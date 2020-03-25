10 Best Shocks For F150 2WD – Top Rated Ford Shocks For Smooth Ride 2020

Are you looking for a perfect shocks replacement for F150 2wd and you are not sure about where to start from?

This article on the best shocks for f150 2wd will guide you through the selection and replacement process to ensure you get the best deal.

In this article, we will advise you on the different brands or kinds of shocks you can go for. This will give you several options to explore and choose from.

If your shocks go bad, it becomes uninteresting and somehow frustrating while you drive around.

When your shocks fall below the standard performance, a lot of things go wrong with how you drive. In this case, driving becomes frustrating and the fun in it disappears.

So, whenever you experience any signs of bad shocks, you must consider a replacement as fast as possible. You must ensure your shocks work optimally at all times.

To detect if your shocks are bad, make sure you check the shaft for any signs of oil leakage, see if the mounts have broken, check if the front bumper and the rear bumper are out of place, and check if the bushings are broken.

If the answer to any of the identified signs is yes, then shock replacement is advised.

You don’t always have to wait until you start experiencing unpleasant experiences while driving before you check out your shocks or consider a replacement.

Once you detect any of the signs, it is advised you consider a replacement as soon as possible.

Some of the top brands of shocks you can consider on the market are Bilstein, Rancho, Monroe, Sensen Shocks & Struts, Detroit Axle, and DRIVE TECH AMERICA.

Top 10 Best Shocks For F150 2WD Review & Buying Guide

01. Bilstein 5100 Series Shock Absorber 33-253237 B8: Great price for great shocks

This amazing shock is one of the most popular shocks you will find on the market. When installed on your vehicle, it gives your vehicle amazing control and balances off-road.

It doesn’t end here, you are as well guaranteed a smooth driving experience while driving on the main road.

If you are an F150 2wd owner with the desire for an amazing driving experience on the highway, this is a perfect design for you.

The price is fairly expensive, well, you won’t have to break your purse. These shocks are designed to ensure your truck is safer on the road by withstanding all bumps and other associated imperfections that you may encounter on the road.

In summary, when you install these shocks in your truck, your driving experience is enhanced, therefore making every experience better. If you don’t have a budget constraint, these shocks are worth spending a fortune on.

When it comes to installation, the process of installing this shock absorber in your f150 2wd may be a bit tiring.

Although the installation is easy and it is what you can do yourself, but the time involved in getting it installed is one major concern among buyers of these shocks. It takes about 40 minutes to complete the installation.

When you ask truck owners who already have the Bilstein experience, they will tell you how special the brand is. In a real sense, only a few brands can compete with Bilstein in terms of quality and performance.

Highlighted Features

Top-quality product

Amazing control and balance

Amazing driving experience

Known for top quality and performance

Pros

Fairly priced

Impressively upgrades your F150

Improves your ride experience

Cons

Although it’s easy, Installation may take a lot of time

02. Rancho RS999909: Reliable Shock For Ford 2WD

This design is known for its top performance when installed in your truck. Do you want to level or balance your truck? Installing these amazing shocks in your truck gets the work done.

Asides the leveling and balancing of your truck, Rancho RS999909 also ensure that almost all the rack on your f150 are removed.

The packaging is nice and secure. The amazing package ensures you receive your shocks in good shape. Overall, this is an amazing design.

These shocks give an amazing experience on the highway, and the off-road performance is also great.

If you are an individual who climbs the hill with your truck or drives around sharp corners, you may consider this shock. Either front or rear, these shocks sit perfectly.

The price is pocket-friendly, and installation is very easy.

To ensure you get the best out of the installation process; in terms of time and efficiency, make sure you check out the directions on the installation manual.

Once the installation is complete, the shocks fit in perfectly, which gives your truck a fantastic appearance. If you are looking for shocks that give your truck an amazing look, this is the right deal for you.

Highlighted Features

Comes with installation guide

Impressive packaging

Amazing quality

Pros

Great performance on the highway and off-road

The shocks fit in perfectly

Easy to install

Pocket-friendly

Gives your truck a fantastic appearance

Cons

Without the installation guide, installation may be difficult

03. Monroe 171362 Quick-Strut: perfect to do the job

Are you looking at improving the handling of your truck? These shocks are all you need. These shocks are one of the best options you can pick up on the market for your f150 2wd.

Asides the improvement in handling that your truck experiences when these shocks are installed, they also make it possible for your truck to withstand heavy load in the rear, and it also supports towing.

These shocks are built for strength, they are durable, and they can easily handle it when you drive your truck aggressively.

These shocks are fairly expensive, and they can be installed with ease. Although the installation process is simple and easy, it takes about two hours to complete this process.

