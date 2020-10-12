10 Best Lift Kit For F250 Super Duty of 2020 (Reviews) – Comfort Ride & Safety

If you want to buy the best lift kit for f250 super duty, you can rely on our detailed review. Lift kits are tools or equipment used to lift one’s vehicle to a higher level off the ground.

They are not installed by manufacturers, but by organizations that specialize in manufacturing additional parts for vehicles.

It isn’t easy selecting the right lift kits for your vehicle as there are lots of them to pick from.

What is the best lift kit for the F250 super duty?

The Air Lift 88396 is undoubtedly the best brand for the F250 super duty lift kit currently available in the market.

It has been tested on countless occasions and has proven to perform even beyond expectations.

Why Air Lift 88396 is the best brand for the F250 super duty lift kit?

We chose the Air Lift 88396 because of its extraordinary load level support, impressive stability, easy installation, and excellent shock absorber.

It is guaranteed to give you an outstanding load level support while giving you a smooth and enjoyable ride.

Is wheel alignment required after installing the best lift kit for the F250 super duty?

Yes, after installing the lift kit and changing the vehicle’s suspension, it is recommended to go for wheel alignment. If the wheels are not aligned properly, then the tires can wear unevenly.

Besides this, wheel alignment also helps to maintain the performance of your vehicle.

What is the ideal lift that the best lift kit for the F250 super duty should deliver?

Though a lift of 2-inch is considered the ideal one; it varies as per the user’s requirements.

If you want to fit bigger tires in your F250 super duty to beautify its appearance, then a 2-inch lift would work well.

On the other hand, if you want to indulge in hardcore off-roading experience, then a more intensive approach would be needed.

In such cases, a lift higher than 2-inches is recommended. Also, not to forget to upgrade the other components like tires, shocks, and wheels.

Is the best lift kit for the F250 super duty safe to use?

Generally, it is a misconception that a lift kit can ruin your vehicle and affect the performance adversely.

This only happens when the lift kit is not utilized appropriately. Your F250 super duty’s safety would depend upon the modification that is made after the installation of the lift kit.

Furthermore, make sure to install the kit properly and follow the instructions precisely. If not done so, then the lift kit would not deliver the desired results.

How to make the ride smoother after installing the best lift kit for the F250 super duty?

In some cases, the truck might vibrate more than the usual after installation of the lift kit.

If the same happens with your F250 super duty, then it is advisable to get CV axles of custom-length to eliminate the vibrations.

It would assist you in making the ride smoother, thereby preventing the occurrence of unwanted disruptions. Apart from this, you can even install pinion wedged between the spring pack and the axle to reduce such sort of issues.

What is the ideal tire size to get the maximum lift from the best lift kit for the F250 super duty?

The maximum lift that is considered to be safe ranges around 4-6 inches. The size of the lift is hugely defined by the tires that you want to roll with.

If your F250 super duty has tires less than 33 inches tall, then a lift of 2-4 inches is recommended.

Besides this, if the vehicle has tires of 35-37 inches, then a 6-inch lift would be suitable for delivering exceptional performance.

Top 10 Best Lift Kit For F250 Super Duty Review & Buying Guide

01. Air Lift 88396 Suspension Kit: Best lift kit with excellent performance

Product Features

Offers a no-drill installation

Compatible with 5th-wheel and gooseneck hitches

Fits 2001-2016 Ford F-250 and F-350 4WD pickups

5,000 lbs load level support

Internal jounce bumper for increased stability

Easy and quick installation

Product Specifications

Brand: Air Lift

Model: Load Lifter 5000 Ultimate

Weight: 37 pounds

Dimensions:

The Air Lift Ultimate 88396 is a lift kit that will offer you all the benefits of a standard Load Lifter 5000, with the additional benefit of an internal jounce bumper.

It would also give your vehicle up to 5,000 lbs of load-leveling support, making hauling and towing very comfortable.

Moreover, it offers quick installation with quality parts to guarantee durability. Furthermore, it’s jounce bumper will ensure you have a smooth ride while ensuring an excellent shock-absorbing effect.

Hence, it provides exceptional stability while hauling heavy loads. Additionally, it has an internal bump in which drivers can run safely without pressure, making it maintenance-free.

Lastly, it eliminates issues usually encountered when towing, such as poor headlight aim, bottoming out, trailer sway, squat, and body roll.

