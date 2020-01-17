Bed Liner Paint Job Pros and Cons: DIY Bedliner Paint

The pickup bed liner paint job is quite easy to get scratches and dings and you must know about bed liner paint job pros and cons. This made the pickup or a truck look less appealing and also lead to a decline in the resale value.

Basically, bed liners are a mixture of ingredients that aim at protecting the inside of the truck or a pickup.

It provides resistance against scratches, cuts, nicks, and dings. Since the coating is quite thicker as compared to a regular pain job, it makes sure that the inner side of the truck remains protected.

The bed liner paint job has the ability to increase the ruggedness of the truck. Off-roaders have a special appreciation for bed liner paint job because they don’t have to worry about the truck getting scratches.

Bed Liner Paint Job Pros and Cons

The bed liner paint job can be easily done at home with some precision and care. It will save you a lot of money because getting it done from a professional may cost you a lot.

So, instead of emptying your pocket, grab the necessary tools and you are ready to get the job done by yourself.

The process of the bedliner paint job requires three steps to be followed properly.

But before we move on to the actual process, let’s have a look at the materials that you will need.

Materials Needed For Bed Liner Paint Job

A respirator Bedliner Spray gun Automotive masking tape Masking paper Sandpaper

Let’s jump on to the steps of the process of bed liner paint job so that you can easily get it done at home.

Step 1: Prepping the Truck for Bed-lining

The first step is the masking of the areas on which you don’t want the bed liner.

It is the most important step while doing the bedliner paint job because if you mess it up then you will get the bedliner everywhere. This step needs a lot of care and precision.

You need to figure out which areas need to be masked off and which areas don’t need to mask.

You will get the masking done with the help of the masking paper and the automotive masking tape.

After this, you are ready to complete the first step of the process by scuffing the different areas of the vehicle.

While scuffing, if you go the areas that were masked off then you will have to mask them again.

At this point, you need to be really careful with the scuffing and once you are done with it, you need to clean the whole vehicle to get rid of any paint dust.

For scuffing you can use the sandpaper or sander. Whichever is comfortable for you, you can easily use that.

Lastly, you need to have a clear look at the masking job and once you are fully satisfied then you can move on to the next step of the process.

Step 2: Bedliner spraying

The second step is spraying is the bedliner on the areas which are exposed and have not been masked off.

This step is pretty much self-explanatory, all you need to do is to follow the instructions that are provided by the bedliner kit and then you can attach the bedliner paint to the spray gun.

Make sure to shake the spray before you start the spraying process.

At this point, you will need the spray gun to spray the bedliner paint to all the parts that you need to be protected from dings or scratches.

The spray takes a while to adhere the paint to the body of the vehicle.

As compared to the regular paint, the bedliner paint is more expensive but it gives a matte finish to your vehicle.

It provides resistance to the parts where it is applied. It acts as a brilliant protectant for the bed of your truck.

Also, it is an amazing scratch guard, it is also used for undercoating and rims.

The best thing about this paint is that it doesn’t fade out in the sun like the regular paints.

It remains intact since it is quite thicker and provides protection to the exterior of your vehicle.

A few things that you need to keep in mind is that you need to wear the respirator at all times while spraying the paint.

This is because it will protect you from harmful particles. Another thing that you need to take care of is the coating of the paint.

Make sure that the coating is thick so that it works efficiently. Also, you can always experiment with the spray gun in order to get the desired results.

After you are done spraying all the parts of the vehicle that you wanted to be sprayed make sure that you inspect it carefully so that there are no areas left without bedliner paint.

Now you are done using the spray gun. However, if you intend to use it in future projects then make sure that you properly clean it before using it for any other project.

Step 3: Getting rid of the masking paper and masking tape

This is the final step of the bedliner paint job. At this point, you have fully sprayed the vehicle and you are ready to remove the masking paper and the masking tape.

This step is the actual reveal of all your hard work and you will be proud to see the final look while saving a lot of money.

One thing that you need to take care of is that you need to get rid of the masking paper and tape while the liner is still tacky.

Otherwise, the automotive masking tape will get stuck to your vehicle. You will be left with a thick and matte coat of bed liner which will prevent your vehicle from scratches and nicks.

Following all these three steps will allow you to easily do the bed liner paint job all by yourself, you might need a hand or two for masking, you can do it with the help of a friend or a family member

After the completion of the process, you will be amazed at how much money you saved by doing the job on your own.

Bedliner Paint Pros

It saves you a lot of money as compared to a professional. A professional may charge thousands of dollars for the same job that you can easily do at home.

They are available in a variety of colors so you can get the desired color.

It gives a matte finish to the vehicle which looks very appealing.

They have the ability to give rise to an increase in the ruggedness of the vehicle.

The indestructible bedliner not only ensure resistances against scratches and dings but also provides peace of mind to the owners of the vehicles.

It is easier to clean as compared to regular paint.

The process might require time but you will be able to get the job done on your own without any professional help.

Bedliner Paint Cons

Bedliner paint job requires skill and precision, if the process is not followed carefully, it might not be as good as you expected.

You need to have a garage or a place where you can park your vehicle in order to prevent different substances getting stuck to the wet paint.

The bed liner paint requires time to properly adhere to the surface of the vehicle. Some people might not be patient enough with this.

If you are not precise and careful then it is certainly possible then you might miss out on some areas while spraying the bed liner paint.

You might require a hand or two in the first step which is the masking of the vehicle before spraying it with bed liner paint.

The bed liner paint job is great for pickups or trucks which are used for work on a daily basis.

Off-roaders will also have a peace of mind with the bed liner paint job because it will prevent their vehicle from scratches.