In terms of longevity, they are built to last for a very long time. Before installation, ensure all the sockets and other components you need are readily available.

Also, these shocks fit so well when installed. Overall, it is an excellent product that every f150 2wd driver should check out.

Highlighted Features

Last long

Easy to install

Amazing design for f150 2wd

Durable

Pros

Supports aggressive driving

Shocks fit so well after installation

Improves the handling of your truck

Cons

Installation takes a longer time

04. SENSEN 4051 Full Set of Shocks: You don’t have to break the bank

These shocks are one of the most popular and fast-selling designs in the market. In terms of reliability, these shocks do not disappoint.

Installation is not difficult, it is what every f150 2wd driver can do without the help of a third party. Asides from being a perfect fit for your truck, these shocks as well fits well in 97-03 ford.

In terms of price, these shocks are affordable. These shocks are designed so that you can achieve factory ride height without encountering any problem.

For every component that makes up these shocks, they deliver on expectations in terms of function and how comfortably they fit into your truck.

If you are looking for shocks that guarantee great control, that are durable, which brings about a comfortable ride and deliver on exceptional performance, this is the right product for you.

Remember, this product only comes with shocks and struts. So, you will have to invest separately in bearing plate, insulators, top mount, and coil springs.

Highlighted Features

Reliable product

Provides amazing control

Amazing design for 97-3 fords and f150

Pros

Exceptional performance

Provides comfortable ride

Easy to install the product

Inexpensive

Cons

You will need to invest in other components

05. Detroit Axle 171362: The exact product your truck needs

If you are looking at replacing your original shocks, this is a product for you. When you install these shocks on your f150 2wd, it ensures your vehicle retains its excellent ride experience.

Asides from the excellent ride experience these shocks promise f150 2wd owners, stabilization and performance of your truck are as well enhanced.

The package is nice. This ensures all the component arrives in a perfect condition and without misplacement.

To get the best out of these shocks after installation, you may consider going for an alignment. An adjustment aims to ensure everything fits perfectly.

In the end, your truck has this amazing feel which can be compared to the feeling that comes with driving a new truck.

The installation process is easy. So, you won’t have to stress it. Still, on the installation, be prepared to spend a few hours while at it. If you are looking for shocks at a good and reasonable price, this is a perfect pick for you.

When you fail to install this product the right way, you may experience some noise while driving. Make sure all components are fixed rightly.

Highlighted Features

Great packaging

Amazing design

Perfect fit

Pros

Amazing performance

Affordable

Installation is easy

Cons

Takes a lot of time to install

Poor installation may lead to noisy sound while driving

06. Bilstein 24-013284: Best product in the business

This another amazing design from Bilstein. This design is also known or regarded as 4600 Monotube Gas OEM shocks. These shocks are built to enhance your driving experience both on the street and on the highway.

The main purpose of the monotube design is to ensure that there are no limitations in performance. This ensures you experience an amazing performance from time to time.

Whatever the road condition is, this shock is designed to deliver on their purpose, thanks to the presence of the digressive piston.

This shock is very easy to install, and the handling and comfort of your truck are enhanced, thereby improving the quality of every ride.

Before you make a purchase, it is important to know that this design is not built as a set. So if you are thinking of buying the needed shocks for both the front and rear of your truck, you will need to make the purchase individually.

Highlighted Features

Monotube design

Comes with a digressive piston

Amazing design for streets and highway

Pros

Enhances the quality of every ride

Enhances the comfort associated with driving

Improves the handling of your truck

Installation is easy

Cons

Doesn’t come in a set

07. DTA 70018 Full Set: Experience great ride for a great price

If you are on a budget and you are looking for a product that delivers excellently without having to invest heavily or break the bank, this is a great pick for you.

Installing this amazing shocks in your vehicle is easy, and you won’t encounter any problem while trying to fix this product in your truck.

For installation, you do not need any special tools. Amazingly, this product has been adequately and completely assembled.

All you need to do is to take it out of the box and install it directly in your vehicle. This saves you time and stress.

Once installed, this product sits well in your vehicle. This eradicates the need for modifications. The packaging is nice, which protects your shocks from possible damage before it gets to you.

If you are looking at changing your shocks anytime soon, you can try out this amazing product. This product brings life to your truck, and it improves the quality of the ride.

In the end, you get yourself a quality product at an amazing price. If you want good value for your money, this is the product to go for.

To avoid unnecessary sound, make sure you install this product appropriately in your vehicle.

Highlighted Features

Already assembled

Nice packaging

Quality product

Pros

Affordable

Improves the quality of ride

Easy to install. No need for any special tool

Fits well

Amazing performance

Cons

Failure to install it rightly may lead to unnecessary noise

08. DTA 40011 Shocks Full Set: Amazing shocks for everyday driving

This is a design that promises and delivers. These shocks are very nice, and they fit perfectly in your vehicle. The package comes with all the various components you need for installation, and installation is easy.