Pros

Quick Installation

Long-lasting and durable

Maintenance-free

Great performance

Cons

Does not fit all vehicles

02. Readylift 66-2726 Suspension Lift Kit: Perfectly designed to offer you optimal performance

Product Features

User-friendly installation

Track bar relocation brackets

Sound Isolator with shock extensions

Fits the 2017 Ford Super Duty F250 and F350 4WD trucks

Sits perfectly over 35 inches tires

Product Specifications

Brand: Readylift

Model: 66-2726

Weight: 29 pounds

Dimensions: 9.99 x 9.99 x 9.99 inches

This lift kit affords its owners the ability to install tire and wheel components up to 35 inches while maintaining a smooth ride.

Furthermore, its track relocation bracket will allow you to modify your vehicle’s track width after lifting the front.

More so, it comes with a sound isolator, which would ensure that you have a great, quiet, and memorable ride.

Also, its shock extensions will afford you the option to retain the use of the brand new front shocks.

Additionally, a new sway bar mount spacer was designed to raise the front of your vehicles.

Another great feature of this product is its ability to make your cars sit perfectly over 35-inch tires. Its technology is very user friendly to install and requires no drilling or cutting.

Pros

Gives perfect fit

Easy installation

Smooth performance

Excellent noise cancelation

Cons

Fits 4WD vehicles only

Requires frequent maintenance

03. Supreme Suspensions Lift Kit: Made with maximum strength to meet your needs

Product Features

Easy installation process

Maintains factory ride quality

Increased ground clearance

Accommodates larger custom rims and tires

High-grade hardware

Product Specifications

Brand: Supreme Suspensions

Model:

Weight: 2.51 pounds

Dimensions: 7.4 x 7.28 x 6.3 inches

The Supreme Suspensions lift kit was specially designed to enhance your vehicle’s looks while offering you great performance.

Furthermore, it comes with high-density spring spacers, which would lift your vehicle and improve your ride quality.

Also, this quality material has the highest tensile strength among thermoplastics and can easily perform heavy-duty operations.

Additionally, the spacers are made to offer excellent dimensional stability, high stiffness, and low friction to ensure great service delivery.

This lift kit was made with the newest technology, and you can rest assured that it adheres to strict quality controls.

Besides, you can be guaranteed a corrosive material with great structural integrity and quality hardware.

Every kit comes with all the necessary installation hardware to ensure a solid and lasting fitment without unnecessary trips to the auto parts store.

Pros

Superior strength

Corrosion-resistant

Excellent performance

Cons

Tricky installation process

04. MotoFab Lift Kit: Great delivery and reliability

Product Features

Easy installation process

Compatible with 2005 – 2019 F250 and F350 4WD Super duty

Raises vehicles by 2 inches

High-quality spacers

Made from billet aluminum

Product Specifications

Brand: MotoFab Lifts

Model:

Weight: 3.29 pounds

Dimensions: 8 x 8x 6 inches

This lift kit will raise the front of your vehicles by a true two inches and would offer you a long-lasting performance.

Furthermore, its installation process is quite quick as it can be installed in an hour or less. Unlike other kits in the market, no special tools are required to install the MotoFab Lift Kit.

Additionally, its spacers are highly durable, made with top-notch materials to ensure you have satisfaction from the product.

It is also on the cheap side, so it will offer you the most inexpensive way to raise the drooping front ends of your vehicles.

This lift kit is machined out of billet aluminum and then anodized black to match your factory suspension.

With the MotoFab Lift Kit, you can rest assured that you’ll get your money’s worth with its top-notch service delivery.

Pros

Highly durable

Quick installation process

Excellent quality

Cons

Fits a limited amount of vehicles

05. American Automotive Lift Kit: Built to impress with its superior quality

Product Features

Heavy-duty construction

Easy installation

Two sound isolators and brake relocation brackets

Carbon steel spring spacers

Fits 2005 – 2020 F250 and F350 Super Duty 4WD models

Product Specifications

Brand: American Automotive

Model: Ford

Weight: 32.4 pounds

Dimensions: 20.63 x 7.01 x 3.74 inches

This lift kit was specially designed to be a high-performance suspension lift made from laser-cut US steel.

Also, it comes with two sound isolators to ensure that the ride of your truck is not compromised.

Furthermore, it is very easy to install as it comes with basic hand tools; hence, installation can be done without a string compressor.

