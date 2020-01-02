4.6 Ford Engine Problems & Get the Quick Solutions

This article will mostly discuss the common 4.6 Ford engine problems and how to fix it. But first, let’s identify the types of 4.6l Ford engines available on the market.

The 4.6-liter Ford engine was made in 1991. It was first installed in the 1991 Lincoln Town Car. Since its existence, 4.6 has been put into almost all Ford, Mercury, and Lincoln cars, trucks and SUVs.

How many valves does a 4.6 have?

There are three versions of 4.6 liters produced over the years. There are two valves, three, and four valves.

Where Do the Two valves 4.6 Ford Engine Installed?

The two-valve engine was launched in 1991 and is still installed on F-series trucks and E-series vans. Specifications vary depending on the year and application. The 4.6-liter two-valve engine is found in the following full-size models:

from 1992 to 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis Ford Crown Victoria (215 to 239 HP / 270 to 280 pounds per torque),

from 1991 to 2004 Lincoln Town Car (190 hp at 239 HP / 260 pounds per torsion foot),

1994 to 1997 Ford Thunderbird / Mercury Cougar (205 HP / 265 to 280 pounds per torsion foot)

from 1999 to 2004 Ford Mustang (215 to 260 to 302 HP feet / 285 pounds per foot of torque),

from 1997 to the present Ford Series F (225 HP / 248 to 294 pounds per torque),

from 1997 to the present in Ford Series E vans (225 HP / 286 pounds per foot of torsion),

Where Do the Three valves 4.6 Ford Engine Installed?

The three-valve version of the 4.6-liter Ford engine was first installed in the 2005 Mustang. This version includes a variable camshaft timing (VCT) and three valves per cylinder. This version is only installed on some Ford models;

2005 to the present in the Ford Mustang (300 hp / 320 pounds per torque),

Ford Explorer 2006 (292 HP / 300 pounds per torque),

Ford Explorer Sport 2007 Trac (292 HP / 300 pounds per foot of torque) and

2009 Ford Series F 2009 (292 HP / 320 pounds per foot of torque).

Where Do the Four valves 4.6 Ford Engine Installed?

The 4.6-liter four-valve engine is the most powerful made by Ford. This version has a double camshaft (DOHC) and has four valves per cylinder. The most powerful of all is the supercharged version installed on the SVT Mustang 2003 to 2004. This version is installed in:

from 1993 to 1998 the Lincoln Mark VIII (280 HP / 285 pounds per torsion foot),

from 1995 to 1997 the Lincoln Continental (260 HP / 265 pounds per torsion foot),

from 1996 to 1998 the Ford Mustang SVT Cobra (305 HP / 300 pounds per torsion foot),

from 1997 to 1998 the Lincoln Mark VIII LSC (290 HP / 290 pounds per torsion foot),

from 1998 to 2002 the Lincoln Continental (275 HP / 275 pounds per torsion foot),

from 1999 to 2001 the Ford Mustang SVT Cobra (320 HP / 317 pounds per torsion foot),

Common 4.6 Ford Engine Problems/Failures

Recently, a 4.6l Ford engine is used in Ford F-150. Therefore, these common failures are the one that usually exists in the Ford F-150. If your car is not Ford F-150, but it has a 4.6 engine on it, then this guide will also help you resolve similar problems.

1. Failures with the fuel pump

There is a possibility that you may have trouble starting the engine. It stops abruptly or does not start at all. The fuel pump in your 4.6 engine is inside the fuel tank. The pump creates high pressure for the fuel injection system located in the most recent models of F-150 car gasoline engines.

You should know that the fuel pressure may not be stored after the internal pump devices corrode. If this problem applies to your vehicle, it is time to replace the fuel pump.

2. Issues with the starter solenoid

The Ford 4.6 engine depends on a starter solenoid. The solenoid is responsible for closing the starter circuit for the starter to work. If the solenoid fails, you can skip the connection manually with a screwdriver. However, this is only a short fix.

A better option is to replace the solenoid and start the truck in the usual way. While the cost of labor to replace the solenoid should not be much, you can save that money by replacing it yourself.

3. 4.6 engine emits black smoke

It means your vehicle burns a lot of gasoline. This way, you can also feel the smell of badly burned gas. This condition is caused by insufficient oxygen burns the gas.

The 2002 Ford F150 uses four oxygen sensors. These are usually numbered on one side of the engine, located above and referred to as “bank.” The passenger side is bank one, and bank two is located on the driver’s side.

Each bank has a sensor between the exhaust manifold converter and also one after the converter. The oxygen sensor is responsible for measuring the free oxygen near the combustion between the cylinders.

4. Temperature sensor failures

A truck with a 4.6 engine lately has a temperature sensor and a transmitter. The truck, depending on the model, it will only possess the sensor. If the sensor fails, here’s how to fix it:

5. Disadvantages with brake rotors

The normal wear and tear rotors reflect the vehicle price on many occasions. This condition afflicts the brake rotors themselves. Here are the steps to change brake rotors in 4.6l ford engine:

6. Overheating

The inconveniences of overheating can exist in any 4.6 engine. However, it is safer to say that these problems are common in older and less maintenance F-150 versions.

