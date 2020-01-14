You’re on the market for the best class D amplifier, and you don’t know where to start. Rest easy knowing you’ve come to the right place.

These handy tools, also called switching amplifiers, take sound to a whole new level. Are you looking for something efficient? A compact device?

Or do you want raw power? No matter what your needs and questions are, we have the answers.

After thoroughly scouring the internet, this article compiles the best amps on the market.

We break down product specifics so that your journey to find the perfect amp will be both efficient and fun.

You may check out top quality low voltage transformers for landscape lighting to decorate garden or home.

Top 10 Best Class D Amplifier Review

01. Fosi Audio BT20A Bluetooth Amplifier – Ideal Miniature Class D Model

Anyone who is looking for quality sound with the compact design will see huge benefits from this product.

We love technology, so much so that we know all too well how easy it is for wires and supplies to get bulky.

Sometimes, the best option is concise and easy to maneuver. For those of us who want all the power of a large-scale amplifier (without the weight and tedium), this is a worthy choice.

Bluetooth capacity is a major draw of this item. This mobile technology application is relatively new to the market.

It lets us control the amp from a distance (instead of needing to constantly use button controls).

Given that it has a thirty-three-foot range, the breadth it offers is ideal for even the most demanding users. The key to Bluetooth value is quality.

This model offers a design free of white noise and disturbance- so you can focus on the sounds you want to hear.

Highlighted Features

Compact design for easy installation

Bluetooth amplification abilities

280-Watt capacity with 8 Ohm system

320 Watts for 4 Ohm design

Features a 24 Volt power supply

Pros

Suitable for home use

Works for 12-25 Volt power supply

20Hz – 20kHz sound range

Comes with a power supply cord

Cons

Only works for passive, not for powered speakers

02. Rockford Fosgate R500X1D – Great 1 Channel Amplifier

All technology is vulnerable to overheating. It’s no mystery since the transfer of electrical power mimics the flow of heat on a sub-atomic level.

The way Class D amps work is by rapidly switching modulated pulses back and forth. Naturally, this generates a fair amount of heat.

This temperature differential can seriously damage the product. Detriment can be basic wear and tear resulting from expanding and constricting of the metal itself.

The damage can also show up as the product breaking altogether.

Thankfully, this model features protective mechanisms by way of the aluminum casing for the control panel.

This protects critical infrastructure from heat-related issues. It defends against short-circuiting and offers heat sensors to promote longevity of the amp itself.

Anyone who has ever had a piece of tech stop working after a lightning storm knows the value of defense against short circuits.

Highlighted Features

Frequency Range 20Hz to 250Hz

12 dB octave range

Features infrasonic filter

Includes a remote control

High efficiency for reduced power consumption

Dimensions: 8.5×6.8×2.0 inches

Pros

Protects from short circuits

Thermal sensors

CEA-2006 compliancy

Remote control for bass

Cons

Does not feature battery-powered operations, only plug-in

03. SMSL AD18 Stereo Amplifier – Fantastic Digital Amplifier with Analog Ability

Modern technology meeting old sound is a great value of this amplifying setup.

The key value of this system is that it answers to both analog function and to Bluetooth. Depending on the sounds we seek, both have significant value.

When it comes to analog, music that has been downloaded or still sits on a CDROM is accessible.

We love our music- all of our music. When we source an amp that doesn’t sacrifice the use of older tech for modern abilities, it benefits both our ears and our musical collection.

Bluetooth has major draws as well. The technology featured by this product allows us to transfer digital files from a distance.

This means that any new MP3 or MP4 can be readily sent to the amp and converted into sound. The quality of the tone is a significant draw as well.

We want our music to be as undisturbed as possible from the tedium of static and flawed tones. Strong designs with high consideration into acoustic quality make this amplifier great.

Highlighted Features

Supportive of both Bluetooth and analog

Small color screen

Adjustable brightness

2-volt power supply plugin

Features micro USB cable

Remote control, antenna

Aluminum reduces signal interference

Measurements: 172x51x85 mm

Weighs 572 grams

Pros

Patented sound technology

Lightweight and easy to transport

Small LED screen

Contains USB hookups

Aluminum reduces interference

Bluetooth and Analog system

Cons

On the higher end of the cost model spectrum

04. Alpine BBX-T600 Amplifier – Ideal V-Power Digital Amp for Automobiles

One of the best places for us music fans to listen to our favorite sounds is on the road.

It fills the hours of a journey with enjoyment and reduces the tedium of everything from commutes to road trips.

Those of us who are picky about the quality of our music- preferring the absence of interference and noticing when the bass is too drastic, this is a great car amp.

It is easy to install into the vehicle, adding value through time saved. Since it is so lightweight, it can be transported simply. The small size allows it to fit into most any automobile.

The system has been on the market for six years in its current form.