Moreover, this lift kit will offer you an amazing 3 inches front and rear lifts.

Its superiority also stems from the fact that its quality materials are guaranteed to outlast your truck.

It is worthy of note that an alignment is generally advised after installation to ensure optimal performance.

With this product, you can be assured that you’ll get your worth of quality.

Pros

Built to last

Great performance

Easy to install

Cons

Does not fit Dually models

06. ReadyLift 46-2727 Lift Kit: Gives you a more commanding view of the road

Product Features

Fits 2011 – 2018 Ford F250 and F350

Allows for up to 35-inch tall tires

2.5-inch coil spring

Bilstein front shocks with front track bar bracket

Product Specifications

Brand: Readylift

Model: 46-2727

Weight: 79 pounds

Dimensions: 30 x 12.5 x 11.5 inches

The Readylift 46-2727 has a coil spring system which allows for increased tire sizes and widths to give you improved ground clearance.

Furthermore, its front shocks and track bar bracket will ensure you have a hitch-free ride with your vehicle.

More so, this lift kit allows for up to 35-inch tall tires to give you a more commanding view of the road.

Additionally, this kit also comes with the necessary materials needed for installation and would guarantee you an easy installation process.

Moreover, it would guarantee you a perfect fitting for your vehicle to give you the quality you deserve. With this lift kit, be rest assured that quality is right at your doorstep.

Pros

Smooth performance

Easy to install

Highly durable

Easy to maintain

Cons

Average material quality

07. WULF Suspension Lift Kit: Built with extra-tough materials to last

Product Features

Fits 1999 – 2004 Ford F250 and F350 models

Mini leaf spring pack

High-quality materials

Extended U bolts

Product Specifications

Brand: WULF Suspensions

Model:

Weight:

Dimensions:

The WULF Suspension lift kit is built to lift your trucks using mini leaf packs that stack right on your factory leaf.

The mini leaf packs are built with extra tough materials to handle all kinds of terrain you intend to drive on.

More so, you can be assured that the leaves will not sag as this lift will keep the rest of your suspension components from being overextended.

This product is also very easy to install, and it comes with an instruction manual to ensure you get every step right.

You do not need to be bothered about quality compromise as this lift kit was meticulously sourced and engineered by professionals.

Besides, you can be guaranteed a perfect fit for your vehicles, as this kit has been proven to work.

These are some of the major things to consider when choosing the best lift kit for f250 super duty.

Pros

Easy installation

High durability

Quick installation

Great performance

Cons

Will not fit early 1999 January / February models

08. ReadyLift 66-2725 Lift Kit: Made to give you a guaranteed level stance

Product Features

SST Lift Kit system

Bump stop extensions with brake line extended brackets.

Steering stabilizer

Can lift to 2.5 inches in the front and 2.0 inches in the rear

Fits F250 Ford

Product Specifications

Brand: Readylift

Model: 66-2725

Weight: 16 pounds

Dimensions: 16 x 8.5 x 8.5 inches

The Readylift 66-2725 will not only provide you with the advertised lift height; it will also maintain accurate alignment specs.

Furthermore, you can be sure of retaining your factory turning radius and use your factory spare or stock wheels.

Additionally, this lift kit will not only give your truck a tough look, but it will also give you a smooth ride.

The SST lift kit system gives you everything you need to raise your truck by 2.5 inches in the front and 2.0 inches in the rear.

More so, this kit includes brake line extended brackets and a steering stabilizer to optimize your truck’s handling qualities.

Besides, it comes with everything you need to ensure you have everything you need to get the job done.

Pros

Easy installation

Reliable

Highly durable

Cons

Fits only F250 Ford

09. Street Dirt Track Lift Kit: Excellent endurance and durability

Product Features

Fits 1999 – 2020 Ford F250 and F350 Super Duty 2WD

Two silver billet aluminum lower coil spring spacers

Two 3/4 inch stud extensions

Corrosion and oxidation resistant

Quick and simple installation

Product Specifications

Brand: Street Dirt Track

Model: SDT

Weight: 4 pounds

Dimensions:

Street Dirt Track lift kit provides you with the durability and accelerated function to meet your needs.

Its spacers are also machined out of Billet Aluminum with a hard anodized finish to make it corrosion and oxidation resistant.

