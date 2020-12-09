Best Harmonic Balancer for Your Car 2020: Buyers’ Guide

If you own a car, you might know about the crankshaft and its role in turning the wheels of your vehicle. It basically converts the power of engine into rotational motion that runs your car.

Each time the forces act on the crankshaft as the cylinders of an engine fire, the twisting in crankshaft results in vibration that resonate it. As a result of various frequencies, vibrations in crankshaft can become worse often ending up in failure of crankshaft. This might cause you huge sums of your car repair.

This is when a harmonic balancer comes into play. It is a primary element of any engine. But what does it exactly do? If you own a car, you will surely need a harmonic balancer. In this post, we’ll tell you all the essential details about the harmonic balancer. So, keep on reading!

Have you ever thought of a car built out of aluminium, steel, and other parts, but it does not feel like a mass of vibrating steel when your kick-off your engine? It happens because new-age cars implement a technology called “Harmonic Balancer” and this particular part of a vehicle amazingly reduces the vibration of the engine.

What is Harmonic Balancer?

A harmonic balancer is a forepart attachment connected to the crankshaft of an engine that decreases the vibrations and mostly viewed as a damper. It’s actually a rubber sandwich, as the central part made up of rubber and the outside layers are built of metal. The harmonic balancer usually takes the image of a pulley, yet their functionalities are very different.

Did You Know?

‘Harmonic balancer in a car helps absorb vibrations of the engine while keeping it at a safe level.’

The harmonic balancer is a combination of two hubs, split up by a rubber liner. Original balance factors include power output, engine size, and spinning assembly weight are among the contemplation used to control the appropriate proportion of the harmonic balance assembly. Engine upgrades are mostly required when shifting to a different balance, mainly if any modifications to the crankshaft have done.

How Harmonic Balancer Works in Car?

The crankshaft transforms the up and down movement of the piston’s mechanism into a spinning motion which causes a lot of fluctuation. Still, the harmonic balancer acts as a resilient absorber that averts you from feeling the force applied by the pistons onto the crankshaft. The harmonic balancer is made up of two critical components: an ‘Energy-Dissipater’ and ‘Inertia Mass’.

Energy-Dissipater- This energy dissolving element consumes the mechanical vibrations.

You thought in the past that you do not need a harmonic balancer in your life, but now you know that it’s a silent hero for you which let you enjoy the power of your car without hassles. It would not be wrong to say that Harmonic balancer is a staple part of almost all engines builds.

Common Types of Harmonic Balancers

Automobile manufacturers use different designs for their harmonic balancers; however, these three are the most common types which are widely available in the market.

1. Elastomer Harmonic Balancer

In this type, a rubber substantial attaches the crankshaft middle, and the weight or inertia ring controls excess vibration. Such kind of harmonic balancers are used to stock applications, but few aftermarket companies provide tuned elastomer which is specifically tuned to advance high-performance applications.

For example, ATI uses numerous rubber rings and a particular kind of rubber to tune their harmonic balancer for the specific applications. By using multiple types of materials and ring diameters, the company is ready to create tailored dampers for definite ranges of rpm where vibration is the lowest. Elastomer harmonic balancer tends to be inexpensive. Nonetheless, the point of the detectors is limited to the movement of the bounded rubber before shearing.

2. Fluid Or Viscous Harmonic Balancer

Fluid/viscous harmonic balancers technology consolidates a thick liquid, generally, silicone between an outer housing and inertia ring. Just as vibration causes the inertia ring and outer housing to rotate back and forth out of the point with each other, this causes a shearing activity to establish within the fluid. This shearing activity converts the vibration into heat and depletes it through outer housing.

The viscous harmonic balancer can be expensive than the elastomer counterparts, but they generally handle vibration over a broader RPM (Revolution Per Minute) area. As the fluid is not secured to the balancer like in elastomer design, it is limitless in its ability to move and can be even more potent as RPMs boost.

3. Friction Style Harmonic Balancer

Friction harmonic balancer operates a set of clutch discs to regulate vibration. By changing the style and size of the internal clutch discs, with the spring-loaded pressure of these particular discs, manufacturers can completely tune these harmonic balancers to an rpm range. These discs are not secured to the damper; besides, the movement of the inertia rings are less limited than adjusted elastomer style balancers.

