore, it is very important to read through the choices of top shock we have provided.

You need to pick a shock that guarantees you won’t experience those unnecessary sounds.

Your choice of shock must enhance great control and handling.

Once you have a top stock installed on your truck, it will ensure your truck remains steady while on the road, and ensure you drive with guaranteed safety and comfort.

05. Price of the product

This is a big factor to consider whenever you want to purchase a shock. It is expected that you don’t spend too heavily on a replacement.

This is where a budget sets in. As you are avoiding spending heavily on a replacement, you should as well avoid spending too little.

If the offer is too cheap, there is a high probability that the product won’t be of great quality.

Top shocks can be gotten at an affordable price, so there are no justifications for spending extremely huge on a replacement.

Although great shocks are affordable, they come with impressive features.

While purchasing a shock replacement for your truck, make sure you go online to read various reviews from several sources.

There is nothing bad in comparing the price offered on different sources.

Frequently Asked Questions of Ford F250 & F350 Shocks

If you are buying your shock online or from an offline store, it is expected that you have some questions going through your mind.

For someone who is making their first purchase, the chances of them being faced with one difficulty or the other are high.

Thus, we see the need to come up with possible questions you may want to ask or have an idea of, and the perfect answer to every question.

All trucks come with a shock, right?

The answer to this question is No. Some trucks do not come with an installed shock.

Why do I need to install a shock on my truck?

Without shocks being installed on your truck, no component will absorb the shock that your truck encounters and as well take in the vibrations that result from road bumps.

So, shocks are considered as an important component of your truck.

If shock is important, why is it absent in some vehicles?

An absence of shocks in a vehicle can be connected to the brand. For a vehicle that is of a great brand, they come with shocks installed.

How do you know when you need to get your shock replaced?

Once you start experiencing poor stability with your truck you may consider a replacement.

Another sign to watch out for is oil leakage and unnecessary sounds. Once you notice the identified signs, then there is a need for a replacement.

How often is a replacement needed?

Once you have done about 5,000 miles with your truck, it is advised you check your shocks. Also, you can check for oil leakage periodically.

How easy is it to check my shock?

If you know what it takes to check your shock, you can do the checking yourself. In case you don’t have an idea about how to do this, you can take it to a workshop that is close to you.

I just installed my shock and I can feel a sign of stiffness, what should I do?

When you just get your shock replaced, it is expected that you experience a different feel.

Since you are used to your old shock, such feeling is expected. After a few rides, everything should go back to normal.

How much does a replacement cost?

Replacement of your shocks with a great quality model is not expensive. You can always find great quality shock at a pocket-friendly price.

What is the negative effect of a bad shock?

A bad shock affects your driving. When your shock is bad, your truck becomes very difficult to control and you will as well face some challenges using the steering.

Conclusion

When you choose the right shocks in line with the model of your truck, it ensures you have no restrictions and as well enjoys the full benefits such shock offers.

When you choose from any of the listed shocks in this article for your F250 and F350, you are assured of having your truck’s wheels staying firmly on the road.

With this, your safety is guaranteed because of the reduction in the possibilities of accidents happening.

At all times, remember that shock absorbers are built to bring about a reduction in instability and improper handling/control that trucks would encounter when they move on rough surfaces.

With a bad shock absorber, no matter how great your suspension is, the probability of having your tires roll off the road’s surface especially if the path is not smooth is high.

Once your truck’s tires roll off the road, then there is no way you will remain in control anymore. At that moment, you lose total control over the whole driving process.

You lose possession of the steering, the acceleration, and the braking.

Knowing these, it is always advisable that every truck owners install the best shock in their vehicle to guarantee the safety and as well as the control of the driving process.

Shocks are very important for your vehicle. Once your shocks are due for replacement, if no proper attention is taken, it can lead to a lot of problems for your truck and yourself.

To stay clear of possible troubles, make sure you choose the perfect shocks for your vehicle and get them installed accordingly.

With the right shock, your driving experience will be improved. Don’t let someone else tell you something different.

When you have the best shocks, they ensure you benefit from the quality service it brings and as well ensures that your truck remains more stable.