Furthermore, this lift kit will raise the front of your Ford truck to up to 2 inches. Additionally, its bolt-on kit installs with basic hand tools without coil or strut disassembly.

More so, this kit provides for the installation of plus-sized tires to give you a great view of the road.

It has been heat-treated for three times the strength of other aluminum alloys to provide the quality you deserve. Finally, with this kit, you can be guaranteed a ride with quality and comfort.

Pros

Highly durable

Gives a great fit

Smooth performance

Cons

Will not fit vehicles with Twin I-Beam suspension.

Hectic installation

10. MZS Lift Kit: Designed for maximum strength and increased safety

Product Features

Compatible with 2005 – 2020 F250 and F350 Super Duty 4WD

2.48-inch thick spacer

Machined out of billet aluminum

Corrosion and oxidation resistant

Easy bolt-on installation

Two front strut spacers

Product Specifications

Brand: MZS

Model: 3 Inch Leveling Kit

Weight: 3.8 pounds

Dimensions: 6.77 x 5.28 x 2.91 inches

The MZS leveling kit is made out of billet aluminum, therefore, you are guaranteed of durability.

Furthermore, it will raise the front of your vehicles to an additional height of 3 inches.

More so, it levels the vehicle and eliminates vehicle rake while supporting the dependable riding balance.

Additionally, the strut spacer alters the lower control arm’s angle, giving an additional lift beyond the spacers’ thickness.

Furthermore, this leveling kit comes with an easy bolt-on installation, so you don’t have to visit your auto parts store.

Lastly, it improves your vehicle’s stance and provides additional fender clearance for larger tires and wheels.

Pros

Increased ground clearance

Simple installation process

Great quality

Excellent performance

Offers perfect fit

Cons

Not too smooth functioning

Buying Considerations of The Selection Best Lift Kit For F250 Super Duty

Adding a lift kit to a truck comes naturally for most truck enthusiasts. Knowing what to look out for would greatly help to streamline the selection process.

Procuring a lift kit would give your ride a better ground clearance and an improved look.

To get the right kit for your vehicle, you’d need to do some research to ensure you get one that satisfies the driving needs.

There are lots of different lift kits out there from different manufacturers. Below are some of the factors you should bear in mind when procuring a lift kit.

Budget

The primary thing to be considered when you intend to get the best lift kit for the f250 super duty is your affordability.

You need to set a budget that will afford you the performance you need. For individuals who intend to drive on bumpy terrains, a suspension kit is preferable.

However, individuals concerned about looks should opt for a body lift kit, which is cheaper.

Installation

There are lift kits that are quite easy to install, while others are not so straightforward. If you are not experienced in installing kits, you should opt for the easier ones.

A lot of kits come with manuals and guides for installation, while others don’t. Furthermore, some would require you to use tools that may or may not be readily available.

You should check for these things before you purchase a lift kit.

Size

The size you want your truck to be should determine the kind of lift kit you should get.

However, it is advised that you should upgrade your truck’s size progressively to make sure your car adapts well to the changes. Larger sized lift kits are also more difficult to install.

Brand

You should go for a trusted brand before purchasing it. Then, you can rest assured that you are getting one that is dependable and is of high quality.

There are lots of trusted brands you can purchase from. Furthermore, you can check for online reviews; this would further help you select the kit.

Legality

Some states have laws against the use of some lift kits. Therefore, before you purchase one, you should check if the lift kit is within the confines of the law.

More so, it is worthy of note that attaching a lift kit to your vehicle may void its warranty.

Build Design

You need to make sure that the lift kit is made of reliable and durable materials. More so, you would be guaranteed to have the required balance for your truck.

Therefore, lift kits that are not durable or with materials that are not tightly fitted would negatively affect your truck’s balance and stability.

Shock Absorbers

It is of utmost importance that you purchase a lift kit with a powerful shock absorber. Therefore, you can be assured that you would have a smooth ride.

Similarly, it would also reduce the amount of dust and dirt on your truck while driving in a harsh environment. Hence, it would help to ensure the cleanliness of your vehicle.

Coil Springs

You would need to check the spacing and durability of a coil spring before purchasing a lift kit. Furthermore, they add to the height and bounce of a vehicle. More so, they also give the truck added stability to further guarantee optimal performance.

Driving Style

Firstly, the kind of lift kit you purchase should depend on whether you drive on the road or off the road.