The packaging is nice, and all the various components are rightly and neatly packed. For instance, to ensure the top of the shock doesn’t puncture the nylon strap, the top of the shock is held with a plastic cap.

If you are looking for shocks that support everyday driving, this is a design to look at. These shocks work great, and the quality is top-class.

The price is affordable. And you won’t have to break the bank. If you are looking for shocks that guarantee top-quality at a great price, DTA 40011 can deliver on your expectations. These shocks are quiet, and they work well. Get the best value for your money.

The only downside with this product is that you can’t install the washer and rubber bushing without compressing the shocks. Also, installation may be a little bit difficult especially for individuals who haven’t done a replacement before.

Highlighted Features

Fits perfectly in your f150

Amazing package

The package comes with all the components you need

Supports everyday driving

Pros

Top-class quality

Affordable

Amazing performance

Cons

Installation may be a bit difficult

Can’t install the washer and rubber bushing without compressing the shock

09. Rear Pair Shocks for 2004-2008 Ford F-150: Shocks that fit perfectly

These shocks are one of the top options on the market. Known for their top performance and quality, a lot of f150 2wd owners recommend this product to people who seek amazing performance without having to break the bank.

The price is amazing, and the shocks fit so nicely after installation. Installation is easy and fast, in less than 40 minutes you are done.

Once installed, it gives your truck that new feel, thereby making it perform better. There is no other better option to restore your truck. Also, these shocks are durable.

If you are an individual who does more of driving with a heavy load, this may not be the right pick for you. If you drive with a light load, you may consider this.

Overall, for a good ride and optimum performance, this may be a great product to look at.

Highlighted Features

Fits perfectly

Restores your truck

Amazing design or product

Pros

Easy to install

Top performance

Great price

Cons

Not a perfect pick for people who drive with a heavy load

10. Detroit Axle – 2wd Front Struts w/Coil Springs & Rear Shocks: Great quality and it fits perfectly

These amazing shocks fit perfectly just as expected. When you make use of the right tools, installation becomes very easy and fast.

This design of shock is affordable, which allows you to get the best quality at a reasonable price. In terms of durability, these shocks do not disappoint.

This product is built with the interest of truck owners at heart. This is why it conforms to necessary international standards.

The quality of this product is top-notch, and it supports optimum performance from time to time. With these shocks installed in your truck, smooth ride is guaranteed, and you won’t have to bother about bumps.

This remains one of the top shocks you will find on the market. Before you make a purchase, make sure you check if this design is compatible with your f150 2wd. To set the record straight, if you use a model of f150 created between 2009 and 2013, this is a perfect buy for you.

Highlighted features

Fits as expected

Perfect for 2009 to 2013 models of f150

Top-quality product

Pros

Optimum performance

Durable

Installation is easy

Cons

You may need to check for compatibility.

Buying Consideration Points Best Shocks For F150 2WD

Before you proceed with a purchase, there are some things you have to put into consideration. Remember, there are various designs and brands of shocks you can go for.

To ensure you choose the perfect fit for your truck, you should have a list of factors that could influence the smoothness of your ride in the future. The type of shocks to go for has a lot to do with their compatibility with your truck.

The following are factors you should consider when replacing your worn-out shocks;

Price

You should be able to work with a budget to avoid breaking your purse. It is nothing new that if you want a top-grade product, willingness to spend beyond the market average price is key.

But if you are working with a budget, the good news is that you can get good quality shocks at an affordable price.

Your need

While choosing a perfect shock design to go for, you must consider what you do with your truck. The needs you have for the truck must be well spelled out.

If you are planning to carry a heavy load with your truck, you must go for shocks that can withstand the load.

Ease of installation

Although you can take your truck to the auto shop for shocks replacement, well, it comes at a price. To save some cash, you can choose to go for shocks that you can easily install yourself without the need for a third party.

Make sure your choice of shocks have all the various components you need for installation or mounting.

Fit

Make sure you go for shocks that fit your truck perfectly. Before you make a purchase, make sure you check all the necessary details such as the models of the trucks that they are suitable for.

This way, you can avoid buying shocks that do not fit well into your truck. In essence, the idea is that you should only buy shocks that fit your truck perfectly.

This is the only way you can prevent the purchase of shocks that are designed for other vehicles.

When you visit some manufacturer’s website, there is a section where you can insert your truck’s details and the website takes care of the rest.

With the provided details, the website selects several shock designs you can choose from, which are believed to be a perfect fit for your truck.

