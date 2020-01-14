Top 10 Best ESR Meter 2020 For Ultimate Measurement – Reviews

Securing the best ESR meter is one of the critical issues in the electronic arena. This ESR stands for equivalent series resistance. There are several good manufacturers are producing these excellent meters.

These excellent meters calculate the equivalent series resistance value of the capacitor. A typical multimeter cannot calculate the ESR value.

That is why the ESR meter has its utilities for the engineers and designers. There are several manufacturers available in this arena. But several manufacturers provide the meters with quality outputs.

The exact value and safe measurement are the two critical aspects of quality measurement.

If you search the definition of ESR meter, the description is as follows- the instrument is a two-terminal electronic instrument for measuring equivalent series resistance for real capacitors efficiently.

The critical differences between ESR meter and the multimeter are the use of alternating current. Ordinary multimeter uses a dc signal, whereas ESR meter uses alternating current.

In our comprehensive review, we skim through the top market-leading ESR meters with essential features, advantages, and disadvantages to a certain degree.

The report also consists of buying considerations and frequently asked questions to guide you to pick the absolute best for your disposal.

Now it is time to consider the top 10 products in terms of usability and customer feedback.

10 Best ESR Meter Reviews

01. Signstek MESR-100 ESR LCR Circuit Testing Meter

Signstek products are very critically acclaimed meters for better usage. One of the critical aspects of the meter is the conversion of the square wave signal to a sine wave.

This excellent conversion is a significant breakthrough because it reduces the high-frequency components of the square wave. These higher frequency components hamper the connector terminals and capacitors.

Another essential aspect of the instrument is the resolution of the equipment. The resolution can be reduced up to .001 Ohm. Moreover, the product comes with permanent LCD.

The LCD is very important. One of the critical developments to consider is the resolution of the display to have significant advantages — one of the essential resources for determining the capacitor status.

The device is compared with 25 V electrolytic capacitor to determine good or bad. There is a button termed zero, which will manually reset the value.

This feature is essential. The device supports 2 AA battery and USB external power.

Highlights

Excellent square wave to sine wave conversion

Supports 2 AA Batteries

The top-quality LCD

Higher resolution up to .001 Ohm

Indicates excellent or bad compared with 25 V Electrolytic Capacitor

Pros

The best quality square wave to sine wave conversion to remove noise signal

Manual reset

Excellent power supply

Cons

The device sometimes gives wrong results in the open connector. Manual reset is required

02. KKmoon ESR Capacitance MES -100 Ohm Meter

This is one of the excellent product which uses a 100KHz sine wave signal to produce results. The meter converts square wave to sine wave to produce better results.

This conversion protects terminals and capacitors for a certain degree of harm. The square wave consists of some higher frequency contents, which reduces the longevity of the terminals to a certain extent.

The device also has a broader range of resolutions from 0.001 to 100. The product also comes with a high-quality LCD display. The device also configures in a distinct way to improve the vision of reading.

The equipment also comes with excellent quality batteries and external UBS charging for a longer run. The device is a handy product in-circuit test.

With these instruments, you can quickly identify different capacitors on TV or other circuits. The equipment displays the good or the adverse conditions based on the performance.

The brilliant KKMOON meter is designed with utmost grace and clarity. That is why it is regarded as one of the best meters in the electronics industry.

Highlights

Excellent square wave to sine wave conditions

Superb for circuit testing

The device has a curved interface for handheld testing

The meter has a manual button of zero to set the device

Greater resolution and range

Pros

The meter is handy to use

The product accommodates square wave to sine wave conversion

Excellent circuit testing

Cons

The leads are not proper sometimes

03. DROK Capacitor Mosfet Transistor Tester

If you want multipurpose multi-option products, then this is the right product with essential features.

Noticeably the device can handle different electronic equipment such as a diode, triode, transistor, ESR, and Capacitor. The meter also supports SCR testing.

It comes with a large LED display. The display design is quite extraordinary and very handful. The resolution of the screen is excellent.

The quality devices also ensure superior visibility and outstanding performance. The display uses different colors to indicate different statuses.

It is an intelligent device. It can easily detect different types of products like NPN or PNP transistors to a high degree and quality performance. The device can detect other electronic product very efficiently.

The device is battery powered. 9v DC battery used. The invention also has different quality outputs, and automatic shut down for efficient power uses.