Prior to this, it was a larger build that offered comparable functions. The key utility is in the size reduction.

Especially in cars, every square inch counts. We want to make the most use of the area we have.

This amp is forty percent smaller than previous models, without forgoing power and sound quality.

Due to the fact that it is a vehicular accessory, the machine works at a lower voltage than other amps (like those that plug into walls).

Answering to 14.4 Volts keeps the system protected from a variety of ailments. These include everything from overheating to short-circuiting.

The design promotes durability making this a solid investment like a car accessory.

Highlighted Features

Measurements: 10.4 x 15.6 x 3.1 inches

Weighs: 5 pounds

Simple to install

Snap-on terminal

Evolved into the class D platform

Pros

Easy to install

High powered

Reduced size

Strong sound quality

Cons

Snap-on terminal setup subject to breakage due to tension

05. Skar Audio RP-350.1D – Great Subwoofer Level Control Choice

Some music is about treble. Other sounds focus on the bass. Generally, the two intermingle to produce a high-quality audio experience.

We favor this option for modern music since it puts the focus onto bass sound control and regulation. The key difference between these two features is numerical.

The sound itself is a frequency, measured in Hertz (Hz). The lower the frequency, the deeper the sound (meaning bass or subwoofer noise).

When the frequency is higher numerically, the sound referenced is treble.

While a lot of music focusses on treble nuances, this option is great for those looking to feel the sound of their surroundings.

Bass acoustics typically present as a pulsation that we can feel when hearing the sound. We love this for travel; and, since this is such a versatile model, it is ideal for powerful sounds.

Even though it is relatively small in size, the failsafe tech it employs is sturdy.

It boasts a heat sink, preventing physical damage to the circuitry (which is also quaternarily protected).

Highlighted Features

Frequency between 20-250Hz

Efficient heatsink for long life

Built-in control panel with bass EQ switch between 0, 6 and 12 decibels

Prevents overheating and shortage or low voltage problems

Has bass knob control for the front of the vehicle

Dimensions: 12/8x7x3.2 inches

Weighs 4.4 pounds

On the market for 3 years

Pros

6-decibel level range

4-way protection of circuitry

Strong internal components

Wide frequency range

Cons

Only relevant to vehicular applications

06. SMSL SA50 TDA7942 Amp and Adapter – Great Sleek and Simple Model

Amplifiers are a fascinating technology. In effect, what they do is simple. This technology takes a digital file and intakes the electronic submission of data.

From there, through its application of circuitry, the data file converts into vibrations.

These vibrations (the physical, patterned movement of internal components) are what creates the sound which we hear.

Due to this fact, the quality of the material is critical to everything from acoustic value to overall shelf life.

This design features original parts, meaning the components used are specific to the machine in which they reside.

An aluminum shell prevents physical damage to the machine- deterring everything from corrosion to impact damage.

This is of special value since this pocket-sized model is great for travel. It can fit nicely everywhere from a shelf to a work desk.

The size doesn’t compromise the value of sound, meaning that you can move around with this tech and continue to carry music with you.

It is best for indoor use since there is a lack of grounding technology to protect both the circuitry and the user.

Highlighted Features

Simple and compact design

Original parts manufacturing

Aluminum shell to prevent damage from elements

24-volt power supply input

Weighs 1.1 pounds

Dimensions: 4.7×1.5×3.4 inches

Pros

Ideal indoor model

Aluminum Casing

Acoustic quality sound

Lightweight

Sleek appearance

Cons

The model is not suitable for subwoofer design features

Due to lack of grounding, cannot function on bikes or in cars

07. Dayton Audio DTA-1 Amplifier – Great AC/DC Amplifier with Battery Operation

Whether you are camping or out for a walk, the ability to travel with music is of significant value. Music transcends most things- including power supply.

This model is great for those who like to take their tunes with them everywhere since it is battery powered. Taking eight AA batteries, the system operates for a significant amount of time on this power source.

Of course, it can also plug into the wall via the AC power cord. Nonetheless, the true value of this amp is its liberal movement capacity.

It is lightweight at just over one pound, making it easy to add to any kind of carrier.

It features high-quality resolution, with less than twelve percent being lost to static in transition. Quality is the focus, and it all but eliminates pop and interference.

Connections are all wired to the pocket-size product itself. The design features six ports with male to male connections that suit almost all technologies.

These include everything from iPods and iPads to personal computing systems. Check to make sure that your device is compatible with the ports on this system. Provided it is, then this is a great option for on the go listening.

Highlighted Features

Reduces speaker pop or audio interference

Up to 88% efficiency with quality audio resolution

Needs 8 AA batteries to power cordlessly

Dimensions: 2 x 6.1 x 3.8 inches

Weighs 1.1 lbs

On the market for 10 years

Pros

Palm-sized

Works with cord or battery

Cons

This is not a Bluetooth compatible model

08. Behringer Europower EP4000 Professional Stereo Amp – Great High-Quality Sound Resolution

Many listeners and amp users are amateur musicians and casual listeners. A great number of us, however, fall into the class of professional musicians.