To function correctly, the engine temperature control done by either water or chemical coolant. If the cooling component has a problem, the engine will be overheating.

7. 4.6 engine shuts down

Have you ever wondered why your 4.6 engine goes out? When you turn the key and start the vehicle, keep the start, and then turn off. You keep trying, but the same thing happens

The F150 pickup has an EGR valve installed. It is to inspect the gas pipe. The gas tube recirculation valve is responsible for directing the gas tube in the manifold outlet.

Here, the gas cools before it enters the engine. This process manages to keep the engine clean and running lightly. Otherwise, the engine shuts down.

8. Problems with the battery

Most people who have driven the same vehicle or van for a long time have had to deal with a bad battery in a 4.6l engine. Since the Ford F-150 is no exception, you should know that battery removal is essential.

9. Failure due to dirty injectors

This fault is detected when the engine is cold. When starting the engine, it tends to vibrate a little. However, everything stabilizes and begins to walk generally by itself after a few minutes.

10. Problems with catalytic converters

The catalytic converter of your 4.6 engine is an essential element that filters the number of toxins caused by the truck. If the catalyst has broken down, you need to replace it.

11. Defective ignition coil

Ford has created an ignition coil system to give the truck much more power while minimizing both emissions and fuel consumption.

First, verify that the wiring harness of the coil pack is connected. If the harness is not plugged in, provide a slap in the front, plug it in and check the operation of the 4.6 engine again.

If the harness is plugged in or is still having an ignition problem after connecting it, continue with the test process.

12. Failure of the Ford F150 TPS sensor

The TPS Sensor of the 4.6 engine is the one in charge of sending to the computer-specific DC voltage that varies between 0 and 5 Volts to show what is the opening angle of the throttle butterfly between The acceleration body.

To gain access to the TPS sensor, it is necessary to remove the air filter, hose, and gasket. Then you must disconnect the electrical connector of the TPS sensor.

Several current TPS sensors are rectangular, although others are oval in the lower area. However, the function will always be the same and in different ways, you can easily exchange sensors, as long as the connector matches.

13. Problems with accelerator pedal position sensor

This sensor has a very simple function. It lets the computer (PCM) know the actual position of the accelerator pedal. It means that it is responsible for notifying the driver if the acceleration pedal is pressed.

To perform the electrical tests of the sensor and its wiring, the connector must first be removed. Then, you should ensure that the connector pins on the sensor are not broken, bent, or dirty.

There shouldn’t be a presence of water or any liquid in the connectors since they deteriorate them and prevent good electrical contact of the parts.

It is a variable resistance and does not have any electronic circuit internally. You must do voltage on the side of the connector that enters the truck as well as the resistance tests on the APP sensor connector.

14. 4.6 engine failure due to computer failures

PCM module or the ECU unit is responsible for monitoring all engine sensors and given the function to its parameters.

For the correct operation of the PCM module, the PCM must be firmly attached to the chassis of the truck. The connectors must also be correctly inserted. Besides, you must confirm that each component exits without any dirt or corrosion that could compromise the electrical contact.

15. Failures with the EGR valve

The 4.6 engine has an EGR valve installed. Its function is to inspect the gas pipe. If you have a slight suspicion that your EGR valve is failing, you must solve it correctly.

First of all, park your truck and let the truck cool down. If you have driven the truck for a long time, you should let the components cool for about an hour.

Then, open the cover and locate the EGR valve. It is located very close to the firewall, in the central area of ​​the engine block. The valve is usually identified as a metal valve that looks like a shrimp. The valve has a hose in the upper area of ​​the pump.

Start the engine and observe the EGR valve. The uncovering mechanism should move smoothly up and down.

The uncovering mechanism is the one that controls the gas pipe circulates in the engine. If it stops working properly, the valve is damaged and must be replaced or cleaned immediately.

16. Faults in the oil pressure sensor

In the 4.6 engine, the oil pressure sensor is designed to tell the driver if there is no proper oil pressure in the system.

If the sensor is the one that fails, then that means the engine is not in real danger, although there is no way to check until you fix or replace the sensor.

You should know how to replace the oil pressure sensor in a 4.6l Ford engine. Here’s how:

The first thing to do is open the hood and find where the oil sensor is located. You will find it in the engine, on the side of the driver seat near the oil filter. Using your hands, disconnect the harness sensor.

Then, you should remove the oil sensor using an open-end wrench from the engine block. You must wrap the connection base on the sensor that you will use as a replacement with Teflon tape.

Finally, you must install the new sensor manually using your hands and tighten the screw once again.

Final Thoughts

There are many repairs of the frequent failures of the 4.6l Ford engine that do not necessarily require you to hire a costly mechanic. It will not be complicated if you know what to do.

Finally, you should have the appropriate size of wrenches, screwdrivers, sockets, and suitable pliers to perform the job correctly.