Highlights

Multi-purpose meter supports different products like a transistor, Mosfet, and other electronic products.

Excellent quality products with automatic identification

DC Battery supported

The automated facility of the shutdown after the 40s

Unique LCD with different color

Pros

It is a multipurpose device with diversified use

Superb display with a lot of options

Automatic shutdown for efficient power use

Cons

The equipment has some issues in measuring three final products

04. Akozon MESR -100 ESR Capacitor Tester

This instrument is an excellent product with the necessary features. The device uses superior 100kHz sine wave power to test the capacitance.

This sign wave conversion from the square wave is a very efficient way of measuring capacitance. The square wave signal produces high-frequency components that are problematic for some kinds of uses.

The device is also an auto-ranging product which is suitable for using different types of circuit tests. The quality of the device also ensures excellent communications in the LCD.

The instrument has an excellent LCD, which triggers the value very swiftly. The product has a unique array of resolutions. The meter quality has exceeded from other versions.

The LCD is designed with superior performance so that the user can read the reading in dark conditions. The device also comes with an auto shut down options, which reduces the power consumption more efficiently.

Before using the method, you need to discharge the capacitor. If the capacitor is fully discharged, then it may produce the error.

Highlights

Excellent display

Automatic shut down

The 100 KHz sine wave signal

Excellent tool for circuit testing

Pros

The meter is energy efficient

Unique display and resolution

The device has superior resolution

Cons

The equipment is susceptible

05. Fully Assembled Blue ESR Tester

The meter has a long legacy since 2007. The design is unique, based on some previous versions. This excellent device is engineered with such precision that this product can handle the capacitor as low as one uF.

This is a remarkable resolution for a meter. The equipment also can measure some different rechargeable batteries, mainly alkaline batteries.

The device is designed with such brilliance that it can be adjusted in hand very quickly. The device can efficiently work on different circuits to find out the fault and produce suitable results.

Moreover, the instrument comes with unpolarized connectors, which provides accuracy in the measurements.

The quality of the instrument also ensures superior performance in some problematic scenarios like a low resistance grounding system. The device can also provide automatic shut off after a confident fixed display.

Energy-efficient products are signs of good manufacturers. The inherent quality makes the device as a leading product in the meter industry.

The manufacturer also provides excellent warranty service for manufacturing fault.

Highlights

It has excellent design

The meter can measure capacitance up to 1uF

It can support rechargeable batteries

The equipment support excellent quality precise measurement

Outstanding warranty

Pros

The device supports diverse applications

The meter is energy efficient

The manufacturer provides excellent warranty

Cons

The device resolution is low compared to other meters

06. DE-5000 Excellent Handheld LCR Meter

This is an excellent product with some exceptional quality output. The meter is a unique LCR meter. The device also uses different quality signals to measure ESR impedance.

The quality product also has excellent design performance. The product also has auto-ranging options. The equipment also provides super quality output and unique measurements.

The device’s quality and commitment from manufacturers also ensure superior performances. Based on device type, you can measure the capacitor by serial or parallel connection.

The sorting mode is also a very valid option. Professional engineers can take benefit from the function very quickly.

The quality product also improves the accuracy of the measurements. The package also comes with cool accessories and manuals. The manual pdf also comes via email.

Highlights

Higher accuracy meter

Dual display

Can measure inductor, capacitor, and resistors

Also, measure ESR reading

Comes with required accessories

Pros

Excellent precise reading

Versatile meter

Cons

The operation is a bit difficult.

07. B&K Precision 881 ESR Capacitor Tester

The product is an essential addition in the meter arena. The device can measure ESR reading with unprecedented precision and quality. The meter readings are excellent and indicate good or bad.

The instrument has superior engineering. The supported ESR range is 0.1 to 30 Ohm. The field is not very good. Some of the better meters have a higher resolution.

The three front panels also indicate the status of the capacitor as good or bad. The equipment is convenient to use in-circuit test.

The device also produces different ac signals to measure, but the signal level is so optimized that it does not open any semiconductor materials. The quality of measurements is the unique property for the equipment.

Highlights

The three front colors indicate the status of the capacitor

The measurement of ESR ranges from 0.1 to 30 ohm

The analysis of Dc resistance is also 0.1 to 30 ohm

Excellent warranty service

Pros

Accurate measurements and precise calculation

Superior output presentation

The warranty service for the equipment is good

Cons

The ranges of ESR is not that great compared other meters

08. Peak Electronic Design Atlas ESR70

This product is ideally suited for PCB designs. The product is also essential to produce high-quality performance. The New design has surpassed the expectation from the predecessor designs.