Best Harmonic Balancers for your Car 2020

If you want to ensure that the parts of harmonic balancers fit your car perfectly, you can enter your model trim level and search the Amazon Garage. Below mentioned some of the best-reviewed harmonic balancers for your car 2020.

Dorman 594-236 Engine Harmonic Balancer

One of the best-reviewed balancers in the market is 594-236 engine harmonic balancer manufactured by Dorman. This is a direct replacement harmonic balancer with a stress-resistant rubber bond to ingest engine vibration properly. It has ductile steel construction gives excellent tensile and great strength for greater durability.

Pros:

It is cost-effective and has a durable construction.

It’s an ideal replacement as it exactly matches the function for an accurate replacement.

Cons:

It’s for selected mercury or fords models and doesn’t come with a new bolt.

It only goes on the shaft one way.

Dorman 594-010 Harmonic Balancer

This Dorman 594-010 harmonic balancer is a game-changer for your car engine. Sleek and durable Dorman harmonic balancer features stress resistance rubber bond, which stands the damaging effect of ozone, regular wear, tear and heat. The adaptable steel construction grants better tensile and impacted durability, maintaining the efficiency of fuel or safeguarding the engine.

Pros:

Comes with easy installation harmonic balancer puller (594-999).

Ensures direct replacement for an appropriate fit.

It comes with the protective sleeve over cone which prevents damage where applicable.

Cons:

Expensive.

Limited warranty

Dorman 594-311 Serpentine Harmonic Balancer

This durable and sleek Dorman 594-311 Serpentine Harmonic Balancer has a tough resistant rubber that comes with the protector of harmful effects like salt, ozone, heat and usual tear and tear.

This Dorman harmonic balancer underwent proper dimensional checks of assembly and critical elements to ensure the strength and integrity of parts.

Pros:

Ships with protective sleepover cone which prevent damage.

It replaces direct to ensure proper fit.

Easy installation as it comes with Dorman’s Harmonic balancer puller (594-999)

It humidifies the engine and power the alternator power steering pump and compressor.

It signals the CPK sensor for the engine operation.

Cons:

Expensive

Dorman 594-298 Engine Harmonic Balancer

This great direct replacement 594-298 engine harmonic balancer by Dorman properly absorbs the engine vibration with a stress-resistant rubber bond. Steel Ductile construction provides excellent impact and tensile strength for greater durability.

Pros:

Matches the function and fit of the original harmonic balancer.

Features a rubber vibration damper bonded between steel ductile components.

Cost-effective solution and original equipment.

It is undergone dimensional verification, functional testing and material validation to ensure performance.

Cons:

It has no lifetime warranty.

It is for selected Acura/Honda models.

Dorman 594-024S Harmonic Balancer

Another best harmonic balancer for your car is 594-024S Harmonic Balancer, manufactured by Dorman. This harmonic balancer underwent detailed dimensional checks of the full assembly and important components to assure the strength of parts.

Pros:

It’s a direct replacement which makes it a right fit.

Quite easy to install with Dorman harmonic balancer puller (594-999)

It’s a cost-effective solution for your engine.

Cons:

No warranty

Dorman 594-5607 Harmonic Balancer

Another best harmonic balancer is Dorman 594-5607 harmonic balancer which safeguards the engine and maintains fuel efficiency of your car for several years. This balancer has dimensional checks of the full assembly and vital components to ensure the strength of the engine parts.

Pros:

Direct replacement of the real harmonic balancer.

It is Functional testing performed, dimensional verified and material validated.

Its Benchmarked with Original equipment performance to meet quality standards.

Easy installation due to Dorman harmonic balancer puller (594-999)

It ensures the fitness of the balancer in the engine.

Cons:

Expensive

Limited to Chevrolet, Isuzu and GMC.

Things to Consider Before Buying Harmonic Balancer for Car

Are you tired of your old malfunctioning harmonic balancer? Do you want to toss it into the bin? If you’re going to change it with something more functional and improved harmonic balancer, make sure that the restoration can thoroughly dampen vibration while supporting your car’s crankshaft.

New Versus Used Harmonic Balancer

It’s best to buy a new harmonic balancer than taking a risk on an old/used one. A used harmonic balancer can be cost-effective; however, there is no guarantee for how long time it will last. Sooner you will know it, you might have to buy a new or pay further for the pricey repair of the crankshaft that did not fulfil the needs of dampening action.