More so, if you drive majorly on rough terrains, you should go for a suspension lift kit to give you a good height.

However, if you drive only on the road, you may not need a suspension kit with large height. Hence, a body lift kit would be preferable in this instance.

Compatibility

Not all lift kits are compatible with all vehicles. Therefore, it is pertinent to check for the lift kit’s compatibility with your vehicle before purchasing it.

Likewise, some lift kits were designed to be used for a particular vehicle model while some can be used for various models.

Frequently Asked Questions About The Best Lift Kit For F250 Super Duty

What exactly is a lift kit?

Lift kits are tools or devices that individuals can raise their vehicles to a level higher off the ground. More so, it helps to improve various aspects of the stability and performance of the vehicle.

Why should I lift my rig?

Firstly, there are two main purposes for installing lift kits: improving your vehicle’s performance or transforming its style.

Therefore, there’s no question about it, adding a lift kit to your truck will give it a unique style and would get heads rolling.

While choosing the best lift kit for f250 super duty, one should consider comfort, safety, durability, and reliability.

The biggest impact on performance that a lift can give can only be seen when one drives off-road.

Similarly, those who participate in high-speed desert racing, slow-speed rock crawling, general-purpose four-wheeling, long-distance open country treks, and mud racing will benefit more from the increased performance.

What size lift kits are available, and which should I choose?

Firstly, small lifts are usually cheap and inexpensive to install. They would give you clearance for slightly higher tires. They usually range between 1 – 3 inches.

Secondly, a medium-lift is perfect for those who want a large clearance for on-road driving. It ranges from 3.5 – 5 inches. More so, you would need to have a good rear shock if you intend to purchase this lift kit.

Lastly, the largest lifts are usually about 6 to 10 inches, which would give your truck the best off-road performance while giving it an aggressive look.

Therefore, you would also need to bear in mind that its on-road performance would be affected.

What is the difference between a lift kit and a leveling kit?

A lift kit would lift both the front and rear ends of your truck to a height of 3 inches or more. However, a leveling kit is used on stock vehicles whose rear ends are higher than their front ends.

Therefore, a leveling kit would raise only the vehicle’s front end to a maximum height of 3 inches. More so, your choice of kit would depend on your preferred choice and needs.

Can I put a leveling kit on top of my lift kit for more height?

There are lots of factors to be considered before a definite answer can be given. However, it is highly not recommended as you’re pushing the vehicle beyond it’s intended limits.

More so, doing this would greatly affect the performance of your truck. Hence, it is generally not advised.

Can I remove my lift and go back to stock?

Firstly, if the kit you installed on your vehicle doesn’t use new cross members, you can easily convert your lift to stock.

Hence, it is as simple as removing the lift kit components and installing the stock components.

Moreover, this would be as straightforward if one uses lifts with cross members as they, more often than not, utilize differential drop.

Hence, the factory frame would have had to be cut to enable the front differential to be lowered down. Therefore, cut pieces would have to be welded back on if you intend to go back to stock.

Is there a way to upgrade a lift kit?

It is possible to upgrade a lift kit. However, it worthy of note that each of the components must be compatible with each other.

Also, if some parts are designed for stock suspension while others are designed for body lifts, it may not be possible to upgrade the vehicle with these components.

Furthermore, some brands offer some tools such as traction bars, lift struts, control arms, and coil-overs to upgrade a previously installed lift kit.

I have an old truck. Should I lift it?

It is possible to lift an old truck; however, some factors should be considered.

Furthermore, if you want to lift the vehicle with a suspension kit, you would require many replacement components, especially if the truck is older than ten years.

Similarly, a significant factor to consider is that once the lift is installed, some of its parts may soon wear out due to the addition of larger wheels and new operating angles.

The most common parts to be changed are the tie rods, wheel bearings, and ball joints. Once these are addressed, you can rest assured of having a smooth and quality ride.

Conclusion

In this review and buying guide, we talked about important things to consider when buying the best lift kit for f250 super duty.

However, we know selecting one from the variety of choices is not going to be easy. Therefore, you would need to place more importance on the things that are important to you.

Additionally, for a smooth and easy-going ride, pick a suspension lift kit with soft shock absorbers.

Moreover, a fast ride would need far more efficient shock absorbers. You have to consider the desired height you want for your vehicle.

In conclusion, you would need to consider all these factors and more when purchasing a lift kit.