The resolution of the device is 0.01 Ohm. The quality has improvised to more industry standards. The meter is exact.

The instrument has excellent protection against high charged capacitors. That is why the longevity of the equipment is ensured to commendable heights.

Most recently, the company has produced an excellent range of ESR values ranging from 0 to 40 ohm. This is an astonishing range. The equipment also introduces audio sound.

For different measurements, the particular sound beep will be played. This newly developed feature is quite essential.

Highlights

The meter calculates ESR values

The product is suitable in circuit applications

The instrument has excellent audio support

The ranges are from 0.0 to 40 ohm

The resolution is 0.01 ohm

Pros

The device resolution is excellent

The range is also very unique

The meter has some good design consistencies

Cons

The sound is sometimes very annoying

09. Smart Tweezer Professional LCR Meter/ESR Meter

This is one of the finest designed with optimal factures meter. The meter is intended for professional use. The product is brilliant in determining the range and the type of measurements.

The item measures inductance, resistance, and capacitance. The meter also measures different quality ESR readings using different rms valued as a signal.

The leads are excellent swiss made gold plated. The device is ideal for use in precise environments. The meter also has different quality manual options.

The quality instrument with necessary features ensured good quality precision for better outputs. The standard options are handy if any misdiagnosis happens.

The equipment also professional OLED display for better usage. The quality of the instrument has improved to a great deal. The clear picture for the show is crucial for understanding different measurements.

Highlights

The precise LCR probe

Quality Swiss made leads

Excellent ESR measurements

Built-in Li-ion Batteries

USB charger

Attractive ergonomic and portable designs

10. KEYSIGHT U1733C Handheld LCR Meter

If you want to have a professional meter with all the right features and options, then this is the best meter. The accuracy of the meter is quite extraordinary.

The accuracy is within the limit of 0.2 percent. This meter is appropriate for circuit testing. It also provides superior quality performance with immaculate resolution.

The resolution determines the range for professional use. Noticeably it has a large LCD display.

The output of the meter also ensures excellent communications and resolutions to solve different circuits to a certain extent.

Keysight has a long battery life for up to sixteen hours. The battery life is also a critical topic of interest. Different circuits need a long time for better treatment with precise combinations.

Usually, professional meters are very costly. This is why you can pick the desired meter with a range of quality output assurances.

Highlights

The device also has a dynamic range

The resolution of the meter is quite awesome

The range of accuracy is close to 99.8 percents

Three selectable frequencies

Excellent professional meter

Pros

Keysight meters are quite fascinating

The meter has a dynamic range

Excellent pricing against quality

Cons

Amateur users do not get the desired results.

Buying Considerations of Top Quality ESR Meter

There are several good meters in the industry. All the suitable devices have some standard features. Let’s discuss the following parameters, which should be your considerations to buy.

The resolution

Resolution is one of the critical aspects of any meters. The more resolution will increase the preciseness. That is why it is quite essential to have excellent resolution. These devices are necessary because a misjudgment can hamper your precise devices.

The range

The range of the meter is quite essential. The device should support a wide range; otherwise, some capacitance cannot be measured. There is some excellent manufacture has a low range.

The best quality meter has a range from .01 ohm to 40 Ohm. The development of the instrument also depends on the fields.

LCD display

The quality devices need to have precise LCD or LED displays. All the good meters come with an accurate LCD display.

The resolution of the show should be an essential feature. The quality of the output also depends on the screen. Any fault reading can be catastrophic. The good manufacturers also take care of the display.

Automatic Shut down

There are also some brilliant features. Among them, automatic shut down is a necessary feature. This feature enables proper quality power management. There is no need for the display to consume powers.

Most efficiently, the equipment reduces the ability to a specific limit so that the device can run for a more extended period without recharging of a battery.

Verdict Line

ESR meter is an essential addition in today’s life. Because there is hardly any device where capacitors are not used. Ordinary multimeters cannot measure the capacitor very quickly.

That is why the ESR meter is essential in today’s life. It is wise to measure the capacitor after a full discharge. These precautionary actions may reduce a lot of problems.