For those of us who are looking to host events or take our musical passion to the next level, this is an ideal choice.

It is a sizable option, weighing in at over thirty-eight pounds. That said, the features it includes clarify the value to those with music as a key focus.

It works with very high power (one of the largest wattage receivers around), supplying up to 4000 watts into 4 ohms of resistance throughout the machine.

The system fits well with PA systems and is loud enough to provide the sound needed for event hosting.

Since it uses such a large amount of power, it is great that the machine takes measures to prevent damage to the internal components.

Key to this is the exhaust fan that actively works to keep the system itself cool. Naturally, this prevents overheating which both damages the machine and impacts the quality of sound. Acoustically speaking, the clarity provided is very high.

This model is for crowds and auditorium settings. One of the reasons we favor this model is that it takes measures, not only to protect the internal components but to keep the outside safe as well.

Steel encases the chassis. It prevents denting and damage as a result of impacts. In this way, worry stays out of the picture and music remains the focus.

Highlighted Features

LED screen to observe the performance

Filters for low-frequency noise modulation

Works on PA systems and large scale-great for professionals

Powered by cable, no battery option

Cooling system with exhaust fan

Impact resistance with steel frame chassis

Weighs 38.4 pounds

On the market since 2004

Measurements: 15.9 x 19 x 3.5 inches

Pros

Great for professionals

Heavy and sturdy

Cooling system included

Works on PA systems

Cons

High on the price point spectrum compared to similar models

09. Ignite Audio Mono Block – Ideal 4000-Watt Car Amplifier

This option is one of the heavier options for an automobile amplifier. It has significant power capability and remains successful on the market after three years’ time.

When it comes to car stereos, the key focus for most of us is volume. The travel of a car comes with a great deal of background noise.

From wind outside to the revving of an engine, there is much background sound in any traveling auto.

The value comes down to the internal circuitry (as with most electrical devices).

The wiring layout is ideal to promote hi-fidelity sound. A crisp quality makes this a great audio system for the inside of an automobile.

Since the product is inside the vehicle, it can piggy-back off of the internal cooling features of the car itself.

This prevents our systems from overheating and offers significant product durability.

Highlighted Features

1 Ohm at 750 Watts, 2 Ohms at 530 Watts, 4 Ohms at 300 Watts

Total Harmonic Distortion: 85 decibels

Measures: 13.7 x 2.1 x 8.9 inches

Ranges from 10 Hz through 300KHz

Weighs 8.1 pounds

Available on market for 3 years

Pros

High volume capacity

Clear audio quality

Large range of frequency

Adjustable manually

Cons

Does not feature wireless remote technology

10. Power Acoustik RZ1-3500D – Powerful System in Small Chassis

One of the main components of the modern world is the reduction of personal living space.

The majority of the world lives in an urban setting. This means that most of us have restricted access to square footage.

When this is the case, we need to make every inch count. For those of us who put significant value on space, and are not willing to forgo our amenities, this is an ideal option.

Whether it needs to fit on a bookshelf, in a locker, or in a nook somewhere, this amp provides reliable access to music.

One consideration with respect to space is that this system is fed entirely by analog functions.

This means that we require a plug-in to input the electronic file (prior to the amp converting it to sound).

Keep this in mind when deciding where to place this handy item. We need sufficient room to attach our iPods or MP3 devices. Generally speaking, wiring devices to this amp is simple and straightforward.

Highlighted Features

3500-Watt Amplifier

6 x 4.75 x 12.3 inches

4 ohms at 900 Watts

Weighs 1 pound

On the market for four years

Pros

Lightweight and sleek

High-quality power supply

Easy to mount

Incredibly compact design

Cons

Does not feature Bluetooth capabilities

Buying Considerations of Best Class D Amplifier

01. Size and Weight

When we are purchasing a high-quality amp, accounting for the size and heaviness of the product is critical.

It is imperative that the device is able to fit into space we need it to. One of the best ways for us to ensure this is to first check where we plan to place the amp.

Is it going to travel? Go in a vehicle? Get its own corner of the home?

First, decide where the amplifier belongs. From there, take measurements and ensure that the amp does not exceed those parameters.

It is important to factor in things like power-supply access and the size and path of cords. Once we know where the amp is going to live, we can find the perfect product.

02. Cost

With any buying decision, we must always factor in the budget. These products range drastically on the pricing spectrum.

When establishing cost value, ensure that we consider all parameters. Shelf-life is key.

If the product’s destiny is to fail within mere months, even though it may be cheaper upfront, the associated costs of purchase skyrocket.