For Daily Routine/Racing

If you are considering to buy harmonic balancer for racing or daily driving, you may get a harmonic balancer that’s mainly for street use or racing purpose. Make sure to find the one that suits your car’s nature.

Choose Harmonic Balancer According To Vehicle

A right harmonic balancer should match the OE (Original Equipment) specifications. You can also have an upgrade without spending more. It would be best if you make sure that even its new or aftermarket upgrade or used, the balancer system must fit your car system perfectly. You can consult with other users or car’s manual to be sure.

Indications of Bad Harmonic Balancer

Excessive Vibration in the Engine

A right harmonic balancer entirely works hard to keep you relaxed as well as prevent the car from vibrating so much that it might upset other components. But, due to daily wear and tear, it would display signs of needing a restoration. We are listing the common symptoms you can look out for to see whether or not your harmonic balancer is a useful one.

Do you feel like your car is vibrating more than average? It is because the outer rubber layer of your balancer is ready for replacement. It is warped from the heat or broken due to the immediate changing of temperatures.

Poor Performance of Engine

If the engine of your car is performing poorly, it’s the high time that you change harmonic balancer with the new one.

Drive Belt Noise

Who likes noisy drive belts? No one, right? Wrong harmonic balancer also upsets the drive belt. If you hear it slipping or squealing, your harmonic balancer may need to be replaced.

Uneven Idling of the Engine

If your vehicle is rigged with electronic ignition, in that case, a broken harmonic balancer might affect it to idle poorly, as the machine in your car will notice something wrong and make a try to compensate for it. Though, in its mechanism of paying, it might misconstrue over and overbuild upon the nature of the damage.

Messed Up Timing Marks

Many harmonic balancers built on a circle piece of rubber are wrapped in between circle metal pieces. To confirm that these three are appropriately adjusted, they are depicted with timing marks by the manufacturer. You can notice these marks aren’t fixed; it happens because the pieces slide from each other.

You should pay full attention to your car’s harmonic balancer as it is vital to nearly all combustion engines. If your harmonic balancer supports severe further damage, it may cause the separation of your engine belts, left you with compromised and poor performance.

FAQs about Harmonic Balancer for Car

How do I choose harmonic balancer for my car?

For choosing the harmonic balancer, one must know the type of his/her car and engine. For harmonic balancer criteria, the longer the stroke and the larger diameter and mass, the greater the torque. Right mass and diameter can help find the right balancer for your car.

What is the difference between Harmonic balancer and damper?

An alliance fit which assures the engine moves in perfect step with crankshaft is called “harmonic balancer” while dampers like a (torsional damper, crankshaft damper and vibration dampers) are the same as harmonic balancer but with a difference of counterweight to external balance which is a rotating assembly in a damper.

What are the symptoms of bad harmonic balancer?

The symptoms of bad harmonic balancer are noticeable balancer vibration, frequent unusual noises, engine vibration and visible damage or wear. The bad balancer can wear the belt and engine accessories. It may be possible in some cases that balancer can drift apart, which can destroy under the hood of various components in the car.

How long does harmonic balancer last?

For particular engines, sometimes harmonic balancers last forever or maybe like for the life of an engine. Many engines may only last 40,000 miles or less than ten years. So, it’s dependable on the machine and harmonic balancer as well.

Is Crankshaft pulley and harmonic balancer the same thing?

The harmonic balancer is a part of an engine coupled with crankshaft pulley (used as mass also) to the crankshaft with isolator of rubber in between. Spinning impulses, created by the firing of the cylinders, are consumed by the rubber and returned to the circle rotating crankshaft out of the point with pulses, softening the spinning vibrational inherent to the systems. The consistent action on the rubber finally causes the breakdown, and the rubber deteriorates cause disorder of the pulley.

Concluding Thoughts

All in all, the harmonic balancer is an integral part of any combustion engine. It’s used in keeping the vibration at a safer level for both the vehicle and the user itself. Keeping a regular check on unusual vibrations, irregular engine drifting, noisy drive belts and not aligned timing marks is crucial. These might be the signs that your harmonic balance needs a replacement. Be conscious as further damages can cause your accessories to fall off like engine belts and balancer itself.

Before purchasing balancer consider your vehicle year, manufacturing type and model for assuring that you wouldn’t have to deal with difficulties of returning or waiting for the product to be shipped once more. Make sure to find the right match for your car to avoid unnecessary hassles. Which harmonic balancer are you going to purchase? Let us know.