How to install steps

Installation of shocks in your truck should be easy, although it may take a few minutes or hours before you get it right.

To start with, get all the necessary tools and components in place. The following are steps to follow for successful installation:

Take out the tire

Take out the bolt that is connected to the tie rod

Take off the bolts from the top of the shocks

To take out the large bolt from the lower part of the shocks, you can make use of 30mm socket

To install new shocks, follow step 3

For each wheel, be prepared to spend an average of 20 minutes depending on how fast you are

Dos and don’ts points

Do not purchase shocks without checking for compatibility

Make sure you go for shocks that can be installed with ease

Get the needed tools and components intact before installation

Make sure you mount your shocks rightly

Go for top quality shocks

Always go for shocks that perform adequately to support the need of your truck

Maintenance of points

The first thing you have to consider when it comes to maintenance of shocks is to always know that your truck has this part installed in it.

To know if your shocks are still in good shape, you have to watch out for the performance. Doing this is simple and easy. Just keep an eye on the suspension of your truck whenever you are on the road.

When the shock of your truck is bad, driving becomes uncomfortable. Also, the efficiency of the braking system reduces. So, once you notice that your shocks are bad, it is advised you take it out and get them replaced.

The following are some of the things you should look out for in your shocks:

Locate the shock tubes, check out for dents

Check for oil leakage. This doesn’t mean that you won’t find a bit of oil on the lower part of the shocks, excess leakage is something to worry about. When you notice an excessive discharge of oil from the shocks, this indicates the need to replace your shocks as fast as possible.

Check out the mounting bolts to ensure they are well tightened. The mounting blushing should also be checked to see if it is still in good shape. Worn out blush should be replaced. In some cases, you may need to also change the bolts. When these two components are out of place, you will experience disturbing noise while your truck is on the motion.

In case the blushing is designed as a part of the shocks, you may need to change the shocks when there is a problem with the blushing.

Make sure the shocks are properly installed. Without proper installation, the shocks won’t work as expected.

FAQ About The Best Shocks For F150 2WD

What are the best shocks for f150 2wd in the market?

Well, in this article, we have been able to come up with 10 different designs of shocks to go for. These shocks are the best designs you can get on the market.

All you need is to go through the list and select the one that fits your needs in terms of performance, price, and need.

What do I need to change my shocks?

To change your shock, you must follow the manufacturer’s guide if your package comes with one.

Your package comes with all the components you need for a successful installation.

If you do not want to go through the task of assembling your shocks, you can go for shocks that are preassembled.

What about an alignment after the installation of shocks?

While installing the newly purchased shocks in your vehicle, the need for alignment is not necessary.

In case you have already covered about thirty-four thousand miles without having your alignment checked, you may consider an alignment when getting new shocks installed in your truck.

What is the timeframe for installation to be completed?

If you are considering replacing a set of newly purchased shocks, you should consider about 2 hours of your time.

But if you are replacing just a shock or a spring, this should take lesser time. Let’s say about forty-five minutes.

What is the lifespan of a top-quality shock?

Generally, it is advised that you replace your truck’s shocks once you complete about 50,000 miles.

This doesn’t mean you should wait until you have completes 50,000 miles before you take a quick check on your shocks.

We advise you to inspect your shocks once you have completed about 40,000 miles. You don’t have to wait for 50,000 miles.

When do I change my shocks? What are the signs I have to look out for?

Once you start experiencing uncomfortable rides, when your steering starts to act unusual, when your brakes start being inefficient, when you experience leakage of fluid, and when your truck’s tires wear-off unexpectedly, then you need to consider a replacement.

What is the best replacement strategy?

If you are replacing your shocks, you must carry out a replacement on the four wheels. Don’t just change one or two shocks leaving the remaining with the old shocks.

When you mix a new shock with an old shock, it doesn’t enhance or improve the handling of your steering.

This gives rise to unattractive and exhausting behavior while driving. This may lead to a loss of control while driving on the road.

Conclusion

Before you make a final pick on the type of design you will like to go for, make sure you ask the right questions.

You must check the price, your need for shocks, and the features of each design you have identified for possible purchase.

Make sure all the components that make up your shocks are in good condition. You should always take a quick check on the springs and the ball joints.

When your shocks go bad, apart from having an adverse effect on the performance of your truck, they are as well unsafe.

So, whenever you notice that your shocks are not in good condition, which is noticeable through signs such as the inability to make a perfect turn and the inefficiency of the brake, then you need to change your shocks as fast as possible.

Make sure you get the right shocks for your f150 2wd. This ensures you experience optimum performance from time to time.

There are a lot of options on the market, make sure you choose rightly. In our list, we have provided top-quality shocks that you can pick from.