Weigh product longevity with the price. Always decide what your final acceptable cost will be and consider products that fall within these pricing parameters.

03. Input Type

Wired or wireless, that is a key question. Depending on your needs, both have value.

Bluetooth capability is great, provided the product is within range and you have the devices required to make optimal use of the feature. Wired products have value as well.

They add features of simplicity to our musical process. Depending on where your sounds are stored, consider options that are the most suitable for your needs.

There are many models that feature both options; however, if you know that you will only use one of the features, restrict your search to amps that specialize in this arena.

04. Purpose

Is the amp meant to travel? Do you want it to fit into small spaces? Are you planning on hosting an event? Or is this a system for your vehicle?

Figure out what you want from the amp before making a purchase. Choices that slot into cars are drastically different than those that mount on your wall.

When you make the final buying choice, ensure that you will get the most enjoyment possible out of the product. Figuring out the key purpose of the amp facilitates this goal.

05. Power

There are two key components to power in an amp. The first is the wattage it uses to function.

Higher wattage (more power) produces a more intense sound. This reflects in the overall decibel range capabilities of the amp itself. Wattage meets resistance to nuance the acoustic experience.

If you are providing sound for a small space, high wattage is less of a requirement.

If you are looking to supply sounds to an auditorium, a higher wattage has more value.

The second prong of power’s need for consideration is the supply to the amp itself. Is the amp battery operated?

Or does it plug into a wall jack? If you are seeking the former, consider the associated cost of batteries and their draining speed.

Batteries provide great motility and comparable power, with the downfall of restricted time.

AC plugins receive a steady flow of power and that doesn’t drain down (except in a power outage).

That said, they are restricting in terms of space and are vulnerable to power surges. Consider your specific demands via power sources when making your final amplifier choice.

Frequently Asked Questions About Class D Amplifier

What makes a Class D amp special?

The key value that sets our Class D amps apart from the rest is their highly efficient qualities. When we talk about efficiency, it is a measurement of loss.

All systems have a certain amount of loss to heat, sound, etc. This type of amplifying unit cuts down on the loss of energy due to function.

Often, this presents as reduced static in the sound. It is also apparent in the reduction of heat loss to the surroundings.

Efficiency saves money twofold. Firstly, it prevents excess power uptake, saving either on battery cost or your power bill. Battery operated systems drain quickly (in a manner proportionate to use).

They are also susceptible to acid damage if the batteries are left in the system for too long a period.

Wall or vehicularly powered systems prevent this issue by keeping clear of the chemical components used in batteries.

The second benefit is reducing wear and tear on the machine. Heating and cooling eventually wear down the internal circuitry.

Most of these units have protections against problems like power surges. This shows in circuit engineering.

Heat protection is clear through the material used on the chassis. Generally speaking, Class D amps provide a long shelf life by preventing common electrical and acoustic pitfalls.

How long do these amps last?

The lifespan of any piece of technology directly relates to how we treat the item. Provided we care for the amp properly, they can last quite a few years.

Of course, the more we use the product, the more wear and tear we add on to the item.

To make sure the basic needs of the amp are met, check the user manual. Logical steps, like keeping them away from the elements (sun, rain, wind) make a big difference to the product lifespan as well.

Amps take electrical signals and convert them into vibrations. These movements of the internal components cause organic wear on the system itself.

Whether it is the low sounds of the bass that require additional flexibility (and thus can loosen) or it is the treble sounds that cause extra heat due to the surface tension, simply using an amp causes it to break down.

That said, provided we give the unit a break between uses and is properly maintained, it should last a long time.

Does the size of the amp matter?

Size matters when it comes to fit. Smaller amps generally break more easily, though they are simpler to store.

Naturally, due to the acoustic science that dictates the function of the amplifier, more compact units will produce less volume.

This shows up as a decibel range in the product specifications. This logarithmic function is simply a measurement of how loud the amp is in actuality.

Depending on the purpose, a small unit may suit your needs perfectly.

Larger amps are trickier to haul around, though we favor the durability. These weightier items produce higher volumes and generally deal in higher amounts of power.

That said, they also generate comparatively more heat in the unit itself. This decreases efficiency, generally speaking.

Basically, large amps are harder to break, though are trickier to carry and tend to be less efficient.

Smaller amps produce lower volumes, and are easier to break, though are more cost-effective and energy-efficient.

Is the power supply significant?

Power supply impacts the cost of operating the system. Battery operated amps tend to drain quickly and increase the associated cost of use.

Provided your amplifier can fit near a wall jack (or attach to your vehicle’s power supply), the price to power the system lowers.

Conclusion

Class D amplifiers are fantastic pieces of modern technology. They use updated circuitry to provide traditionally valued acoustic sound quality.

Whether you are traveling down the road, out camping, or hosting a major event, these handy tools bring sound to a whole new level.